the complete review - fiction

The Prepper Room



by

Karen Duve



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Macht

Translated by Mike Mitchell

Our Assessment:



B : reasonably successful thriller with dystopian trappings

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Oh, the German critics really loathed this



From the Reviews :

"Sie kombiniert ohne Komik eine Sensation mit einer anderen: Natascha Kampusch mit ein bisschen Fifty Shades of Grey -- und zwar aus Psychopathen- und Männersicht. Das knallt natürlich. Und es geht einem ungeheuer auf die Nerven. (...) Karen Duve ist eher von der Mecker-Fraktion. Deshalb bleibt ihr Roman auch ohne Konsequenzen." - Julia Encke, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung





-- und zwar aus Psychopathen- und Männersicht. Das knallt natürlich. Und es geht einem ungeheuer auf die Nerven. (...) Karen Duve ist eher von der Mecker-Fraktion. Deshalb bleibt ihr Roman auch ohne Konsequenzen." - "(S)o wenig Karen Duves Zukunftsfantasien irgendeine neuartige Vision für das politische und ökologische Szenario der kommenden Jahrzehnte anzubieten haben, so wenig löst sich das sexistische Machtspiel im Vorstadthaus vom Spießermief der bundesrepublikanischen Siebziger: alles klaustrophobisch eng. Alles unendlich öde. Alles brutal banal." - Frauke Meyer-Gosau, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Diese Konstruktionen wirken so logisch nachvollziehbar wie moralisch abstoßend. Bisweilen sind sie gar unterhaltsam komisch. Aber näher lässt der Roman den Leser den Abgründen des Sadisten, den psychischen Feinheiten seines Allmachtsanspruchs, den filigranen Strukturen von Abhängigkeitsbeziehungen nicht kommen." - Anne Heidrich, Die Welt





"Viel zu sagen hat sie nicht, sonderlich viele Einfälle auch nicht; um das zu demonstrieren benötigt sie mehr als 400 unendlich öde Seiten. (...) Macht ist ein ins dünne Mäntelchen einer Handlung gekleidetes Pamphlet. (...) Mit Macht hat Karen Duve nicht einfach nur einen schlechten Roman geschrieben. Sie hat sich, vorerst, von der Literatur verabschiedet." - Christoph Schröder, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The original German title of Karen Duve's novel is Macht -- 'Power' -- but, as translator Mike Mitchell explains:

during the editing period we became aware of the wide discussion of Naomi Alderman's novel on the same topic of women taking over -- The Power -- and thought we should perhaps look for a distinctive title. I did consult Frau Duve, who said she was happy with the change -- though I do still think ‘Power’ would have been better, had we not wanted to keep it distinct from Alderman’s novel.

I can't help it, but the end of the world is fun. At least it still is at this point.

Then I gave it up from one day to the next. Everyone else was stuffing themselves with meat like the Tasmanian devils and it was fairly clear that my abstention wasn't going to save a single pig, never mind the world.

What's happening here is a radical feminist attack on our values -- and that when our history is a history of men, not the 'herstory' the femi-nazis keep going on about.

Now we can see what a stabilizing effect the repression of women had and how important it is to bring back that inequality. Civilization can only be sustained if every man, poor or incompetent, is allocated a woman whom he can tell what to do. Otherwise its just violence and chaos.

I've become attached to this little room that's outside time. In there I never have to prove myself, I'm never rejected and I enjoy all the privileges that are due to me by virtue of my gender. Okay, there has been some backchat, even physical attacks, but they all ended with me victorious and Christine getting what she deserved.

Can a teenager's dream be fulfilled fifty years later ? Can time simply be switched to reverse, as on a cassette recorder ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 October 2018

:

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

German author Karen Duve was born in 1961.

