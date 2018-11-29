|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Listening Walls
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : trots out suspense and twists at decent pace
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Listening Walls is an odd little thriller that's marked as much by absence as presence.
Indeed, the three female characters that dominate the opening chapters -- hotel housekeeper Consuela, and two Americans abroad, Amy Kellogg and friend Wilma Wyatt -- fade quickly from the scene and are out of sight, if not mind, for much of the novel.
Wilma has a good excuse: splattered on the sidewalk after a fall from the hotel room balcony, she's dead and done early on, while Consuela is let go from her position.
But the question of what's up with Amy is then the central one in the novel, with Millar keeping that information under close wraps until the denouement.
Wilma had had a bad year, a divorce (her second), the death of her parents in a plane wreck, a bout of pneumonia. She had planned the holiday in Mexico to get away from it all. Instead, she had taken it all with her.The ladies are not having a great time -- with even local hotel grifter-cum-lothario Joe O'Donnell realizing they're a lost cause after getting the lay of the land when he chats them up in the hotel bar. Spicing things up: Wilma has purchased a lovely silver box, which Amy signs for when it is delivered -- and Amy can't help but notice that those initials engraved inside it, R.J.K., are those of her husband, Rupert .....
Soon enough, Consuela is back for a nap in her closet -- and woken by some screaming from room 404.
As to what happened -- well, there are eyewitnesses on the street, but everyone saw it slightly differently. Two things are clear: Wilma went over the edge -- and splat -- and so did the silver box.
Amy was in no great shape either when Consuela found her, out cold, having apparently hit her head. Her husband is called, and he flies down immediately, heading straight to the hospital and then making arrangements to accompany her back.
Gill Brandon, Amy's brother, grows concerned when he's heard no further news a week later. When Rupert finally contacts him, it's to let him know that Amy is ... elsewhere. She's gone away -- along with her beloved dog:
"Went away ? Where ?"Rupert does have a handwritten letter from Amy to Gill that supports the wild claim, but Gill finds it all pretty hard to believe. Indeed, Rupert's claim(s) seem to have holes that certainly look suspicious when anyone takes a closer look -- and they do.
Rupert's secretary, Miss Burton, seems to be someone he ... relies closely on. Amy's beloved dog is gone -- but the favorite leash was left behind ? Gill's wife, Helene, is on friendlier terms with Rupert, and keeps him in the loop as to what her husband is up to, but Gill -- who is very, very close to his sister -- isn't letting this go.
Gill hires a private detective, Elmer Dodd, who can't keep his doings very private but still does a decent job uncovering some of the truth behind various claims. It remains a quite puzzling case: the letters from Amy, for example, look authentic -- even as the claims of where she might be increasingly don't.
There's certainly some suspense here, as Millar teases readers as to what Rupert is hiding and what might have happened with Amy. Rupert does himself few favors in his stumbling about, but much of the appeal of the novel comes from the various characters' clumsy communication: Miss Burton and her crush on the boss, for example, or Helene trying to be intermediary. Dodd turns out to be a decent detective -- but this is quite the tangle, and it takes a bizarre little staged reconstruction of the original events to resolve everything. Sort of.
The crime -- and yes there is a crime underlying this, and there's another bloody body before everything is said and done -- is a slightly disappointing one, and too much depends on some very good (and some very bad) intentions, so even the sharp, final resolution doesn't pack quite the punch it should. That said, getting there is good fun: Millar's writing is sharp throughout, and she blends a solid set of characters (who are real characters ...). She also keeps readers guessing nicely: it's hard not to imagine different scenarios as the story progresses, and part of the fun of the novel is in wondering just what the hell happened to Amy. Yes, the final -- or at least the penultimate -- answer is a bit of a disappointment, but the ride getting there makes the colorful The Listening Walls reasonably worthwhile.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Canadian author Margaret Millar lived 1915 to 1994. Her husband was Kenneth Millar (Ross Macdonald).
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review