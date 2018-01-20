Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



An Accidental Man



by

Iris Murdoch



Our Assessment:



A+ : wonderfully well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 23/1/1972 Nora Sayre The Spectator A 23/10/1971 Auberon Waugh Sunday Times . 24/10/1971 Julian Symons Sunday Times . 29/4/1973 . The Times . 21/10/1971 David Williams TLS . 22/10/1971 Marigold Johnson

Review Consensus :



Generally quite impressed



From the Reviews :

"Like most of the earlier novels, An Accidental Man (Murdoch's 14th) is a study in humiliation. And the people, as always, are violently possessive of each other. But this novel is better written than many of its predecessors, and the focus has shifted. There are no all-powerful sorcerers; instead, there's an insistence on individuals trying (and often failing) to help or simply influence one another. (...) What's meant to be emotionally gripping -- such as a young American anguishing over the draft, or the death of someone loved, or the lunge toward suicide -- is ironed out by the flatness of some of the prose (...) An Accidental Man is a fairly difficult novel, but it yields a lot to chew on -- whether or not you accept Murdoch's thesis of ephemerae. (Admittedly, I enjoy thinking about her work much more than I do reading it.)" - Nora Sayre, The New York Times Book Review





(Murdoch's 14th) is a study in humiliation. And the people, as always, are violently possessive of each other. But this novel is better written than many of its predecessors, and the focus has shifted. There are no all-powerful sorcerers; instead, there's an insistence on individuals trying (and often failing) to help or simply influence one another. (...) What's meant to be emotionally gripping -- such as a young American anguishing over the draft, or the death of someone loved, or the lunge toward suicide -- is ironed out by the flatness of some of the prose (...) is a fairly difficult novel, but it yields a lot to chew on -- whether or not you accept Murdoch's thesis of ephemerae. (Admittedly, I enjoy thinking about her work much more than I do reading it.)" - "Miss Murdoch's delightful and excellent new novel (.....) Unless I am wrong, her primary intention in An Accidental Man , apart from the humble task of distracting and entertaining her readers, is a humorous one. (...) Miss Murdoch, when she is being funny, is very funny indeed. More than that, I think I recognize that dedication to the idea of the Total Joke which marks out the true artist in this field. (...) Never mind that the plot she weaves is subtler and more complicated than ever before, that there are more characters and their motivation is as devious as ever. This is no time for comparatives. An Accidental Man is quite easily the most enjoyable book which Miss Murdoch has written because for the first time she realizes that her characters are entirely ridiculous." - Auberon Waugh, The Spectator





, apart from the humble task of distracting and entertaining her readers, is a humorous one. (...) Miss Murdoch, when she is being funny, is very funny indeed. More than that, I think I recognize that dedication to the idea of the Total Joke which marks out the true artist in this field. (...) Never mind that the plot she weaves is subtler and more complicated than ever before, that there are more characters and their motivation is as devious as ever. This is no time for comparatives. is quite easily the most enjoyable book which Miss Murdoch has written because for the first time she realizes that her characters are entirely ridiculous." - "Miss Murdoch employs considerable and varied comic resources in this long novel. There is some excellent dialogue (.....) Many incidents are finely comic, the whole book is lively, but at its centre there seem to be not fully-conceived people, but puppets twitching when a professional of the Absurd pulls the strings." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times





"The workmanship of this novel is flawlessly intricate." - Sunday Times





"In a sense it's a novel with a vast amount of "story", but story told in sudden spurts, with long intervals for chat and rumination, much of this subtle and satisfying. (...) Iris Murdoch is a hit-or-miss writer. This is one of her good books and certainly one of her funniest, though it doesn't altogether avoid the impression of having been carelessly flung together." - David Williams, The Times





"As often with Miss Murdoch, one wonders just how much of this juggling is essential to the pattern. Her enjoyment in some quick-fire dialogue in Kensington drawing-rooms is obvious -- it is also, sometimes, somewhat glib, and unsubtle form of dramatic irony in which the malice, misconception, vapidity and dangers of people who feed off one another's disasters is easily caricatured. But it has always been the redeeming feature of Miss Murdoch's novels that, under what has appeared sometimes lazy fluency and a too-prolific indulgence in emotional cliché, the philosopher's wit suddenly glistens" - Marigold Johnson, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

An Accidental Man is a large-scale chamber piece, a typically crowded Murdoch novel in which she shifts between a variety of loosely and more closely connected characters but rarely moves beyond this more or less closed circle. The 'accidental man' of the title is the hapless Austin Gibson Grey, and the first scene with him has him being let go from his job -- only the latest fall for him. It's a beautiful dialogue-scene, nicely also summed-up by Murdoch:

How delighted all his enemies would be. By his enemies Austin of course meant his friends.

"Gracie darling, will you marry me ?"

"Yes."

"What ?"

"Yes."

Ludwig Leferrier stared down into the small calm radiant unsmiling face of Gracie Tisbourne. Was it conceivable that the girl was joking ? It was. Oh Lord.

"Look, Gracie, are you serious ?"

"Yes."

"But I mean --"

"Of course if you want to back out of it --"

"Gracie ! But -- but -- Gracie, do you love me ?"

"Can you not infer that from what I said just now ?"

"I don't want inferred love."

"I love you."

"It's impossible."

"This is becoming a rather stupid argument."



"I am an accidental man," Austin had once said to her. "What do you mean, Austin ? Aren't we all accidental ? Isn't conception accidental ?" "With me its gone on and on." "We are all like you."

He's an entangler. He'll entangle you if he can. He's a fat charmer, charming his way to paradise.

When a man has reflected much he is tempted to imagine himself as the prime author of change. Perhaps in such a mood God actually succeeded in creating the world. But for man such moods are times of illusion. What we have deeply imagined we fail to control, often with what seems to be the best of motives. But the reality is huge and dark which lies beyond the lighted area of our intentions.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 September 2018

About the Author :

Iris Murdoch (1919-1999) studied at Oxford and Cambridge, and was a fellow of St. Anne's College, Oxford. She published twenty-six novels and won the Booker Prize in 1978.

