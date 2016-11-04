

Thus Bad Begins



Javier Marías



Spanish title: Así empieza lo malo

Translated by Margaret Jull Costa

A- : agreeably languid, and pulled together beautifully

Typical for the author, and most quite impressed -- though generally feel it falls a bit short of his best



"In Thus Bad Begins , Javier Marías’s game of espionage gives away its secrets all too easily -- and they are disappointing when they arrive. But there’s always the next mission." - Benjamin Anastas, Bookforum





, Javier Marías’s game of espionage gives away its secrets all too easily -- and they are disappointing when they arrive. But there’s always the next mission." - "The noirish plot detail provides a satisfying framework and counterpoint for a different type of novel, one full of philosophical speculation and digression. (...) The direct treatment here makes for one of Marías’s most enjoyable and accessible novels. The trademark digressions, fascinating reflections on the psychological effects of civil war, are harmoniously balanced with the events of the narrative." - Luke Brown, Financial Times





"The cumulative effect of the novel, as Juan is drawn away from the relatively simple pleasures of his twentysomething world into the secrets of older men and women, is a fusion of a coming-of-age story with something like a conspiracy thriller. As ever, with Marías, it is an arch and sophisticated entertainment animated by a probing moral intelligence, a demonstration of what fiction at its best can achieve." - Hari Kunzru, The Guardian





"(T)he novel has lots to say about the political and social changes that have shaped Marías’s outlook. It’s also a kind of tragedy in comic form, or perhaps the other way round. (...) With immense adroitness, he makes sure that Eduardo isn’t simply a wronged husband or a vengeful sadist and keeps Beatriz from turning into a doormat, a hysteric, or a vamp, and thereby maintains the reader’s sympathy for both even as the narrative requires them to step into those roles." - Christopher Tayler, Harper's





"The novel self-referentially plays with the reader throughout, withholding and revealing information in a manner that occasionally misfires. (...) There is also something dated in the kind of heterosexual voyeurism that Marías's novels abound in (.....) Still, in spite of these shortcomings, the skill and magic that make up a Javier Marías novel are here, all in place." - Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi The Independent





"Two brilliantly odd situations; two powerful secrets. The result is a ferociously addictive, troubling, seductive read whose title, Thus Bad Begins , fits right into the literary world’s latest trending category, Grip Lit." - Emma Townshend, Independent on Sunday





, fits right into the literary world’s latest trending category, Grip Lit." - "(E)rudite, strange, hypnotic and beautiful, frustrating (.....) I found myself most loving the book for its pages, brilliant observations, its musings and its suspenseful elegant voice, rather than the overarching story. And I could not put it down." - Scott Cheshire, The Los Angeles Times





"Es ist wirklich atemraubend, mit welcher Eleganz Marías all die locker geknüpften Erzählfäden aufnimmt und in der Manier eines Thrillers zum privaten und politischen Finale furioso zusammenführt, dabei rhythmussicher veritable Action-Szenen mit überraschenden Wendungen oder pointierten Dialogen kreuzt." - Albrecht Buschmann, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"To disclose more of the plot here would undermine the suspense that Marías so carefully creates, although it should be stressed that this suspense is not only dramatic and psychological but also existential. Besides, there is so much else to enjoy here" - John Burnside, New Statesman





" Thus Bad Begins is one of Marías’s most straightforward books. (...) Unfortunately, Marías squanders most of his firepower by circling the mystery of Van Vechten’s crime and shaking it down for meaning (.....) Sound interesting ? It’s actually extremely tedious (.....) Marías has a problem, which critics have seemed too reticent to discuss: that of lapsing into universal-sounding banalities, almost as a tic." - Karan Mahajan, The New York Times Book Review





is one of Marías’s most straightforward books. (...) Unfortunately, Marías squanders most of his firepower by circling the mystery of Van Vechten’s crime and shaking it down for meaning (.....) Sound interesting ? It’s actually extremely tedious (.....) Marías has a problem, which critics have seemed too reticent to discuss: that of lapsing into universal-sounding banalities, almost as a tic." - "Marías makes a reckoning with his own past that will mean a lot to his Spanish readers but which, from an Anglo-Saxon perspective, might seem underwhelming and predictable, unredeemed by Marías’s virtuoso prose. So what went wrong ? The problem is simple: Thus Bad Begins is far too long." - Robert McCrum, The Observer





is far too long." - "Lo que redime esta dimensión sumisa es el tejido verbal de la novela, su arquitectura desveladora y la conformidad del narrador en ser espía e interlocutor reflexivo de otros, sobre todo de Muriel. (...) La novela desafía así el ardor juvenil por la verdad a toda costa para cavilar sobre episodios que pueden merecer el olvido, al menos cuando desempolvarlos comporta tantas dosis de venganza o de rencor como de consuelo pacificador." - Jordi Gracia, El País





"It’s a rare trick to pull off, this combination of suspense, analysis and metaphysics that aims both high at the brow and low at the gut -- and a gift to his publishers." - Miranda France, Prospect





"As always, the stakes are not so much in what occurs but in the things people find out about each other, and themselves. (...) Marías knows what he is doing: The endemic rumor and wrongdoing during Franco’s dictatorship, combined with the sudden freedom unleashed by his death, is a perfect setup. He can’t possibly fail. Indeed, the book’s construction is ingenious, and although it could probably shed about one-fifth of its words, Marías’ mercurial style is generally enjoyable. But strong as this book is, it does not, in my opinion, reach the level of Marías’ best work." - Scott Espositom San Francisco Chronicle





