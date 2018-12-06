|
Hide and Seek
B+ : clever fun -- and bitterly bleak
Among the games of hide and seek in this novel, a basic one is of identity and autonomy -- boiling down, too, to the question of: can a character escape his author.
But the myth persist that most first novels are in large part autobiographical, and I again wish to make it absolutely clear beyond any reasonable argument that such a lazily modish observation cannot in honesty be made about this particular piece of literature.He doth protest an awful lot, however -- try as he might to explain the similarities in his biography and that of his protagonist, Daniel Miller, there's no getting around how very similar they are. And, in its creatively twisted narrative, it is the author's preöccupations , a reckoning with his own biography and demons, that come to dominate -- even as his erstwhile protagonist slips, or escapes from the tightest of his clutches .....
Hide and Seek begins with Daniel Miller coming to an awful realization: he is a character in a novel -- as is the doctor he is talking to, as are all those around him. And it's not so much the fact that he is a character in a book that upsets him, but rather how he is at the mercy of a powerful other -- 'the Author'. As he hisses: "He is writing about me !" -- and: "He -- arranges things, plots, writes them down, pins me on the -- the p ... page".
Potter capture's Daniel's frustrations nicely, right down to the authorial tricks employed to keep Daniel off-balance, as the Author goes about adroitly: "outflanking him at every syllable". Seemingly all-powerful, this Author can play as he pleases with his subject -- including:
intimidating Daniel with hostile jumps of perspective, inexplicable thickening of light, and swift spurts of sticky sadness.Troubling, too, to Daniel is what goes through his mind, down to his own understanding of his own identity, as it occurs to him: "Whose memories are these ?" -- as many of the memories, of what he's done and how he's treated others, like his wife Lucy, are deeply troubling.
That's another part of it: Daniel doesn't like the book he's in. It's a "dirty Book", and:
'Thanks to His spiritual bankruptcy my own actions are -- contaminated. I am polluted with the -- slime of His creation, the dirt and doubt and disease and despair and and and obscenity --'All in all, given this situation, Daniel finds: "he had every reason, every righteous impulse, to try to escape" -- and he does try to physically flee. Though of course that Author has him do so by venturing deep into all-too familiar Potter-land, Forest of Dean ....
This first part of the novel, the long first chapter, focuses on Daniel, dealing with his newfound awareness of his situation, and him trying to find a way to escape it. The second part, then, sets Daniel aside, in a manner of speaking, the author (Author) emerging from behind his curtain and weighing in, in the first person, describing the writing of the book he's working on -- this book, with Daniel as its recalcitrant protagonist, that first section already sent off to the literary agent, whose reaction the author awaits .....
The author asserts that he is (still) in complete control, that Miller: "remains an agglomeration of words" and nothing more. Nevertheless, he feels compelled to: "intervene so early in my own narrative" to emphasize that he is not to be confused with his character. He makes his case, and for a while that seems almost convincing -- but as the narrative continues, all sorts of lines become very blurred.
Soon enough the author is complaining: "I have been dragged into my own book against my will" ..... From a variety of perspectives, he's trying to address deep-rooted feelings and memories, of shame and frustration. Sex is a major part of it: "Women. They are the root or the flesh of the problem". And through different characters -- his own, as well as Miller, and yet another variation, Robert -- he dredges up experience that haunts him, reworking and reconsidering them.
If the idea of a character becoming cognizant that he is 'being written' isn't entirely new, Potter nevertheless takes this premise in some interesting directions -- including to the extent that he lets it (and that character) go, with the author-figure then coming to play a much more prominent (and different) role. Hide and Seek is also deeply personal, in the way much of Potter's work was, exploring similar issues and re-living dark scenes -- notably one with a prostitute -- from different perspectives, as if that could make them more manageable; like much of Potter's work it is also very raw -- blistering, even. And it feels very much all of a piece with his œuvre.
Hide and Seek is a challenging smaller work -- when his agent asks the author about the plot: "I sniggered derisively. Plot ? My God, these art-school minds betray themselves at crucial moments" -- and it is perhaps more of interest now -- and more revealing -- considered as part of Potter's larger body of work, but even on its own, Hide and Seek is a solid, clever little novel that holds up quite well and certainly continues to have some appeal.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 December 2018
English author Dennis Potter (1935-1994) is best known for his television scripts Pennies from Heaven and The Singing Detective.
