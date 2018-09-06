

Netanya



by

Dror Burstein



Title: Netanya
Author: Dror Burstein
Genre: Novel
Written: 2010 (Eng. 2013)
Length: 192 pages
Original in: Hebrew

Hebrew title: נתניה

Translated and with an Afterword by Todd Hasak-Lowy

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely meandering personal reflection

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 7/5/2014 Clive Sinclair

From the Reviews :

"(A) Sebaldian meditation on the cosmos, as seen from a bench in Tel Aviv, encompassing not only the rings of Saturn, but also his childhood in the eponymous resort. The book may bear the stamp of Sebald, but its voice is unquestionably Israeli. (...) Sometimes, notes Burstein, it seems that most of his fellow citizens are living through their own "Little Ice Age", though the book ends on a note of optimism as a beautiful morning light dawns." - Clive Sinclair, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Netanya is as much memoir as 'novel', with Burstein's account a creative one that is firmly rooted in the personal and experience. The outline is simple: one night in July 2009 Burstein wanders out onto the Tel Aviv street he lives on, Smuts Boulevard, lies down on a bench, and stares at the sky; Netanya is essentially an account of what went through his head that long night, expanded on.

Burstein is overwhelmed by the realization of the fragility of life. The science books he's been reading -- specifically Peter D. Ward and Donald Brownlee's Rare Earth -- make him aware of just how unlikely our existence, and life on earth, is in the first place, and in what a gentle balance it survives. Scale -- from the vastness of the universe to the number of bacteria in a single drop of water (which can contain as many as there are people on earth, he claims -- which does not appear to be quite right) -- is repeatedly invoked, both as a reminder of how small man is, and how we focus on the familiar scales, without taking into proper account the much larger (and much smaller) ones. So also, among Burstein's preöccupations is Israeli literature and what he sees as one of its fundamental failings, its limited ambit:

Instead of presenting us with the big picture, or at least hinting at it, our literature time and again presents a small picture, a fraudulent picture.

In Hebrew literature, land is always either solid ground or property, fenced off and registered with the proper office, it's not rock liquefying at a temperature close to the surface of the sun. Which is all well and good, yet no one writes about plate tectonics, or the Cambrian period, or trilobites. How strange, I said to myself as I lay on the bench, that in Hebrew literature, and this includes the literature of the Hebrew Enlightenment, there isn't even a single trilobite.

I prefer the prehistoric times described in science books, since they're more concrete for me than my memories of the seventies. This proximate time that is my time, the time of my life, I cannot see. I need to skip around, I need a series of skips, in order to get to my past.

My uncle's death was the comet that struck me at quite an early age in my creation and was most devastating.

I'm not certain what effect this incident had on my life, but it's clear to me now that were it not for that event, this book wouldn't have been written.

For years nothing happens, and then, as in the Cambrian explosion approximately half a billion years ago, everything flows, abounds, multiplies. I speak of course about writing as well.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 September 2018

:

See Index of Israeli and Hebrew literature

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

About the Author :

Israeli author Dror Burstein (דרור בורשטיין) was born in 1970.

