the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 November 2018
21 November:
Best Arabic novels ? | Prix Littéraire de la SCC
21 November 2018
- Wednesday
Best Arabic novels ? | Prix Littéraire de la SCC
Best Arabic novels ?
The new issue of Banipal, Banipal 63, features 'The 100 Best Arabic Novels' -- not freely accessible online (buy the issue !), but ArabLit has the run-down, including the top ten:
(The list is not restricted to novels available in English, but apparently most of the titles -- and all the top ten -- are.)
Season of Migration to the North, by Tayeb Salih
The Cairo Trilogy, Naguib Mahfouz
For Bread Alone, by Mohamed Choukri
The Secret Life of Saeed the Pessoptimist, by Emile Habiby
Children of the Alley, by Naguib Mahfouz
Zayni Barakat, by Gamal al-Ghitani
Cities of Salt, by Abdelrahman Munif
In Search of Walid Masoud, by Jabra Ibrahim Jabra
Rama and the Dragon, by Edwar al-Kharrat
Gate of the Sun, by Elias Khoury
ArabLit also compares it to an earlier top-100 (well, top-105) list, from the Arab Writers Union -- and lists all of those.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Prix Littéraire de la SCC
French literary-prize-season apparently won't end: the most recent to announce its winner is ... the Prix Littéraire de la Société Centrale Canine.
This is a prize that honors ... "les meilleures œuvres francophones mettant en exergue les relations entre l’Homme et le Chien".
Yes, not the best French-language dog books, but the best that 'highlight the relationship between Man and Dog' -- with a payout of €1,000.
This year's winner in the literary category -- a unanimous selection -- is the self-published Secret d'Irlande, by Geneviève Gaeng; see also the Le Livre en Papier information page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
