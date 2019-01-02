Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Missing Persons, Animals,

and Artists



by

Roberto Ransom



Spanish title: Desaparecidos, animales y artistas

Translated by Daniel Shapiro

Our Assessment:



B : finely wrought stories; interesting variety

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . 11-12/2018 Ryan Long

From the Reviews :

"Ransom employs anaphora especially well. (...) Ransom’s stories set free at least as many wonders as they define." - Ryan Long, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The ten stories in Missing Persons, Animals, and Artists live up to the collection's title, many of them haunted by persons missing in various ways, as well as featuring animals (some of them, such as the crocodile in the first one, responsible for the missing people ...) and artists. An almost understated calm leads readers into these worlds -- some that remain placid, and others (such as in that first story ...) that reveal an unsettling and often dark deep behind them.

Lizard à la Heart is a strong, short opening act, a woman nominally addressing the overgrown family pet that has taken over the bathroom -- a space beautifully evoked in its transformation from everyday bathroom to reptile-habitat. It's a lament of resignation, mourning, and then ultimately surrender: the animal has, in every way, grown beyond all initial expectations -- indeed as the woman has come to learn:

I also read that you never die of old age. If it weren't for accidents (someone killing you for your hide), you'd keep growing and would live forever. You're the closes thing to a god in the natural world.

The bull was a bull. He didn't require mystery or labyrinth.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 January 2019

Swan Isle Press publicity page

Lizard à la Heart - story from the collection

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Mexican author Roberto Ransom was born in 1960.

