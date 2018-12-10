

Bullseye !



Tsutsui Yasutaka



These stories were first published in Japanese collections between 1973 and 2015

Translated and with an Introduction by Andrew Driver

Our Assessment:



B : good fun, good variety

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 16/9/2017 Alyssa I. Smith

From the Reviews :

"Yasutaka Tsutsui’s imaginative stories evoke societies that teeter between the mundane and chaos, the familiar and the bizarre. (...) The genres skip from science fiction to surreal comedy, and Driver’s translation successfully emulates the colloquial, madcap language Tsutsui uses for his off-kilter characters and settings. (...) Although Tsutsui’s stories can be off-putting and feel offbeat, his voice is indisputably unique." - Alyssa I. Smith, The Japan Times

The complete review 's Review :

Bullseye ! collects twenty stories by Tsutsui Yasutaka taken from collections published in Japanese between 1973 and 2015. They have not been arranged chronologically -- as translator Andrew Driver writes in his Introduction: "The journey is of course not linear but meanders through the ages like one of Tsutsui's antiheroes" -- and it already speaks for the stories that the older one don't stand out as particularly dated; indeed, it can sometimes be difficult to guess which are the newer tales and which the older ones.

Tsutsui can't simply be pegged as an author of a specific type of story either. He does enjoy the surreal, and many of the stories do feature such elements; certainly he likes to offer a twist -- or, as often, a double or multiple twists, to repeatedly turn his stories in unexpected directions. There are a variety of speculative premises and scenarios to these stories, ranging from fairly realist present-day situations to outright science fiction. And while there's the occasional poignant turn -- variations on lost (and the occasional returned-to-the-fold) family members, for example -- the stories are also marked by their humor -- Tsutsui favoring the absurd and sly, though he's not above the simple ribald, either.

The title story is a sort of miniature-tour of typical Tsutsui, a quick succession of the bizarre -- yet narrated with a completely straight face -- which opens:

There was a clock on the dining room table. It worshipped me. Clocks are funny things, but a clock worshipping a person is simply ridiculous.

The clock asked me to smash my coffee cup on the floor, so that's what I did.

There was no religion on Mars; there were no heroes. Instead, there was a gaggle of B-list celebs, empty-headed idiots who perpetually courted fame and were constantly hounded by the media.

"Young dudes these days ain't good," said Zarathustra. "They sure is good at talkin', but they can't do nothin' real. I don't dig young dudes. Chicks are OK, though. They're cool."

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 December 2018

About the Author :

Popular Japanese author Tsutsui Yasutaka (筒井 康隆) was born in 1934.

