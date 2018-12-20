the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winners of this year's (Indian) Crossword Book Awards -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see for example the Scroll.in report.
Goat Days-author Benyamin won for best translated work with Jasmine Days, in Shahnaz Habib's translation; it had already won this year's JCB Prize for Literature.
Leila, by Prayaag Akbar, won the award for fiction; Faber & Faber brought this out in the UK; see their publicity page or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
There are also audience-selected winners, the 'popular choice' awards; The Boy Who Loved by Durjoy Datta won that fiction category.