|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Backlight
general information | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : interesting small case-study, examination of culture and society
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
Backlight is a story featuring a missing seven-year-old boy (based on an actual incident), the novella divided into six chapters, each for a day of his ordeal.
The boy, only called A, had been driving in Hokkaido with his family -- father, mother, and sister -- on the last day of the May national holidays.
Acting up, the father had stopped the car and left A by the side of the road to teach him a lesson, returning a few minutes later to pick him up again -- but he had vanished in that short meantime.
They quickly contacted the authorities, but even the large-scale search in the area could not immediately find him.
As time goes by, the dangerous conditions -- the rough terrain, mountain rivers and streams, the cold temperatures and rain -- make it more and more difficult to hold out hope that the boy survived.
(From Mamoru Ishida's case memo, substantive points only.)Ishida follows and chronicles the search and information about it, but he is not in the middle of it; he is an observer, and he is as much concerned with the original action -- the punishment meted out by the family, and the reaction to it -- as anything else. He also considers its societal connections and implications -- discussing with Momose, for example, the differences in Japanese and Western attitudes and beliefs (as the case also makes international headlines). Ishida's engagement with the case is also introspective, as he reflects on his own experiences and interpretations of the situation; among the questions he poses to himself is that of which is the proper perspective to take.
At short novella-length, Backlight is a quick story -- but quite effective at raising interesting questions, including about cultural and social differences and attitudes, and parental responsibilities. The almost secondary concern, of what actually happened to the boy in the wild, makes for a slightly odd feel to it -- anticlimactic both with regards to Ishida's speculations as well as the boy's fate itself -- and it seems curious that there isn't more involvement of, or interaction with the boy's parents (Ishida is told: "That's perfectly reasonable, but the two of them are in shock. I'd say it is going to be very hard to arrange."), but overall it still works reasonably well.
Hanawa balances Ishida's both documentary and more personal styles well, and while Backlight can feel almost too succinct ("substantive points only" ...), the universal issues and questions it addresses give it the air of larger work, in substance if not detail.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 November 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Hanawa Kanji (花輪莞爾) was born in 1936.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review