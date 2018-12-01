the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

1 December 2018

1 December: Bad Sex in Fiction finalists | Litprom-Bestenliste | Scenes from a Childhood review


       Bad Sex in Fiction finalists

       The Literary Review's Bad Sex in Fiction Award will announce a winner on Monday, and at The Guardian you can now see what's in the running, in Bad sex award 2018: the contenders in quotes.

       The only one of these titles under review at the complete review is Murakami Haruki's Killing Commendatore.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Litprom-Bestenliste

       The German Litprom organization was founded to promote African, Asian, and Latin American literature, and several times a year they publish a 'best-list' of recommended titles -- and the 41st, the Winter 2018 list, is now up.
       Always interesting to see the foreign litertaure available in other languages -- and some of these are available in English, with more to follow (e.g. Wang Ting-Kuo's My Enemy's Cherry Tree is apparently due out from Portobello Books next April).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Scenes from a Childhood review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of a collection of prose by Jon Fosse, Scenes from a Childhood, now also out in the US, from Fitzcarraldo Editions.

       The collection was selected and translated by Damion Searls -- yes, the translator of Uwe Johnson's Anniversaries (among much else).
       Fosse -- one of the most highly-regarded Scandinavian authors, and one of Europe's leading playwrights -- continues to be quite inexplicably underappreciated in the US/UK; for those who haven't given his work a try, this is a good introductory volume -- representative, but also with quite a bit of variety.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


archive index

