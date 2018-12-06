Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Hide and Seek



by

Dennis Potter



Our Assessment:



B+ : clever fun -- and bitterly bleak

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 8/11/1973 Elizabeth Berridge Sunday Telegraph . 21/10/1973 Rivers Scott Sunday Times . 4/11/1973 Maurice Wiggin The Times . 25/10/1973 David Williams TLS . 9/11/1973 P.J.Stead

From the Reviews :

" Hide and Seek is an apt title, for the central character, Damiel Miller, is in flight from the author, and that unfortunate is just as much in flight from him. Until they merge into one. (...) It is an ingenious literary game that Mr Potter plays." - Elizabeth Berridge, Daily Telegraph





is an apt title, for the central character, Damiel Miller, is in flight from the author, and that unfortunate is just as much in flight from him. Until they merge into one. (...) It is an ingenious literary game that Mr Potter plays." - "The tension generated by this complex structure leaves the torment clearly etched, but the escape, if there is one, obscure. This, because I felt it was not the whole of Mr. Potter's intention, was why I found this searching book less than convincing." - Rivers Scott, Sunday Telegraph





"This is a very difficult novel; the humble reader might be more willing to meet its demands (they are worth meeting) if Mr Potter did not continually browbeat and humiliate him. (...) (H)is whole moral stance is to me absolutely admirable. I am only afraid that his difficulty and his cantankerousness, together, may obscure the purpose and lessen the impact." - Maurice Wiggin, Sunday Times





"All of this is exciting, honest and strongly imagined. I found the book too strident and high-pitched in palces, and would have preferred a more controlled approach to the theme such as you get in Raymond Queneau's Icare. But this is a powerful and deeply felt book all the same, and one which gives you plenty to think about." - David Williams, The Times





"Dennis Potter's first novel is a Pirandelloesque re-examination of the themes of his most successful television plays, a dense elaboration of the nature of creativity and the reality of invented things. (...) The tone of Hide and Seek, however, is not comic but desperate and embattled (.....) All of this is carefully and complexly done; and if Hide and Seek escapes being stifled by its own self-consciousness it is chiefly due to its insistent truth to its own condition as a work of fiction. Yet the final effect is of airlessness, even of aridity; as if the intricacy were in the end really only trickiness." - Philip John Stead, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Among the games of hide and seek in this novel, a basic one is of identity and autonomy -- boiling down, too, to the question of: can a character escape his author.

Early on in this, Dennis Potter's first novel, the author weighs in, insisting:

But the myth persist that most first novels are in large part autobiographical, and I again wish to make it absolutely clear beyond any reasonable argument that such a lazily modish observation cannot in honesty be made about this particular piece of literature.

intimidating Daniel with hostile jumps of perspective, inexplicable thickening of light, and swift spurts of sticky sadness.

'Thanks to His spiritual bankruptcy my own actions are -- contaminated. I am polluted with the -- slime of His creation, the dirt and doubt and disease and despair and and and obscenity --'

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 December 2018

About the Author :

English author Dennis Potter (1935-1994) is best known for his television scripts Pennies from Heaven and The Singing Detective.

