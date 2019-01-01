the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

While many of the major publications, especially in the US and UK, post their best-of-the-year lists long before the year is over, book bloggers tend to wait until they're done with their reading to look back on what they most enjoyed over the course of the year -- which often isn't limited to new/2018 titles, either, making for a more interesting variety.
Here are a few of interest:
At Three Percent Chad Post has an enjoyable post (also) on overlooked books (from under-appreciated publishers) -- almost none of which I covered (and I've only seen about half of these) --, 9 x 9 x 9: Everything Comes to an End.
The number of overlooked books is, of course, overwhelming; going over the titles I reviewed in 2018, I'm shocked by how little coverage some titles have received -- not least Open Letter's own Ma Bo'le’s Second Life, by Xiao Hong, which alone for the question of the role of the translator (in this case no one less than Howard Goldblatt) deserved to me more widely discussed.
There are a very large number of titles that seem to me didn't get the coverage/attention they deserved, but the most notable of these are probably:
Carlos Rojas' The Valley of the Fallen: yes, it got a review in the TLS -- but that's almost it.
And, as I've repeatedly noted, this is one of the best books I read all year. And it was translated by Edith Grossman.
Wolfgang Herrndorf's Sand : yes, this got a decent amount of attention when the UK edition came out -- but this year, when it came to the US, it got relatively little coverage.
And that despite being the 500th volume in the great New York Review Books Classics series (and they touted it as such, which must have attracted some attention).
Ibrahim al-Koni's The Fetishists: I haven't covered this yet -- I just got my copy -- but this is a major publishing event, by a Man Booker International Prize (when it was still an author prize ...) finalist -- and no one seems to have noted it yet.
(See also the University of Texas Press publicity page.)
Willem Frederik Hermans' An Untouched House: OK, this has gotten some decent coverage, especially in the UK, but nowhere near what it deserves: again, this is a major, major work (despite being very short) that should be getting a lot more notice.
German author Edgar Hilsenrath has passed away; see, for example, the (German) report in the taz.
He lived in New York City for quite a while, and his early work was published in the US; his 1980 novel, originally titled Bronskys Geständnis, which was based on his American experiences, was only published in translation in 2018 -- under the revised title; I'm not sure which has been more off-putting to potential American readers, that or the price (US$80 !); see the Owl of Minerva Press publicity page or get your copy at Amazon.com.
A full year-in-numbers post will follow in a few days, but here the highlights of the year gone by: 2018 saw 217 reviews added at the complete review (year end total: 4288), covering books originally written in 44 languages, the reviews totaling 253,405 words -- almost 60,000 more than in 2017, the 2018 per-review average of 1168 words more than 20 per cent more than in 2017 (961 words/review).
A power outage early in the year, and then a (house-)move mid-year meant that for the first time in quite a few years there were days without posts at this Literary Saloon, but only a handful.
2019 marks the twentieth-anniversary year for the complete review -- founded in spring, 1999 -- and so you can expect ... well, pretty much more of the same.
Another 200 or so reviews, (near-)daily posting at the Literary Saloon -- though perhaps with a few more travel-related interruptions/disruptions (don't worry, just brief ones) than usual over the course of the year.
