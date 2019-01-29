|
Maigret and the Old People
Maigret and the Old People presents Maigret with a fairly baffling crime: a retired French ambassador, seventy-seven-year-old Count Armand de Saint-Hilaire is found dead in his apartment, shot once in the eye ("exploding the skull") -- and then three more times as he lay obviously already dead on the ground.
The only other person in the apartment is the ancient housekeeper, Mademoiselle Larrieu, who heard nothing, and found the body in the morning.
There are no indications of any struggle -- which, along with the close-range fatal wound, and the setting, the Count at his desk, where he had been correcting proofs of his memoirs -- suggesting that he must have known, and welcomed in, the perpetrator.
There is no other evidence: no shell casings and no trace of a gun -- the killer apparently having removed them -- and no strange fingerprints.
Here, everything was too perfect. Everything had a logical explanation, everything except the old man's death.But what Simenon really plays up in Maigret and the Old People is that this crime takes place in a world that is foreign to Maigret. He might be a detective chief inspector -- a high-ranking official in the police -- , and even be recognized by the taxi driver that gives him a lift, but the upper class, they inhabit and move in entirely different spheres. (Driving home the point, over and over, Simenon even has Maigret taking the bus at one point.)
Maigret is barely at the crime scene and he's already irritated:
It was also the way n which the case was presented and, perhaps more than anything, the unfamiliar world in which he found himself suddenly immersed.For all the criminals he's used to interrogating, he's flummoxed when he's faced with these representatives of nobility, and their handlers:
These people struck him as unreal, as if they had sprung from the pages of a turn-of-the-century novel.Maigret can't relate. The Princess and the Count's decades-long platonic romance baffles him. The passions of criminals he deals with, day in and day out, those he can understand, but this ? It's: "as disappointing as trying to grasp a cloud".
Beyond that, the repeated reminder that he is not of these aristocratic circles, that he is a commoner, irks him. He is reminded of childhood humiliations, when his place was made clear to him, and despite his origins not being that humble and his having established himself in a significant role, he's obviously still haunted by the knowledge that, regardless, there's a world in which he does not belong and which he will never find entrée to. (Not that he wants to -- but the reminder that, for a certain class he is and always will remain lesser, bothers him.) Memories are dredged up -- he even has dreams reminding him of his deep-rooted sense and knowledge of his (inferior) place.
Simenon does this all quite well, but Maigret and the Old People is a case where his quick-brushstroke and to-the-point style is just a bit too spare for the story, especially read from a few decades on, when French class differences still matter enormously (far more than Americans generally seem aware of) but perceptions and behavior have shifted some. This is rich material, and Simenon uses it simply almost too pointedly. The sense of how Maigret is not in his element, and how it muddies his thinking as he tries to fit the pieces together is neat, but ultimately doesn't come near to bearing enough on the whole mystery and its resolution.
The resolution itself is reasonably clever -- though here too Simenon's choices are interesting, and it feels like he was drawn to a conclusion that was in his comfort-zone, as if he himself wouldn't really fully know what to do with the aristocratic circles .....
Maigret and the Old People is a fine Maigret -- but does feel like it isn't nearly all that it could have been.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 January 2019
Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.