"Like all his novels, Thus Bad Begins benefits from Margaret Jull Costa’s superlative translation: she captures the stately, cyclical style, a rhythm that becomes hypnotic. If the book lacks the ferocious wit of the trilogy and the brilliant complexity of the early novels, there’s a slow-building sense of Hitchcock in Vertigo mode that keeps us engaged as Juan peels back the layers that conceal a tragic core." - Lee Langley, The Spectator





benefits from Margaret Jull Costa’s superlative translation: she captures the stately, cyclical style, a rhythm that becomes hypnotic. If the book lacks the ferocious wit of the trilogy and the brilliant complexity of the early novels, there’s a slow-building sense of Hitchcock in mode that keeps us engaged as Juan peels back the layers that conceal a tragic core." - "The interruptive method is central to Marías’s novel writing, on the large scale as well as the small, but those interruptions are far more than scrupulous qualifications and refinements: they are a picture of intellectual serendipity in full flight, of an author riding the breeze of his own thoughts. Consequently, Thus Bad Begins spends a great deal of time not getting to the point. (...) Thus Bad Begins seems always to be reshaping itself as it tries to accommodate the various effects of time’s invisible but all-consuming presence." - Hal Jensen, Times Literary Supplement





spends a great deal of time not getting to the point. (...) seems always to be reshaping itself as it tries to accommodate the various effects of time’s invisible but all-consuming presence." - "Mr. Marías draws on Shakespeare for his allusive and labyrinthine inquiries into the themes of justice, honor, love and payback (the title comes from Hamlet ). The novel’s second reference point is Alfred Hitchcock, whose films Juan imagines he’s re-enacting as he covertly observes Beatriz and Van Vechten. These scenes are charged with an aura of imminence and menace." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal





). The novel’s second reference point is Alfred Hitchcock, whose films Juan imagines he’s re-enacting as he covertly observes Beatriz and Van Vechten. These scenes are charged with an aura of imminence and menace." - "Each of Marías’s characters must decide how much is worth forgiving and how much might be worth forgetting. (...) While Margaret Jull Costa’s translation is at once loose, colloquial and quite eloquent, she is still able to bring across Marías’s style, notably full of distinctively digressive and complex sentences, often looping around on several tangents before finally completing the character’s original thought." - Mike Broida, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Thus Bad Begins is a retrospective account by Juan de Vere, looking back to 1980, when he was just twenty-three -- not "so very long ago", and yet a lifetime away too. At the time he worked as a personal assistant for an established and well-known film director, Eduardo Muriel, spending much of his time in Muriel's home.

The Spain of those times was still adjusting to life after Franco (who died in 1975, ending over three decades of dictatorship), with many new-found freedoms -- including sexual ones, especially for the younger generation (conveniently with AIDS an as yet unknown danger) -- and a slow adjustment to the new political and social realities. It's still a time when, as Muriel puts it: "Almost everything has to do with the War" -- the Civil War, and what people did then and after (including which side they were on), all of which reverberates even after Franco's death, especially since there was no true reckoning for all the crimes committed in those ugly decades. Significantly, too, divorce was still illegal in 1980 -- as Juan notes almost immediately, in mentioning Muriel's unhappy marriage to Beatriz Noguera.

Juan is a bit in awe of Muriel -- he readily falls back on calling him 'Don Eduardo, even though Muriel asks him to drop the 'Don' -- and a bit mystified by him, too. But then Muriel isn't a particularly revealing man, and can be both cryptic and mysterious -- though he also takes much for granted, admitting at times that he simply assumes people, or Juan, are aware of some of the events from his past, and forgetting that Juan is of a different generation and has no first-hand experience of much that he went through.

Curious Juan at one point claims: "I realized how uncomfortable it is being a spy, however worthy the cause", but by that time readers have seen him lurking and spying so often that it's clear he practically can't help himself. And, in a world and society, where much remains unspoken and isn't dealt with, it's not surprising that people resort to it. Hiding in dark corners of the house, or following Beatriz, he gains considerable disturbing insight into the relationship between the couple, even as many questions remain as to why they act as they do.

Eventually, Muriel also asks him to spy on his behalf -- not on Beatriz, but on a close friend of his, a paediatrician, Dr. Jorge Van Vechten. Early on already Muriel had broached the subject, asking Juan's advice about a friend who, he had heard, "had not always been what he is today". (Of course: who has ?) Muriel has heard unsettling runors about Van Vechten, but doesn't know how to address them -- or whether he should confront his friend about them. So eventually, he charges Juan to befriend Van Vechten and to see if he can learn the man's unpleasant secrets -- before then backing off again, after a family crisis in which the doctor again proved to be helpful, leading him to ask Juan to stop. (By this time, however, Juan finds it hard to let go of the secrets he's uncovering.)

The title of the novel comes from Shakespeare, and comes up when Muriel tells Juan to: "Abandon your investigation and leave him in peace":

In fact, everything you're told, anything you don't personally witness, is pure rumour, however wrapped up in oaths it comes, all swearing the story to be true. And we can't spend our lives listening to rumours, still less acting in accordance with their many fluctuations. When you give that up, when you give up trying to know what you cannot know, perhaps, to paraphrase Shakespeare, perhaps that is when bad begins, but, on the other hand, worse remains behind.

We should only be concerned with what we have seen with our own eyes, with what directly affects us.

He had a very distinctive style, but he wasn't a mere stylist

I found it impossible not to listen and interpret her every movement

The mere act of watching creates that feeling of anxiety, that sense of intrigue.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 December 2016

Javier Marias -- official site

Interview in The Paris Review

Profile at The Guardian

Profile in The New Yorker

Profile in The Nation

Gareth J. Wood's Javier Marías's Debt to Translation: Sterne, Browne, Nabokov

See Index of Spanish literature under review

About the Author :

Spanish author Javier Marías was born in 1951. He has written some two dozen books, and his work has been translated into many languages.

