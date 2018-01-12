Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Ahmed Naji



Arabic title: استخدام الحياة

With illustrations by Ayman Al Zorkany

Translated by Benjamin Koerber

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 12/1/2018 Amir-Hussein Radjy

From the Reviews :

"A profound pessimism courses through the profanities of Using Life (.....) Underlying Naji’s genre-defying fantasy is a jeu d’esprit about life in modern Cairo." - Amir-Hussein Radjy, Times Literary Supplement

Using Life is a novel of Cairo, and of a younger generation of Egyptians struggling in a culture and society that is both extremely deeply-rooted (in history, tradition, etc.) and unmoored. The first chapter is nothing short of apocalyptic in its vision, first burying Cairo under a mountain of sand, then destroying half the city in an earthquake -- in which the Great Pyramid itself: "was reduced o a pile of rubble", and:

All that was left of our great heritage -- our civilization, our architecture, our poetry and prose -- would soon meet a fate even worse than that of the pyramids. Everything collapsed into the earth or was buried under oceans of sand.

No city was meant to be like this. Cairo was supposed to be more intelligently designed, more precise, more efficient. [...] What we need is a revolution.

There's nothing more difficult than making decisions in Cairo, since it's Cairo that usually makes decisions for you.

Cairo. The heat. The scowls, the sliminess, the sweat. The pain. The scream muffled inside. The streets that don't let you laugh or smile, or even cry or shout out in pain.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 January 2018

About the Author :

Egyptian author Ahmed Naji (أحمد ناجي) was born in 1985.

