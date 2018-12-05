Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Pablo Katchadjian



Title: Thanks Author: Pablo Katchadjian Genre: Novel Written: 2011 (Eng. 2018) Length: 119 pages Original in: Spanish Availability: Thanks - US Gracias - US Thanks - UK Thanks - Canada Merci - France Gracias - España

Spanish title: Gracias

Translated by Priscilla Posada

B : wickedly dark surreal tale, if ultimately a bit too hazy

Thanks is an island-tale, beginning with the narrator's arrival and closing with him sailing away from it. The locale is no idyll, but rather like out of some black fairy tale, a superficial pleasantness to (some of) the goings-on barely covering a pervasive, bottomless darkness, the narrator's whole time there an experience that is, more than anything else, surreal, tinged with a constant sense of menace, sometimes faint, sometimes terrifyingly real.

The narrator's account reduces almost to a listing of his experiences; he can never quite shake a lingering sense of befuddlement, never quite figure out the reasons behind much that happens to and around him. He can only think and look and act so far ahead -- a step or two at most; any more than that and circumstances have changed so drastically that he finds everything around him -- including any expectations -- has been upended. The scene near the opening, when he arrives, is typical:

The port seemed both unknown and familiar to me; I wanted to ask the man next to me for the island's name, but he appeared to have fainted

spent the entire night in a huge storehouse doing work more repulsive and humiliating than what anyone could imagine; something totally indescribable, impossible to understand if one doesn't see it, and impossible to feel if one doesn't live it.

When he finished, he stood up and left without saying goodbye. I remained alone at the table, waiting for the past, which never arrived.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 December 2018

About the Author :

Argentine author Pablo Katchadjian was born in 1977.

