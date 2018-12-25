

The Dark Room



by

Yoshiyuki Junnosuke



Japanese title: 暗室

Translated by John Bester

Awarded the Tanizaki Prize

The Dark Room was filmed as Dark Room in 1983, directed by Urayama Kirio

Our Assessment:



B+ : off-putting attitudes but well-crafted, and very fine writing

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Dark Room is narrated by writer Shuichi Nakata, now in his mid-forties. His wife Keiko died in a car accident a decade earlier -- "Not suicide, I'm sure, though there is just a shadow of a doubt", he notes -- and he has remained unattached since; indeed, he presents as a very detached person, with barely any social circle, living comfortably very much only for himself. He has, however, continued to seek out female company -- though solely, he insists, for sexual gratification. For a long time he relied on prostitutes, but when he begins his account he has two much younger women he can dependably turn to: "Whenever I wanted a woman, I'd call either Takako or Natsue. Usually I was hard put to it to make the choice".

Nakata describes his seemingly largely uneventful life, and the women in it, but observes gradual changes taking place. If not in the midst of an outright midlife crisis, he definitely feels a bit out of sorts and unfocused; he describes it as a period of: "spiritual and physical decline". Yet even as he comes across as clearly somewhat unmoored, he only diagnoses rather than trying to really counter his sense of adriftness.

Nakata clings to and expresses -- rather insistently -- strong feelings and firm convictions about the relations between the sexes -- focused on sex. He claims no interest in settling down again, and is emphatic about not wanting to have a child -- but he repeatedly reflects on both the institution of marriage and on procreation, especially in a post-war Japan that had gone through so much. So also he describes his own near-death experience during the bombing of Tokyo and almost chance survival, with its obviously lingering aftereffects.

He intentionally keeps a certain distance from the women in his life, the relationships almost entirely about the sex. He doesn't reveal much about himself, at even the most basic level, and so after six years of seeing one another, Takako still can say: "I've never once seen your face properly". When a new female figure becomes part of his life -- to the extent he (and she) allow -- she soon observes:

"I think you must be a bit of a sadist."

"I'm no sadist."

"Mentally, I mean."

As far as I was concerned, my relationship with Yumiko consisted of nothing more than a daily round of small practical matters.

It was nearly two years after meeting Natsue that the dismaying realization struck me that I was beginning to let down my barriers toward her.

Should I leave her, then ? A year earlier, I'd probably have been only too glad to duck out that way.

But now I needed her. It's her body you need, I tried telling myself. No strong resistance to the idea arose in me; but somehow I felt it didn't account for everything.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 December 2018

Japanese author Yoshiyuki Junnosuke (吉行淳之介) lived 1924 to 1994.

