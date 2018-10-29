|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Plotters
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : solid little thriller-story, nicely unfolded
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Plotters is set in a contemporary South Korea where there has been a boom in the assassination-industry; what once barely even qualified as a niche business during the three decades of military dictatorship -- "there wasn't even enough action to call it an industry" -- has now become a major one, taking off:
when corporations followed the state's lead in outsourcing to plotters. Corporations generated far more work than the state, and the contractors' primary clientele shifted from public to private.Rubbing people out has become big business -- and is professionally handled:
Murder was quiet and simple in the plotting world. There were no huge explosions like in the movies, and rarely any messy car accidents or hails of bullets. It was as silent as snowfall in the night, as secretive as a cat's footsteps. The killings almost never came to light. Since there was no murder case, there was no crime, no suspicion, no investigation.The protagonist of The Plotters is Reseng, thirty-two years old and already in the business fifteen years. He's not a plotter -- in fact he's never met one, this whole time -- but a hit-man, taking his orders via middle-man contractor Old Raccoon, the man who took him in as a young orphan. The plotters remain unseen, behind the scenes, directing the action and making sure no one steps out of line: a hitman's orders are specific, and any deviation from the plan is disapproved of; outright failure to carry out orders, whether intentional or accidental, is unacceptable -- and in this demanding industry even Reseng wonders how he's lasted this long in the business. (He did absent himself from it for a while after he slipped up a bit on a job -- and in fact could have permanently escaped the hitman-life at that point, but he chose to take it up again.)
Reseng was taken in as a young boy and raised by Old Raccoon, in a huge library Old Raccoon calls 'The Doghouse'. It had been founded in the 1920s, and Old Raccoon had run it for decades; it didn't (and obviously wasn't meant to) have many library-patrons -- despite a collection of two hundred thousand volumes (a number Old Raccoon kept steady, culling old volumes as he added new ones) -- but made for a good cover for the true business conducted from there. Kept out of school by Old Raccoon, young Reseng, having the run of the place, read a great deal -- but he also was trained to become an assassin; he moved out after he started earning some money at this job but still is closely tied to the man who raised him.
Another, older, protégé of Old Raccoon is Hanja, who has now set himself up in business for himself, the Stanford MBA-trained representative of the new generation taking a more modern approach to killing-for-hire, in everything from his offices to how he runs his business:
Hanja was building his modern network of businessmen and officials, recruiting experts from every field, and employing high-quality plotters. He transformed the once-messy, free-for-all plotting world into a clean, convenient supermarket.Still, at its heart, the killing-business remains the same -- and under the firm control of the shadowy old guard of plotters (not that they're all all that old ...).
The novel unfolds nicely, beginning with Reseng on the job -- though the kill in this case doesn't go exactly as planned -- and introducing readers also to the body-disposal man and method, Bear, the pet-crematorium owner with the remunerative sideline-use of his facilities.
Kim structures the novel well in chapters that aren't entirely episodic, the action unfolding chronologically in the present day but pieces of the past also filled in in longer stretches along the way. Eventually, the action comes more to a head: elections are due, the powers that be have needs that must be met, and the power struggles in the (killer-)industry come increasingly to the fore. Reseng must decide where his professional allegiances should lie -- even as he increasingly tends towards the independent, lone-wolf approach that's a poor fit in a very regimented business.
It's well into the novel that a new character is introduced -- though her presence already makes itself felt considerably earlier, as Reseng realizes someone has been in his apartment and (eventually) finds a small explosive device that had been planted in his toilet. Colleague Jongeon, a tracker, pieces together who might be responsible for it and leads Reseng to her -- with Reseng disconcerted to find out that he's not only been on her radar, but that she knows practically everything about him; so much for covering his tracks .....
Eventually, The Plotters becomes more cinematic than novelistic, with a variety of showdowns and Reseng pursuing both his own and other agendas (leading to more showdowns); it's quite well done and reasonably exciting, but also somewhat by the book (i.e. the traditional thriller formulae).
The Plotters is a solid hit-man thriller, the context -- contemporary South Korea, with its explosive capitalism after decades of authoritarian rule -- and some of Kim's creative details and turns of his story make for a neat variation on the usual take. Sufficiently character-focused, Reseng is perhaps ultimately too single-minded -- indeed, Kim saturates his story with what eventually becomes a too-fatalistic feel -- but it's engaging reading to the bitter end.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
South Korean author Kim Un-su (김언수) was born in 1972.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review