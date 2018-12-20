the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2018

21 December: Crossword Book Awards | Arab authors' 2018 favorites | New Quarterly Conversation


21 December 2018 - Friday

Crossword Book Awards | Arab authors' 2018 favorites
New Quarterly Conversation

       Crossword Book Awards

       They've announced the winners of this year's (Indian) Crossword Book Awards -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see for example the Scroll.in report.
       Goat Days-author Benyamin won for best translated work with Jasmine Days, in Shahnaz Habib's translation; it had already won this year's JCB Prize for Literature.
       Leila, by Prayaag Akbar, won the award for fiction; Faber & Faber brought this out in the UK; see their publicity page or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
       There are also audience-selected winners, the 'popular choice' awards; The Boy Who Loved by Durjoy Datta won that fiction category.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Arab authors' 2018 favorites

       ArabLit collects a variety of Arab authors' 2018 favorites -- a great look at some interesting titles recently published in Arabic.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New Quarterly Conversation

       Issue 54 - Winter 2018 of the Quarterly Conversation is now available, covering the usual mix of interesting authors and books -- worth a look.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


