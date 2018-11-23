Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

A Shameful Life



by

Dazai Osamu



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 人間失格

Translated and with an Afterword by Mark Gibeau

Previously translated by Donald Keene, as No Longer Human (1958)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : grim but effective wallow in self-loathing

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 4/5/1998 Wolfgang Schneider The Japan Times* . 25/10/2014 William Bradbury The Japan Times . 10/11/2018 Damian Flanagan The NY Times Book Rev.* . 27/7/1958 Donald Bare TLS* . 1/5/1959 P.S.Rawson

(*: review of Donald Keene's earlier translation, No Longer Human)

From the Reviews :

"Die Qualen sollen nicht bestritten werden; das Pathos macht sie aber nicht glaubhafter. (...) Daneben bietet das Buch eine Reihe überzeugender Episoden (.....) In solchen -- leider zu seltenen -- Passagen kann die geschmeidige, mit trockenem Humor geschriebene Prosa Dazais beeindrucken." - Wolfgang Schneider, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Although the events of No Longer Human bare similarity to Dazai’s own personal life, the blunt style -- without sentiment or nostalgia -- distances it from the tone of an actual autobiography. The novel has a timeless quality: The struggle of the individual to fit into a normalizing society remains just as relevant today as it was at the time of writing." - William Bradbury, The Japan Times





bare similarity to Dazai’s own personal life, the blunt style -- without sentiment or nostalgia -- distances it from the tone of an actual autobiography. The novel has a timeless quality: The struggle of the individual to fit into a normalizing society remains just as relevant today as it was at the time of writing." - "Gibeau’s take is lucid and readable, and has already garnered a translation award from the University of Chicago. But the book also raises issues about which the reader should be aware. (...) (T)he acute irony that this most exhilaratingly politically incorrect and provocatively offensive of texts is here given something of a politically correct makeover." - Damian Flanagan, The Japan Times





"(A) consummate work of art. (...) A true child of industrial Japan, feeling himself an exile from European culture in an alien land, he lies without hope in a continuous agony of self-contempt that destroys all basis for his existence. (...) A masterly prologue and epilogue are provided by a third party" - Philip Stanley Rawson, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

A Shameful Life is a new translation, by Mark Gibeau, of Dazai's 人間失格, long familiar to English speaking audiences in Donald Keene's (still in print) 1958 translation, No Longer Human.

The novel consists of three journals kept by Yōzō, the son a of a member of the Japanese Diet (the legislative body), as well as a brief Preface and Epilogue by the writer/editor who receives these journals a decade or so later and publishes them (though he never actually met Yōzō).

The Prologue introduces Yōzō -- through the three photographs of him the narrator has seen, from three stages of Yōzō's life. Each short description he gives of them ends similarly, the narrator noting how exceptional -- and particular --, in different ways, each glimpse of this character is:

Never in my life have I seen a child with such a peculiar expression.

[...]

Never in my life have I seen such a peculiar, beautiful man.

[...]

Never in my life have I seen a man with such a peculiar face.

I have never seen a child with such an unaccountable expression.

[...]

I have never seen a young man whose good looks were so baffling.

[...]

I have never seen such an inscrutable face on a man.

It was true enough, but there is more to the human soul than just that. There is also something incomprehensible, something terrifying. Desire is too weak a word for it, as is vanity. Even if we combine Eros and desire it's still not quite enough. I'm not sure what it is, but I am certain that the foundation of human society is not economics. It's something more, with the uncanny air of a strange and scary folk tale. Living in abject terror of that strange folk tale as I did, I was able to accept theories of materialism as easily as I accepted the fact that water runs downhill, but these theories did not liberate me from my dread of humans

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 November 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* refers to Donald Keene's earlier translatin, No Longer Human)

Dazai Osamu at books and writers

Dazai Museum

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Dazai Osamu (太宰 治; actually Tsushima Shūji (津島修治)) lived 1909 to 1948.

- Return to top of the page -