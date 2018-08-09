

People in the Room



by

Norah Lange



Spanish title: Personas en la sala

Translated by Charlotte Whittle

With an Introduction by César Aira

Our Assessment:



A- : atmospheric; effective

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Irish Times . 4/8/2018 Sarah Gilmartin The Spectator . 4/8/2018 Lee Langley TLS . 10/8/2018 Ellie Robins

From the Reviews :

"(A) study of desire and death in domestic spaces, an unsettling read that is frustratingly unyielding at times as mystery begets more mystery. (...) There is so much ambiguity in Lange’s world that the only thing we can be fully sure of is the title, and sometimes I even wondered about that. (...) This is a novel that expertly explores female isolation by cutting readers off from the action. Think Mrs Dalloway meets The Turn of the Screw . People in the Room is a beach read for those who like to bring a Rubik’s Cube with them on holidays." - Sarah Gilmartin, Irish Times





meets . is a beach read for those who like to bring a Rubik’s Cube with them on holidays." - "The atmosphere is intimate, heavy with tantalising silence and secrets (.....) Hallucinatory and unsettling, the prose vibrates like a high-tension wire. How can a book where nothing happens be so eerily compulsive? You read it not for the plot (there isn’t one) but for the brilliance of the language, and the shifting perspectives that transform what at first seems banal into something mesmerising and tragic. (...) It’s an interior spy story, a picture of suffocating isolation and voyeurism, Hitchcock without a murder." - Lee Langley, The Spectator





"The novel unfolds in rhythmic, propulsive prose, powerfully translated by Charlotte Whittle, in domestic spaces that are at once claustrophobic and infinite. Lange achieves this spatially elastic effect by transposing the novel into an alternate dimension: the imaginative plane. The typical anchors of fiction -- character and plot -- are eschewed, leaving the bare minimum of events and factual information about our players. (...) People in the Room could have been written today. Its protagonist -- restless but stymied, hypersensitive yet remote, prone to constructing imaginary worlds -- could walk straight from the pages of contemporary novelists such as Catherine Lacey, Alexandra Kleeman or Han Kang." - Ellie Robins, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

People in the Room is narrated by a young woman on the cusp of adulthood: seventeen, she occasionally asks for wine at the family table, or smokes a cigarette, but her family seems to take her largely for granted, a child mature enough not to need attending to, but not really included in adult spheres either: "No one took any notice of me", she observes even when she sits among them, her family oblivious not only to her thoughts and fantasies but practically to her being. She imagines actions filling: "my days and nights, until everyone noticed how much I had changed" -- but most of her story passes without anyone in her family showing much interest or concern. Bookish, everyone -- including her -- seems to have accepted that she mostly lives in her own little world.

Here, however, in the family's house on Calle Juramento, she expands her world -- in many ways, still in her fantasy, but at least projecting elsewhere, too, as she becomes obsessed with the three women in the house across the street. Rather than immersing herself in her reading, her books are now cover for her obsessive spying on the three women who sit around a table in a dimly lit drawing room. She reads a lot into the unchanging scene and the three women, too:

I thought, too, that they were hiding something tragic, that it would be beautiful for them to be hiding something or remembering something dreadful, inevitable, endless

The important thing was for them to stay as they were.

I was often completely happy at their side, as if I were watching, without participating in, a beautiful performance that might go on forever, even if a scene were repeated or sometimes a conversation held me back.

Books. She always has a book in her hand. Something she's seen outside. There must be some reason she no longer reads in her bedroom. She's changed. She hardly speaks to us anymore ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2018

About the Author :

Argentine author Norah Lange lived 1905 to 1972.

