Vladimir Nabokov



edited by

Robert Golla



Edited and with an Introduction by Robert Golla

Collects twenty-eight interviews and profiles first published between 1958 and 1977

Includes a Chronology

"There are many gems" - J.C. Times Literary Supplement (7/6/2017)

Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov collects twenty-eight interviews with Vladimir Nabokov, the earliest from 1958; regrettably, it seems to have taken the publication of Lolita to have roused much media interest in the master; it would have been interesting to see what he had to say before then, too. Rather disappointingly, a significant number of these pieces are not simply Q & As, but rather 'profiles', sprinkling in some of Nabokov's comments but far from actual, simple conversations. Nevertheless, while perhaps not what one hopes for in a volume promising 'Conversations with', some of these portrait-piece's are very good, notably the one by Alfred Appel Jr., 'Nabokov: A Portrait', published in Esquire in 1971 -- though the direct immediacy of an earlier pure Q & A by Appel (originally published in Wisconsin Studies in Contemporary Literature in 1967) still seems preferable. (As Alan Levy reports, Nabokov described Appel Jr. as: "my pedant [...] Every writer should have such a pedant".)

(The drawback of the profile-approach with its artificial observational color become painfully apparent in a collection like this, when we learn far too often -- it's surprising there isn't a separate entry for it in the index -- the least interesting and utterly irrelevant fact that wife Véra's hair is very white. Really. White. Snow-white. It's even referred to as her: "crowning glory, her snow-white hair" at one point.)

Some of the material is likely also already familiar to anyone with any Nabokov-interest, including Herbert Gold's 'The Art of Fiction' interview with Nabokov for The Paris Review, as well as as Alvin Toffler's lengthy Playboy-interview from 1964 (though these two -- among the most far-reaching of the conversations -- are certainly welcome inclusions), but as editor Golla also notes:

Many of the interviews in this collection have not appeared since their first publication. Several have been transcribed here for the first time.

No, Zhivago's reputation astonished him. He sighed. "All those artificial snowstorms !" We agreed there was certainly a lot of weather in Pasternak and passed on.

Of course, I'm aware of my unnatural excellence. I am aware of it, however, only in certain domains (too obvious to be mentioned); but I also am aware of my hopeless ineptitude in other matters such as technology, finance, music and go-getting, to name a few.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 July 2017

Vladimir Nabokov at books and writers

Q & A in The Paris Review

The fine Zembla site, devoted to Nabokov.

