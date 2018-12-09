Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Portrait of a Man

Known as Il Condottiere



by

Georges Perec



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

French title: Le Condottière

US title: Portrait of a Man Known as Il Condottiere

UK title: Portrait of a Man

Completed in 1960, Le Condottière was not accepted for publication and long thought lost; it was first published in 2012

was not accepted for publication and long thought lost; it was first published in 2012 Translated and with an Introduction by David Bellos

Our Assessment:



B : struggles some with its material, but more than enough of it works

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Intriguing; a bit confounding but worthwhile



From the Reviews :

"In the end, it is most tempting to read this fascinating but awkward novel (the publisher Gallimard’s rejection for "excessive clumsiness and chatter" does not seem overly harsh) as an allegory of Perec’s own anxieties of influence, as he attempted to become a novelist." - Steven Poole, The Guardian





" Le Condottière est-il un roman policier ? Oui, si l’on considère qu’il remplit scrupuleusement les clauses du contrat du genre. Mais, à l’image des tableaux que peint son héros, c’en est un « vrai-faux » avant la lettre. Très vite, il apparaît que la question centrale n’est pas le meurtre, mais le rapport complexe qui lie authenticité et vérité, invention et mensonge." - Alain Nicolas, L'Humanité





est-il un roman policier ? Oui, si l’on considère qu’il remplit scrupuleusement les clauses du contrat du genre. Mais, à l’image des tableaux que peint son héros, c’en est un « vrai-faux » avant la lettre. Très vite, il apparaît que la question centrale n’est pas le meurtre, mais le rapport complexe qui lie authenticité et vérité, invention et mensonge." - "Georges Perec’s debut is virtuosic in execution and is not merely a curiosity for scholars. Instead it is a definitive farewell which also leads us back through everything he wrote. It is a great flourish, a gesture of artistic panache and multiple ironies. (...) As for the story, it is wonderful and a natural screenplay in the making. (...) Portrait of a Man is unlike anything else that Perec wrote and yet it is the most welcome sum of the many parts of his rare art." - Eileen Battersby, Irish Times





is unlike anything else that Perec wrote and yet it is the most welcome sum of the many parts of his rare art." - "Der ungestüme, zwischen Ich-, Du- und Er-Form wechselnde Redefluss (und Bewusstseinsstrom) des Helden, eines Kunstfälschers, spiegelt dessen verzweifelte Identitätssuche wider. Geschwätzig ist anders." - Ingeborg Waldinger, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"The opening pages are frankly hard going. It begins, excitingly, with a murder; but is narrated in no coherent voice or tense, veering between first, second and third person, present and past, apparently at random. (...) And yet Perec is like no one else. His themes are indeed the postmodern ones, of disintegrating certainties, and the dissolving of personal identity; but the novel is more genuinely intriguing than this opening suggests. The central themes are explored, not through a possibly gratuitous murder but through the ambiguous art of art forgery." - Caroline Moore, The Spectator





"It is an odd book by a man who made oddity his signature and his password. In fact, it's in some ways a more conventional novel than most of Perec's one-off narrative experiments and it's also one that is probably close to the heart of the young experimenter's preoccupations as to what art -- that near impossibility -- could possibly achieve if you could somehow get it done. (...) Portrait of a Man is a novel (if it's a novel) about self-realisation and art as the kind of authentic lying that constitutes a form of truth. It has an impressive resonance, you can tell from this first novel how much the breakaway Perec was steeped in literature and in the history of painting as an allegory of the action of the writer who sees the world ending up in a book." - Peter Craven, Sydney Morning Herald





is a novel (if it's a novel) about self-realisation and art as the kind of authentic lying that constitutes a form of truth. It has an impressive resonance, you can tell from this first novel how much the breakaway Perec was steeped in literature and in the history of painting as an allegory of the action of the writer who sees the world ending up in a book." - "Gallimard’s refusal must have felt like the real-life equivalent of Gaspard’s failure, and this biographical context makes the novel’s story of artistic failure all the more poignant, a Perecquian meta-fable. But this portrait is also the story of a young man becoming an artist, trying to find his true subject -- and we can see in these early missteps the promise of Perec’s later success." - Lauren Elkin, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Portrait of a Man Known as Il Condottiere wasn't Georges Perec's first novel -- he completed the still-untranslated (but now published in the original French ) L'attentat de Sarajevo in 1957 -- but it is an early, pre-Oulipian work that was long thought lost and only first published in 2012. (David Bellos' Georges Perec's Lost Novel -- a good chunk of his Introduction to his translation -- gives a good overview of the fascinating story of its writing and recovery.)

While stylistically it is a young author's work, thematically it is already vintage Perec, treating questions of identity, art, reality, forgery, and purpose; it is also something of a murder mystery -- not so much whodunit (it opens with protagonist Gaspard Winckler dragging away the corpse of the man he's just killed) but more in keeping with the fundamental-questioning familiar from French existentialist-tinged fiction. Indeed, Gaspard's wondering about why -- why did he kill the man, and how did he reach that point -- is at the heart of much of the novel. He struggles with it throughout, and even late on can't come up with a clear answer:

"Why did you kill Madera ?"

"I don't know ... If I knew, I wouldn't be here ... If I'd known, I suppose I wouldn't have done it ... You think it's easy ... You commit an act ... You don't know ... you can't know ... you don't want to know ... But after a while it's behind you ... You know you did it ... and then ..."

"Then what ?"

"Then nothing."

Twelve years. Twelve times three hundred and sixty-five days. Twelve years in the course of which he had been shut in basements, attics, strongrooms, empty workshops, abandoned houses, barns, caves, disused mineshafts and set up, thought up, worked out and carried off alone and on his own one hundred and twenty or thirty fake paintings. A whole gallery. From Giotto to Modigliani. From Fra Angelico to Braque. A gallery without any soul or guts ...

It means living with the dead, it means being dead, it means knowing the dead, it means being anyone at all. Vermeer or Chardin.

to start from the Condottiere in order to paint another Condottiere, a different one, but of the same quality.

The rest would be lost in a guffaw. Forger. Faussaire. Fausse ère: wrong period. Bad times. Storm on the way. A forger's forger. Necrophagist ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 December 2018

About the Author :

The great French writer Georges Perec (1936-1982) studied sociology at the Sorbonne and worked as a research librarian. His first published novel, Les Choses, won the 1965 Prix Renaudot. A member of the Oulipo since 1967 he wrote a wide variety of pieces, ranging from his impressive fictions to a weekly crossword for Le Point.

