Uncollected Essays, Reviews, Interviews, and Letters to the Editor

Edited by Brian Boyd and Anastasia Tolstoy

With an Introduction by Brian Boyd

Some of these pieces were originally written/published in other languages (written: Russian and French; published: various)

Our Assessment:



B+ : odds and ends, but lots of fascinating bits

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times . 8/11/2019 Dwight Garner The Spectator . 9/11/2019 Philip Hensher

From the Reviews :

"The Nabokov book, Think, Write, Speak: Uncollected Essays, Reviews, Interviews, and Letters to the Editor , is mostly for completists. (...) (T)wo-thirds of Think, Write, Speak is made up of interviews, more than 80 of them, most conducted after the publication of Lolita. One suspects that Nabokov, spying this talky book from the Great Beyond, must feel as if someone has dug up his bones, hanged him, and buried him again." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times





, is mostly for completists. (...) (T)wo-thirds of is made up of interviews, more than 80 of them, most conducted after the publication of Lolita. One suspects that Nabokov, spying this talky book from the Great Beyond, must feel as if someone has dug up his bones, hanged him, and buried him again." - "Think, Write, Speak is something of a mopping-up exercise, with uncollected and unpublished essays and reviews as well as a very large number of press interviews. (...) It’s true that even when talking to posturing dullards, Nabokov manages to sound interesting. Nonetheless, the main substance of the book lies in some remarkable essays, reviews and lectures. (...) Some of the bravest and most inspiring writing here comes in violently funny reviews of Soviet ‘literature’." - Philip Hensher, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

Think, Write, Speak collects 155 essays, reviews, interviews, and letters to the editor published between 1921 and 1977, presented chronologically. Nabokov already collected a variety of hs non-fiction for the volume Strong Opinions, and this is, in essence the balance -- though, as editor Brian Boyd notes in his Introduction, does not include, for example, some of his: "critiques of young and mostly forgotten Russian poets"; the editors have also cut from the interviews the (many): "repeated answers to repeated questions". Not all the material is previously uncollected, either: some of the interviews previously appeared in Robert Golla's collection of Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov, for example, while 'The Art of Literature and Commonsense', published in Lectures on Literature, appears here (in slightly longer form) as 'The Creative Writer'.

The volume is interview-heavy, with about two-thirds of the pieces Q & As of one form or another; these range, however, from full-length to some with only a handful of brief or even single-answer responses (in some cases pared down because, as noted, the editors have removed previously asked/answered questions). Among them, for example, is one ('Interview for New York Times (1972)') that reads in its entirety:

Quite right ... He [Bobby Fischer] can't be subject to the clicks and flashes of those machines above him. It's like a tennis player having tennis balls flung at him.

Personal dislikes



Books with a Message. Studs. Dictators. East Wind. Oysters. Wireless sets; voluble conversation about same.

I am completely deaf to Faulkner. I do not understand what people see in him. He has been invented. Surely, he was not a real person.

The term "émigré writer" has an air of tautology about it. Any true author emigrates into his art and exists within it.

I don't like labels, clubs. I don't like groups !

It just doesn't mean anything to me if you say symbolists or classicists. It doesn't mean anything and that's what I teach my classes. I teach them books, not authors. Not groups or labels.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 November 2019

About the Author :

Vladimir Nabokov (1899-1977) was among the leading authors of the 20th century, writing significant works in both Russian and English. He is the author of novels such as Lolita, Pale Fire, and Ada.

