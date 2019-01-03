

Night School



by

Bán Zsófia



A Reader for Grownups

Hungarian title: Esti iskola. Olvasókönyv felnőtteknek

Translated by Jim Tucker

With an Afterword by Nádas Péter

Our Assessment:



A- : cheeky, sharp, provocative

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ A+ 30/5/2012 Ilma Rakusa

From the Reviews :

"Selten kommt es vor, dass jemand so kühn debütiert – und mit so viel Raffinement. (...) Zsófia Bán beherrscht die Kunst, Bildungsgut neu zu arrangieren (und neuen Zwecken zuzuführen), Wörter und Wendungen zu verballhornen, verschiedenste Schauplätze (von Brasilien bis Rügen) anzuzitieren, bizarre Phantastereien mit (pseudo)wissenschaftlichen Versatzstücken aus Geografie, Biologie, Physik usw. zu verbinden. Sie kreuzt Disziplinen und Stile, Parodie und Poesie, Didaktik und Fabulierfreude, wobei dieses lustvolle Spiel nicht nur literarischen Mehrwert, sondern auch Erkenntnis generiert. (...) Lakonische Sentenzen, spöttische Bonmots, gelegentlich harsche Urteile sind aber nur Splitter in Báns kaleidoskopischem Textuniversum, das zur prallen, ausgefallenen Narration neigt." - Ilma Rakusa, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Night School is a story-collection that is presented as 'A Reader for Grownups' -- a mock-textbook, each story assigned to a (school-)subject. So, for example, the story 'Gustave and Maxime in Egypt (Or: The Metaphysics of Happening)', playing off of Gustave Flaubert's 1849 trip to Egypt with Maxime Du Camp, is a 'French' chapter; 'The Mantegna Madonna (folksong for expectant mothers'), which manages to bring together Isaac Newton, a Mantegna Madonna, and serial killer Dr. Harold Shipman (among much else ...) is a 'Physics/Biology' lesson. (Oddly, the table of contents only lists the stories, not the subjects they reflect.)

Throughout there are also, textbook-like, small (mostly roughly an inch square) illustrations near the margins, helpful (and equally often mis/leading) complements to the texts.

Bán's lessons are a far cry from what might be found in the usual textbook, and in many the connection to the subject matter is, at least at first sight, arguably tenuous. Some of the texts do vaguely resemble school-texts, more directly engaging the reader, via questions and references interspersed in the story -- though even when this is not done as directly, it's clear throughout that Bán is encouraging dialogue with the texts and prodding the reader to engagement (also by needling and teasing the reader ...) with her often provocative claims and presentation. So also one aspect of the stories that helps make this a more unified collection is that many of them feature a short separate section in which a question (or several) or exercise is presented, as in a textbook-chapter-conclusion encouraging the student to show what s/he has learnt inspired by the material: 'WRITE AN ESSAY on your favorite holiday with the title "Why I love Christmas" !', for example, or 'CALCULATE how many angels can fit on the head of a pin if each angel is approximately 45mm and faithless"

The pieces vary in style and approach, though a common aspect to many of them is their foundation in textbook-subjects such as historical episodes and literary texts: Bán rips riffs off culture with abandon. In some, she offers her own reïmagining of historical events -- Flaubert and Du Camp in Egypt, for example, or space-pioneer dog Laika telling her story ("I'm only whispering because I'm making this recording in secret") in 'On the Eve of No Return (archival recording)' ('Teacher's Edition/Russian'). In others, she creates new fiction on old: there's a 'Fidelio (a blog opera)'; 'What Is This Thing Called the Exchange Reaction ? (destructive affinities)' (in: 'Chemistry/Physical Education') features the quartet from Goethe's Die Wahlverwandtschaften (Elective Affinities) competing in a ping-pong doubles match, while 'Mme de Merteuil Shakes Herself' (a 'Geography/Biology/History' entry) is a beginning-of-the-new-millennium continuation (of sorts) of Choderlos de Laclos' epistolary novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses -- "an edited version of the subsequent correspondence", now conducted as an e-mail exchange, beginning with letter 176 (and finding its conclusion in horrible-fascinating fashion in one final spectacular encounter that readers recognize will go off entirely differently from what the correspondents had in mind -- though this is the one story that is arguably a bit too obvious (and sensational) in what it builds to).

Typical of some of the leaps and connections Bán makes is that in 'The Two Fridas (school beyond the border)' ('Health/Homeland'), inspired by Frida Kahlo (and her famous double portrait), in which there are two schoolgirls -- two Fridas -- and:

And so it was: we filched a scalpel and clamp from the doctor's bag, and once he left we went into the bathroom and set about connecting our hearts. Our reasoning was that if we could make the two of them one, then we could not die separately, because the other one would also be me. Our biology teacher would have given us a B+ for this (because, and I quite, an A is only for the most exceptional). Upon completing the procedure we cleaned up the bathroom after ourselves and then, with the satisfaction of a job well done, took out the trash and did the dishes without so much as being asked. Our mother gave an uneasy smile.

WRITE AN ESSAY on this topic: If you had the choice, which of your favorite authors would you choose not to meet ?

As for myself (but who is really speaking here ?), what interests me most -- and I mean REALLY -- is the stops for a moment, what's up with that ? What happens in that vacuum moment when we find ourselves pedaling in mid-air, like in the cartoons, neither up nor down, but precisely there and then.

There is something unsaid here, some hint, some dark and unhappy story. Or if not dark and unhappy, then something left unsaid, something that, shut up, sweetheart, you're too young for this, something that, ask your father, something that is there, since only a blind person could not see it, but whereof one cannot speak. One must be silent.

But enough of that.

No, my dears, it's not like that. Whereof we cannot speak, thereof we perhaps should try to speak, you see. After all, this is why we were given this damned language (→ swear word from a native speaker) language, this is how we raised ourselves above the animals, by pointing to this, as if to say, well, you know, it's language.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 January 2019

:

About the Author :

