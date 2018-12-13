Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

Decals



by

Oliverio Girondo



general information | our review | links | about the author

Complete Early Poems

Translations of the collections Veinte poemas para ser leídos en un tranvía (1922) and Calcomanías (1925)

(1922) and (1925) Translated and with an Introduction by Rachel Galvin and Harris Feinsod

Veinte poemas para ser leídos en un tranvía was previously translated by Heather Cleary as Poems to Read on a Streetcar (2014)

was previously translated by Heather Cleary as (2014) With color illustrations by the author

This is a bilingual edition, with the original Spanish text facing the English translation

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : appealing collection; attractive edition

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Decals collects Oliverio Girondo's first two collections of poetry, Twenty Poems to Be Read on the Streetcar (Veinte poemas para ser leídos en un tranvía (1922)) and Decalomania (Calcomanías (1925))

The translators note in their Introduction about the first edition of Twenty Poems to Be Read on the Streetcar that:

Girondo first published it in France in an oversize, demi-luxe edition, embossed and illustrated with his own watercolors. The idea of reading this particular volume of poems on a streetcar was an elaborate joke, as though such a large book could be casually flipped open while sitting shoulder to shoulder amid the tramway crowd.

The trees filter the city sound.



Paths that blush when they embrace the plumpness of the flower beds. Love affairs explain away all culinary negligence. Men so anesthetized by sun you don't know if they're dead.



Life here is urban, and simple.

The time of night when old furniture seizes the chance to shed its lies, when pipes make strangulated cries, as though suffocating inside the walls.

The Flores girls go arm-in-arm, transmitting their tremors to one another, and if anyone looks them in the pupils, their legs squeeze shut out of fear that their sex will fall on the sidewalk.

Haggard hogs gone mad

who think they are Salomé

because their hams are so rosy.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 December 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Open Letter publicity page

Losada publicity page

Editorial Renacimiento publicity page

New Directions publicity page

Introduction by the translators

Illustrations from Veinte poemas para ser leídos en un tranvía

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Argentine poet Oliverio Girondo (1891 to 1967) was the husband of Norah Lange.

- Return to top of the page -