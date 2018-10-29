Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Plotters



Kim Un-su



Korean title: 설계자들

Translated by Sora Kim-Russell

B+ : solid little thriller-story, nicely unfolded

"Most memorable, though, is the novel’s message about the insidiousness of unaccountable institutions, from those under the military junta to those that thrive in today’s economy. The consequence of the pervasive corruption is an air of existential despair. This strange, ambitious book will appeal equally to literary fiction readers." - Publishers Weekly





"Dass der Junge, der sich in der Literatur verliert, später zum Killer wird, der dafür sorgt, dass die von den Plottern erdachten Geschichten ein Happy End in ihrem Sinne haben, gehört zu den vielen feinen Volten dieses Romans, der zwar Thriller-Konventionen durchaus bedient, sie aber weit hinter sich lässt." - Marcus Müntefering, Der Spiegel

The Plotters is set in a contemporary South Korea where there has been a boom in the assassination-industry; what once barely even qualified as a niche business during the three decades of military dictatorship -- "there wasn't even enough action to call it an industry" -- has now become a major one, taking off:

when corporations followed the state's lead in outsourcing to plotters. Corporations generated far more work than the state, and the contractors' primary clientele shifted from public to private.

Murder was quiet and simple in the plotting world. There were no huge explosions like in the movies, and rarely any messy car accidents or hails of bullets. It was as silent as snowfall in the night, as secretive as a cat's footsteps. The killings almost never came to light. Since there was no murder case, there was no crime, no suspicion, no investigation.

Hanja was building his modern network of businessmen and officials, recruiting experts from every field, and employing high-quality plotters. He transformed the once-messy, free-for-all plotting world into a clean, convenient supermarket.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2018

See Index of Korean literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

South Korean author Kim Un-su (김언수) was born in 1972.

