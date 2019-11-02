

the complete review - history

'The World's Most Prestigious Prize'



by

Geir Lundestad



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Based on Lundestad's Fredens sekretær. 25 år med nobelprisen (2015) and Drømmen om fred på jord. Nobels fredspris fra 1901 til i dag (2017)

(2015) and (2017) Translated by Siân Mackie

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fine overview of the Nobel Peace Prize

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Foreign Affairs . 9-10/2019 G.John Ikenberry

From the Reviews :

"Lundestad makes an eloquent case that the prize has a universal appeal, grounded in humanitarian and nonviolent ideals on which no country or civilization holds a monopoly." - G.John Ikenberry, Foreign Affairs

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Geir Lundestad was director of the Nobel Peace Prize-awarding Norwegian Nobel Institute for twenty five years. Though his role was administrative, rather than part of the (who-gets-the-prize-)decision-making process, he was clearly privy to much of the process between 1990 and 2014, and he published two books about the prize in Norwegian, Fredens sekretær. 25 år med nobelprisen (2015) and Drømmen om fred på jord. Nobels fredspris fra 1901 til i dag (2017) (which apparently did not go over well with the Nobel committee). 'The World's Most Prestigious Prize', he explains in his Preface, "draws on both of these Norwegian volumes".

'The World's Most Prestigious Prize' takes its title from The Oxford Dictionary of Contemporary History's description of the Nobel Peace Prize -- probably accurate enough, though Lundestad does seem a bit (too) hung up on the whole prestige/we're-number-one aspect of the prize.

The book is essentially divided into two halves, the first an historical overview of the prize and the different phases it has gone through, while the second focuses on 'Ten Portraits, 1990-2012', with a more detailed look at ten of the awards from recent years.

The overview -- first general, and then a bit more detailed, era by era -- is a useful one. As Lundestad notes, the Peace Prize differs from the other Nobels in being a Norwegian prize -- the others are selected by Swedish institutions -- and this has colored aspects of the prize over the years, including in the early ones, when Norwegian separatism (until 1905, it was part of the United Kingdom of Sweden and Norway) influenced attitudes towards peace and national defense. This is a helpful and often overlooked perspective on the prize, cropping up in choices to the present time (including the 2012 award to the European Union -- an institution Norway has twice declined to join).

As with each of the prizes, Lundestad acknowledges the Peace Prize has missed some obvious choices -- most notably, Gandhi. Interesting, too, is the centrality of peaceful action -- an explanation why Nelson Mandela did not (yet) receive the Nobel in 1984, when Desmond Tutu did:

Tutu had a clear policy of non-violence, whereas Mandela had been the leader of the ANC's armed branch from 1961 until he was arrested the following year. He was certainly no spokesman for anti-violence.

Some pop stars have a high profile within international politics (Bono, Bob Geldof, Sting). During the 2000s, several such names were actually considered, but the conclusion was nevertheless that these artists were better suited to receive Grammys than Nobel prizes.

Kåre Kristiansen was having issues in 1994. He sometimes forgot committee meetings. Sometimes he was also somewhat absent even when physically present.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 November 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Geir Lundestad was director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute from 1990 to 2014.

- Return to top of the page -