Title: Backlight Author: Hanawa Kanji Genre: Novella Written: (Eng. 2018) Length: 50 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Backlight - US Backlight - UK Backlight - Canada

Translated by Richard Nathan

Backlight is a story featuring a missing seven-year-old boy (based on an actual incident), the novella divided into six chapters, each for a day of his ordeal. The boy, only called A, had been driving in Hokkaido with his family -- father, mother, and sister -- on the last day of the May national holidays. Acting up, the father had stopped the car and left A by the side of the road to teach him a lesson, returning a few minutes later to pick him up again -- but he had vanished in that short meantime. They quickly contacted the authorities, but even the large-scale search in the area could not immediately find him. As time goes by, the dangerous conditions -- the rough terrain, mountain rivers and streams, the cold temperatures and rain -- make it more and more difficult to hold out hope that the boy survived.

The novella centers around the disappearance and the search, but the perspective is somewhat removed. The main figure is Mamoru Ishida, an associate professor of psychology, called in to help with the situation by an older colleague, Toshiko Momose -- though he does so essentially on the sidelines; the novel ends with the parenthetical note that the preceding was:

(From Mamoru Ishida's case memo, substantive points only.)

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 November 2018

About the Author :

Japanese author Hanawa Kanji (花輪莞爾) was born in 1936.

