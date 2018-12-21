Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Wild Animals Prohibited



Subimal Misra



Stories, Anti-stories

These stories were originally written in the 1970s and 1980s

Translated by V.Ramaswamy

Includes 'In Lieu of a Preface' by the author

A 'P.S.'-section includes a Translator's Note, essays about Misra, as well as a Q & A with the author

B : intriguing, challenging variety

"Misra's works are more about language than about narrative. (...) The images will haunt readers long after they have put the book aside." - The Telegraph

Wild Animals Prohibited collects twenty-five stories (and anti-stories ...) written by Subimal Misra in the 1970s and 1980s. In a brief 'In Lieu of a Preface' (Misra was unwell at the time, and unable to write an actual preface), the author suggests they're not necessarily representative -- at least not in eliciting the hoped-for reactions from readers:

I want to write so as to disturb the reader, and that has been my practice so far. I am not sure whether the stories collected here do that, whether they make the reader throw away the book in disgust and rage.

Breaking narrative -- that is what I seek to do. So the emphasis is on language, and not on the story. The emphasis is not on what I say, but how I say it.

All these disjointed narratives, coming in succession, produce a reaction in the readers' minds. To extend their influence onto feeling and then go beyond that -- to poison. This is what shock treatment is all about.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 December 2018

Bengali author Subimal Misra (সুবিমল মিশ্র) was born in 1943.

