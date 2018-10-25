Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Daša Drndić



Title: EEG Author: Daša Drndić Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2018) Length: 455 pages Original in: Croatian Availability: EEG - US E.E.G. - UK EEG - Canada

Translated by Celia Hawkesworth

B+ : sprawling, but powerful and engaging

Financial Times . 16/11/2018 Eileen Battersby The Guardian . 8/12/2018 Claire Messud TLS . 14/12/2018 Amanda Hopkinso

From the Reviews :

"It does no disservice to describe E.E.G. as a continuation of Belladonna , albeit driven by a more forceful mixture of personal recollection. (...) Wry and kindly, funny, angry, informed and intent on the truth, no voice is quite as blisteringly beautiful as that of Drndic. Ban is the witness, the seeker of truth." - Eileen Battersby, Financial Times





as a continuation of , albeit driven by a more forceful mixture of personal recollection. (...) Wry and kindly, funny, angry, informed and intent on the truth, no voice is quite as blisteringly beautiful as that of Drndic. Ban is the witness, the seeker of truth." - "His rambling intensity is alternately exhilarating and intolerable: there is great wisdom, along with dark history, in these pages, for those ready to take on the challenge. (...) Any narrative arc in this novel is tenuous, at best. (...) E.E.G. reveals Drndić as a writer and thinker of ever greater relevance, a voice whose wide-ranging screeds we ignore at our peril. This book is not, however, an achieved literary or artistic artifact: incontinent, ill shaped (or unshaped) and shoddily written, it’s often tough sledding." - Claire Messud, The Guardian





reveals Drndić as a writer and thinker of ever greater relevance, a voice whose wide-ranging screeds we ignore at our peril. This book is not, however, an achieved literary or artistic artifact: incontinent, ill shaped (or unshaped) and shoddily written, it’s often tough sledding." - "Drndić moves beyond a stream of consciousness to capture thought processes in interaction with the written word. Her method is to amass “fragments” of contemporary material: the descriptive power resides in its selection and omissions." - Amanda Hopkinson, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Andreas Ban, familiar from Drndić's Belladonna, returns to narrate EEG -- and, yes, readers might have been left with some doubts about that happening at the conclusion of Belladonna, but, as Ban makes clear in his opening sentence: "Of course I didn't kill myself".

He refers back to the previous exercise, too, claiming: "Writing Belladonna was a game. A jerky confession passably shaped by D.D.". And he suggests:

Autobiographical books don't exist, autobiographies don't exist, there are multigraphies, biographical mixes, biographical cocktails, the whole mélange of a life through which we dig, which we clear out, from which we select fragments, little pieces that we stuff into our pockets, little mouthfuls that we swallow as though they were our own.

again, as several times in the course of my roaming round Europe, History had grabbed me by the throat and clouded my already problematic vision.

If I start listing it, someone might think that I am obsessed, ask why I have got so stuck, and say that that does not belong in literature, that those were nothing but the most ordinary defamatory scribblings.

Lists, particularly when they are read aloud, became salvos, each name a shot, the air trembles and shakes with the gunfire.

It was as though, during my stay in Tuscany, I had ended up in an American period drama, but there is no drama.

This digressionary little tale (like the other stories that fall out of the frame and upset or break the so-called "uniform flow of narration") ought to lie in a real little envelope stuck where the tale is inserted. Then whoever holds the book in his hands could take the little tale out and read it (with the aid of a cheap plastic magnifying glass attached to the book, because the little tale would be printed in tiny letters, because of its alleged insignificance), and if he doesn't wish to -- so what ? [...] But, no one wants to make such a "design," no publisher, no printer, because it's expensive and considered absurd.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 December 2018

See Index of Eastern European literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

About the Author :

Croatian-writing author Daša Drndić lived 1946 to 2018

