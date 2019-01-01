Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Maigret in Court



by

Georges Simenon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Maigret aux assises

Translated by Ros Schwartz

Previously translated by Robert Brain (1961)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : devolves a bit too much into a tail-all-those-involved tale, but strong start and story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Telegraph* . 14/5/1961 Henry Reed Sunday Times* . 28/5/1961 Julian Symons The Times* . 18/5/1961 .

(*: review of earlier translation)

From the Reviews :

" Maigret in Court is a good recent work, beautifully shaped. (...) The melancholy inherent in most of the Maigret stories is here in full force: this is part of their appeal." - Henry Reed, Sunday Telegraph





is a good recent work, beautifully shaped. (...) The melancholy inherent in most of the Maigret stories is here in full force: this is part of their appeal." - "Some fascinating examples of French court procedural methods, otherwise one of the less distinguished Maigrets." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In Maigret in Court divisional chief inspector of the Paris Police Judicaire Jules Maigret is fifty-three, with retirement looming ever closer: "he would be forced to retire in two years' time, in accordance with regulations". If professionally he's still fully immersed in his job, privately he's clearly preparing for the transition: on his last vacation:

the future plans had become concrete when the Maigrets had finally bought the house where they would spend their old age.

Attending court had always been the most painful, most dismal part of his job, and each time he felt the same dread.

Ginette Meurant was petite and very curvaceous, with a come-hither look in her eye, a suggestive pout and seductive manner.

'Do you think Meurant is innocent ?'

'I don't think anything.'

They suddenly found themselves in an impersonal world, where everyday words no longer seemed to mean anything, where the most mundane details were translated into unintelligible formulae. The judges' black gowns, the ermine, the prosecutor's red robe further added to the impression of a ceremony set in stone where the individual counted for nothing.

Facts. Sentences. Words. But the rest ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 January 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

(*: review of the earlier translation)

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

- Return to top of the page -