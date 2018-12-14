

the complete review - fiction

The Embalmer



by

Anne-Renée Caillé



French title: L'embaumeur

Translated by Rhonda Mullins

Our Assessment:



B : slim, fairly effective volume of close-up encounter(s) with death

The complete review 's Review :

In The Embalmer a daughter asks her father about his onetime-occupation, a way to learn more about him, and about death. The book is apparently autobiographical; ostensibly a novel (it was a contender for the Rendez-vous du premier roman prize), it is also a personal, almost documentary account.

The book is presented in short chapters -- a page or two in length --, each a series of short sentences and paragraphs, these separated by a space to make each observation and utterance stand out even more. It is not so much a dialogue between 'he' and 'I', but rather a record, roughly chronological, the narrator occasionally coming to the fore -- a chapter in which she explains, as its heading notes: 'I hate viewings' -- but mostly focused on the father's recollections. The narrator sometimes refers to their exchange as an interview, and the father comes prepared -- "He has a list of cases in hand", one chapter-heading explains, and so: "For the first time we talk about cases other than by pure recall".

It's a subjective account, refracted through the narrator (e.g.: "It's a beginning, the one I have chosen -- anyway, it doesn't tell the whole story. I am not him"). The daughter is curious about both father and dealing with the dead, but maintains:

This is not an investigation. I am not studying him. I am looking at what can be seen.

At the funeral home, the family will force the casket, will put clothes on a charred corpse. The casket will be closed again.

I'll come back to that, I will have to come back to that, see what I come up with.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 December 2018

About the Author :

Canadian author Anne-Renée Caillé was born in 1983.

