the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 December 2018

11 December: Banipal Prize shortlist | JQ Wingate Prize longlist | Boyd Tonkin's global best for 2018 | Bullseye ! review


11 December 2018 - Tuesday

Banipal Prize shortlist | JQ Wingate Prize longlist
Boyd Tonkin's global best for 2018 | Bullseye ! review

       Banipal Prize shortlist

       They've announced the four-title shortlist for this year's Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for translations from the Arabic.
       The four titles are:
  • Concerto al-Quds by Adonis, tr. Khaled Mattawa
  • Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi, tr. Jonathan Wright
  • The President's Gardens by Muhsin Al-Ramli, tr. Luke Leafgren
  • Using Life by Ahmed Naji, tr. Ben Koerber
       The winning title will be announced in late January

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       JQ Wingate Prize longlist

       They've announced the thirteen-title longlist for the 2019 JQ Wingate Literary Prize -- "awarded to the best book, fiction or non-fiction, to translate the idea of Jewishness to the general reader".
       Quite a variety, with seven works of fiction, and six of non, and with three of the works in translation. None, however, are under review at the complete review.
       The shortlist will be announced mid-January.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Boyd Tonkin's global best for 2018

       At the Art Desk Boyd Tonkin selects: "a baker's dozen of translated novels to widen literary horizons", in Global fiction: the pick of 2018.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bullseye ! review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of a collection twenty of Tsutsui Yasutaka's stories, Bullseye ! -- the sixth Tsutsui-title under review here.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


