the complete review - fiction

What to Do



by

Pablo Katchadjian



Spanish title: Qué hacer

Spanish title: Qué hacer

Translated by Priscilla Posada

Our Assessment:



B : constant surreal flux makes for a wild (and just short enough) ride

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Kirkus Reviews . 1/12/2015 .

From the Reviews :

"This slim, surrealistic novel is utter nonsense, but at least it’s literary gibberish that’s quite fun to read in the right frame of mind. (...) An aesthetically pleasing but perplexing experiment that may prove too improvisational for many readers." - Kirkus Reviews

The complete review 's Review :

Pablo Katchadjian's What to Do opens:

Alberto and I are giving a lecture at an English university when a student, in an aggressive tone, asks: When philosophers speak, is what they say true or are we dealing with a double ? Alberto and I look at each other, somewhat anxious for not having understood the question. Alberto reacts first; he steps forward and responds that it's impossible to know. The student, dissatisfied with the response, stands up (he's two and a half meters tall), approaches Alberto, grabs him, an stuffs him into his mouth. Even though this looks dangerous, the students and I laugh, and Alberto, with half his body inside the student's mouth, also laughs and says: It's fine, it's fine. Then Alberto and I are suddenly in a plaza.

I'm also on the floor and try to get up, but can't. Then, we're suddenly in an English university and we teach. Then we run through a forest. Then we're in a tavern with eight hundred wine drinkers. Then in a plaza where there's an old man who is also a pigeon.

I notice that much as I try to look, I can't see anything because the view is blocked, that's to say, because there are holes in the depth of the dream that prevent us from seeing what would be there if the background were complete.

I'm furious and indignant because Alberto won't stop talking about Borges in front of our students at the English university, who are enraptured with all the talk of mirrors, labyrinths and doubles. Alberto isn't into these subjects, but knows they're good for captivating English students. Not only am I annoyed that he's talking about these things, but also that I, despite being knowledgeable about this subject, can't do what Alberto does because I refuse to talk about these things.

The system of contents doesn't answer to our needs, it follows its own logic, without taking us into account; like this, it's not possible to devise a plan. We stay silent without knowing what to do, and this lasts until we're suddenly in a trench.

We're in an English university, and even though we have to give a lecture, we don't know what to talk about, nor do we even know whether we should give the lecture or not. We ask the students what to do.

So then what one does, almost always, is something that happens to one, not something one decides, except in cases in which the only possibility is to decide

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 September 2018

About the Author :

Arrgentine author Pablo Katchadjian was born in 1977.

