the complete review - autobiographical

When I was Old



by

Georges Simenon



French title: Quand j'etais vieux

Written 1960-1963; first published in 1970

Translated by Helen Eustis

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 25/2/2016 P.D.Smith Irish Independent . 1/5/2016 Anthony Thuillier New Statesman . 16/2/2016 John Gra The NY Times Book Rev. . 24/10/1971 Gerald Walker Sunday Times . 27/2/1972 John Raymond The Times . 2/3/1972 Michael Ratcliffe

Review Consensus :



Generally very positive



From the Reviews :

"A revealing glimpse into the mind of one of the greatest detective writers of the 20th century." - P.D.Smith, The Guardian





"If you're looking for the intimate details of his life, you won't find them here. (...) But that's not to say you don't get well acquainted with the 'real' Simenon -- or one version of him. When I Was Old makes you feel he's chatting to you as he would to a good friend. The Simenon of the statistics (books written, women bedded) recedes into the background and Simenon the man comes to the fore. (...) When I Was Old gives you the illusion of making a friend -- and it sends you back to his fiction, which, I suppose, is all part of the plan. The minute I finished it, I went out and bought one of his freshly reprinted thrillers." - Anthony Thuillier, Irish Independent





"As revealed in these notebooks, Simenon's is a shrewd, lucid mind, not a deep one; a peasant's mind, one is tempted to say, with its emphasis on the tangible -- family, sex, work, health, domestic routine and bourgeois comforts minus bourgeois morality. He has small regard for ideas. (...) Finally, it is utterly unpretentious, for Simenon has a horror of taking himself seriously." - Gerald Walker, The New York Times Book Review





"The outcome of all this is a poignant personal statement, honest in its irritating repetitions and asseverations, reticent only on his feelings where money is concerned, a subject which in this case one would have liked to hear more about. Though these notebooks tell the reader little that is new about the novelist's methods and techniques, they allow a powerful and unexpected insight into Simenon's view of man -- not men , always man in the most reductive sense with Simenon" - John Raymond, Sunday Times





, always in the most reductive sense with Simenon" - "The result is a deeply intimate and fascinating book: repetitive, sententious, even embarrassing, but a little frightening and almost never dull." - Michael Ratcliffe, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

In a short Preface, from 1969, just before publishing these notebooks that he had set aside some six years earlier, prolific novelist Georges Simenon explains that at the beginning of that decade: "I began feeling old, and I began keeping notebooks" -- a reflective sort of writing he had apparently never previously done. From the summer of 1960 through mid-1961 he wrote regularly in them, the entries then petering out for the conclusion of 1961 and early 1962, with only one final entry from 1963, ten months after the previous one; the notebooks had served their purpose and he had moved on (more completely than he acknowledges in the Preface or anywhere else here, as it turns out). As he notes in that Preface:

Soon I shall be sixty-seven and I have not felt old for a long time. I no longer feel the need to write in notebooks

These notebooks are definitely not destined for publication, and, I believe, if I go on, that I will ask my heirs to destroy them after reading them.

I'm beginning to understand why so many writers have kept a notebook, a journal. You write freely, without thinking of the reader. It's chatting with yourself.

I see too, with annoyance, that I use words here that I never use in my novels because I don't trust them: abstract words, vague or overfamiliar words, fashionable words. Put another way, because I am trying to give voice to a few minor ideas, I adopt unintentionally the vocabulary of after-dinner talk.

And I don't like the photographs they have made of me any better -- especially the ones which the others consider good. I don't recognize myself.

I have known two men who believed themselves or knew themselves to be great men, behaved as such, without shame: Anatole France and André Gide.

What struck me about them was the care they exerted to appear as they were thought to be. They lived for their image -- and not their own lives. This greatly disillusioned me at the time, and I wasn't surprised to see their stature diminsih later.

I would like so much to be indifferent to opinion. Entirely indifferent. I manage to be in what concerns me personally. Not yet in what concerns my characters, as if, in my eyes, they are more important than myself.

for years my chief effort has been to simplify, to suppress, to make my style as neutral as possible in order to make it fit as closely as possible the thoughts of my characters.

I prefer the approximate word, the ordinary, the first at hand to the precise word which has slowed down thought for even a few seconds and by that fact has robbed it of spontaneity.

I make love simply, healthily, as often as necessary, but I'm not in the grip of any compulsion. I am not driven by any neurosis; only by a need.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 December 2018

About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

