the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 December 2018
11 December:
Banipal Prize shortlist | JQ Wingate Prize longlist | Boyd Tonkin's global best for 2018 | Bullseye ! review
Bullseye ! review
11 December 2018
- Tuesday
Banipal Prize shortlist | JQ Wingate Prize longlist
Boyd Tonkin's global best for 2018 |
Bullseye ! review
Banipal Prize shortlist
They've announced the four-title shortlist for this year's Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for translations from the Arabic.
The four titles are:
The winning title will be announced in late January
Concerto al-Quds by Adonis, tr. Khaled Mattawa
Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi, tr. Jonathan Wright
The President's Gardens by Muhsin Al-Ramli, tr. Luke Leafgren
Using Life by Ahmed Naji, tr. Ben Koerber
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
JQ Wingate Prize longlist
They've announced the thirteen-title longlist for the 2019 JQ Wingate Literary Prize -- "awarded to the best book, fiction or non-fiction, to translate the idea of Jewishness to the general reader".
Quite a variety, with seven works of fiction, and six of non, and with three of the works in translation.
None, however, are under review at the .
complete review
The shortlist will be announced mid-January.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Boyd Tonkin's global best for 2018
At the Art Desk Boyd Tonkin selects: "a baker's dozen of translated novels to widen literary horizons", in Global fiction: the pick of 2018.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Bullseye ! review
The most recent addition to the is my review of a collection twenty of Tsutsui Yasutaka's stories, complete review Bullseye ! -- the sixth Tsutsui-title under review here.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
