The Desert and the Drum



by

Mbarek Ould Beyrouk



French title: Le tambour des larmes

Translated by by Rachael McGill

Our Assessment:



B+ : clashes of tradition and modernity, nicely handled

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Temps . 29/4/2016 Eléonore Sulser

From the Reviews :

"Le Tambour des larmes a, par son écriture, par son rythme, la force lyrique d’un conte. La langue de Beyrouk puissamment poétique a des vertus incantatoires, oniriques aussi. Lisant, on se sent parfois la proie d’un cauchemar dans les sables. D’autant que la tragédie déploie sa mécanique, tissant, chapitre après chapitre, le destin inexorable de l’héroïne. Pourtant, Le Tambour des larmes est aussi un livre ambigu et subtil sur le rapport des sociétés anciennes à la modernité, sur la liberté de l’individu face au clan, sur son désarroi lorsqu’il se perd dans les flots, déshumanisés du monde, loin de ses repères." - Eléonore Sulser, Le Temps

The complete review 's Review :

The Desert and the Drum is narrated by a young woman named Rayhana, a member of a Berber tribe, the Oulad Mahmoud. The novel is set in contemporary Mauritania, but the girl has grown up far from almost every aspect of modernity -- she has received practically no schooling, for example, and she has never handled money or visited even the small nearby city of Atar. Her tribe's lifestyle is still entirely traditional, and though Rayhana's father abandoned the family she lived in relative comfort: her mother has considerable wealth, her uncle is the tribal chief, they have slaves to attend to them.

Rayhana opens her story on the run, fleeing everything she has known. She travels across desert dunes, in the dark of night, knowing she has to make good her escape quickly and carefully, so she won't be caught. She has not, however, left emptyhanded: far from it -- she carries with her the tribe's sacred drum:

The tribal drum, the rezzam, was never allowed to touch the earth, or be held by an impure hand. It was not allowed to leave the heart of the camp. The drum was the tribe; its presence, its confidence, its voice.

We closed our eyes to them, because, deep down, we were ashamed of our failure to understand it, to confidently accept or reject it.

The whole tribe stole my son. I was their vanity, their arrogance, their false truths. They all need to face up to it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 November 2018

About the Author :

Mauritanian author and journalist Mbarek Ould Beyrouk was born in 1957.

