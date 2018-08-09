|
People in the Room is narrated by a young woman on the cusp of adulthood: seventeen, she occasionally asks for wine at the family table, or smokes a cigarette, but her family seems to take her largely for granted, a child mature enough not to need attending to, but not really included in adult spheres either: "No one took any notice of me", she observes even when she sits among them, her family oblivious not only to her thoughts and fantasies but practically to her being.
She imagines actions filling: "my days and nights, until everyone noticed how much I had changed" -- but most of her story passes without anyone in her family showing much interest or concern.
Bookish, everyone -- including her -- seems to have accepted that she mostly lives in her own little world.
I thought, too, that they were hiding something tragic, that it would be beautiful for them to be hiding something or remembering something dreadful, inevitable, endlessDespite her being on the cusp of adulthood, the narrator is clearly wary of the future and what it will bring. The thirtyish spinsters and their static tableau -- frozen in time and place -- are an enticing other-world, an alternative to the adulthood she otherwise faces. So, too, she admits that, for her and for this fragile world she is drawn to:
The important thing was for them to stay as they were.The narrator dares to enter their world, and tries to make herself part of it -- and she is happy assuming this passive role in this strange still-life:
I was often completely happy at their side, as if I were watching, without participating in, a beautiful performance that might go on forever, even if a scene were repeated or sometimes a conversation held me back.External connections remain frustrated -- notably in the telephone connection they acquiesce to, at the narrator's urging, but which can never link them to anything beyond: even the narrator realizes the futility of it when she calls them from next door.
There's an air of mystery to the trio, tragedy, loss, portents of death -- the possibility of suicide (the "prepared death" they speak of). It entrances the narrator, rather than stifling her -- though clearly it's an unhealthy atmosphere for the young woman, regardless of how much of it is real and how much her imagination (Lange's presentation -- vague, suggestive -- leaves open many possible readings, right down to it all being played out in the narrator's mind's eye).
It's only when her family finally does notice her behavior -- or rather, that she brings it to their attention, subconsciously or not (she literally locks herself in) -- that they grow concerned:
Books. She always has a book in her hand. Something she's seen outside. There must be some reason she no longer reads in her bedroom. She's changed. She hardly speaks to us anymore ...The cure that she agrees to -- with some but not complete reluctance -- is a change of scenery, a few days spent in Adrogué (hardly a great leap -- it's less than twenty miles from Buenos Aires).
It's enough to break the spell. The world she returns to -- of her mind, of the neighbors, of whatever it was ... -- is fundamentally altered, and even as she fumbles for it, she understands it's lost.
People in the Room is all atmosphere, as much this young woman's vision and projection -- we only have her word for, and her understanding of, all of it -- as any kind of reality; it remains clouded, hazy, vague. It feels like a bookish adolescent's fantasy-retreat -- complete with mysterious letters and a black dress --, and it's no surprise to learn that Lange's inspiration is said to have come from the portrait of the Brontë Sisters by their brother Branwell (another static, timeless representation). Lange captures adolescent uncertainty -- of what lies ahead, of what meaning there is in the adult that has been kept at a distance from her (death, sex) -- and the fear of facing it convincingly authentically -- right down to the continuing sense of uncertainty about it all. Little here is clear-cut or definite -- making it feel all the more real.
People in the Room is not uneventful, but much of it has an intentionally intangible feel to it. Lange means to -- and does -- leave her reader as insecure as her protagonist; some readers might find that frustrating, but the art behind it has to be admired regardless.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2018
Argentine author Norah Lange lived 1905 to 1972.
