the complete review - fiction

The Listening Walls



by

Margaret Millar



Our Assessment:



B : trots out suspense and twists at decent pace

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 2/10/1959 Violet Grant Sunday Times . 13/9/1959 Julian Symons TLS . 2/10/1959 Anthony Lejeune Weekly Standard . 18/4/2005 Jon Breen

From the Reviews :

"Miss Millar can draw character as well as she works out her plot." - Violet Grant, Daily Telegraph





" The Listening Walls demonstrates her art at its beautifully tricky best. (...) Sophisticated readers will discount at once the idea that Rupert has murdered Amy -- but on second thoughts, is some gigantic double bluff involved ? And when they have closed all the possible exits to their own satisfaction, they will, if they are no smarter than this case-hardened addict, be in for a stunning surprise." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times





demonstrates her art at its beautifully tricky best. (...) Sophisticated readers will discount at once the idea that Rupert has murdered Amy -- but on second thoughts, is some gigantic double bluff involved ? And when they have closed all the possible exits to their own satisfaction, they will, if they are no smarter than this case-hardened addict, be in for a stunning surprise." - "Miss Millar knows how to make her story-line twist like a snake. It is not her fault that the publishers, in big letters on the jacket, promise "as smashing a last sentence as we can recall !" That promise is not fulfilled. The final twist is surprisingly unsurprising." - Anthony Lejeune, Times Literary Supplement





"The novel is a psychological puzzle-box, somewhat like the currently popular trend in movies like Swimming Pool and Memento, the difference being that, in the end, Millar reveals the truth without ambiguity. (...) The Mexican and American backgrounds are effectively rendered, and the psychology of the characters, however deceptively it is presented, is ultimately sound." - Jon Breen, Weekly Standard

The complete review 's Review :

The Listening Walls is an odd little thriller that's marked as much by absence as presence. Indeed, the three female characters that dominate the opening chapters -- hotel housekeeper Consuela, and two Americans abroad, Amy Kellogg and friend Wilma Wyatt -- fade quickly from the scene and are out of sight, if not mind, for much of the novel. Wilma has a good excuse: splattered on the sidewalk after a fall from the hotel room balcony, she's dead and done early on, while Consuela is let go from her position. But the question of what's up with Amy is then the central one in the novel, with Millar keeping that information under close wraps until the denouement.

Consuela has a favorite hiding and resting spot at the Mexico City hotel she works at -- a broom closet on the fourth floor. The novel begins with her overhearing an argument from there, between the two ladies in 404, Amy and Wilma.

The married Amy had joined her friend on this vacation -- and one can imagine she needed the support:

Wilma had had a bad year, a divorce (her second), the death of her parents in a plane wreck, a bout of pneumonia. She had planned the holiday in Mexico to get away from it all. Instead, she had taken it all with her.

"Went away ? Where ?"

"I don't know where. She refused to tell me."

"But this is preposterous, it's impossible."

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2018

About the Author :

Canadian author Margaret Millar lived 1915 to 1994. Her husband was Kenneth Millar (Ross Macdonald).

