Night School
Our Assessment:
A- : cheeky, sharp, provocative
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Night School is a story-collection that is presented as 'A Reader for Grownups' -- a mock-textbook, each story assigned to a (school-)subject.
So, for example, the story 'Gustave and Maxime in Egypt (Or: The Metaphysics of Happening)', playing off of Gustave Flaubert's 1849 trip to Egypt with Maxime Du Camp, is a 'French' chapter; 'The Mantegna Madonna (folksong for expectant mothers'), which manages to bring together Isaac Newton, a Mantegna Madonna, and serial killer Dr. Harold Shipman (among much else ...) is a 'Physics/Biology' lesson.
(Oddly, the table of contents only lists the stories, not the subjects they reflect.)
And so it was: we filched a scalpel and clamp from the doctor's bag, and once he left we went into the bathroom and set about connecting our hearts. Our reasoning was that if we could make the two of them one, then we could not die separately, because the other one would also be me. Our biology teacher would have given us a B+ for this (because, and I quite, an A is only for the most exceptional). Upon completing the procedure we cleaned up the bathroom after ourselves and then, with the satisfaction of a job well done, took out the trash and did the dishes without so much as being asked. Our mother gave an uneasy smile.Creative variations also range from 'A Film (24/1)' ('Physical Education'), a nice sequence of diving, to 'How I Didn't (exercises in style: a partial inventory)' ('Hungarian'), in which the narrator describes (sort of -- Bán's stories tend to go way beyond their apparent premises) how she didn't meet each of a number of famous Hungarian authors (including some long deceased ones). The latter also has a great concluding exercise:
WRITE AN ESSAY on this topic: If you had the choice, which of your favorite authors would you choose not to meet ?The clever and enjoyable premises are one thing, but what really impresses in Night School is Bán's free-wheeling, wide-ranging style. This is cheeky, playful writing, but with a great deal of depth to it. There's little convention here, with shifts from one line to the next -- or even within them -- in a dizzying layering-on:
As for myself (but who is really speaking here ?), what interests me most -- and I mean REALLY -- is the stops for a moment, what's up with that ? What happens in that vacuum moment when we find ourselves pedaling in mid-air, like in the cartoons, neither up nor down, but precisely there and then.'Concerto (with subtitles)' ('Singing/Music') comes with legends of sorts: "The valley buzzes: buzzing. The brook babbles its burbles: burbling babble". 'The Temptation of Henri Mouhout' ('Geography/Biology') connects the historical explorer -- "before you could say Jack Robinson he had already discovered Angkor" -- with the decidedly fictional Emma Bovary. 'Mrs. Longfellow Burns (a biography)' ('English/Home Economics') looks at American "national poet" Henry Wadsworth Longfellow -- "making culture before the nation has even invented it", fluting his way across Europe, and, in 1834, winning: "the prize for Most Handsome Professor of the Year, ending up on the cover of Life".
Among the great ex/changes -- between the author and herself, as well as the reader --, and one that sums up well a lot what Bán does, and how, is:
There is something unsaid here, some hint, some dark and unhappy story. Or if not dark and unhappy, then something left unsaid, something that, shut up, sweetheart, you're too young for this, something that, ask your father, something that is there, since only a blind person could not see it, but whereof one cannot speak. One must be silent.There's an enjoyable and very wide variety of stories but perhaps the only slightly disappointing thing about the collection is that it's not entirely cohesive; some of the stories -- good though they are -- feel a bit of an odd fit, all the more so because a large core do seem to be of a (very fine) piece. The textbook-like arrangement is inspired, complete with the illustrations, but a few of the pieces do feel like they're a bit forced into it.
Beyond that, however, this is an impressive, even wonderful work, Bán's dense, bubbling flow of ideas and words carrying readers along like on some wild river raft-ride -- with the use of the familiar (historical and literary figures, in particular, as well as art and music) helping to ground the texts and give the readers something to clutch to. Fans of Dubravka Ugrešić should enjoy Bán, whose writing is similarly creative and intelligent, and grounded in fact and art, even as her approaches and styles are distinct and different.
Night School is very smart, good -- if dizzying -- fun, by a remarkably assured writer.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 January 2019
Hungarian author Bán Zsófia was born in 1957.
© 2019 the complete review