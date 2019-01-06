Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Mysterious Affair of Style



Gilbert Adair



The second volume in the Evadne Mount Trilogy

B+ : enjoyable mystery and pastiche; delightful writing

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 4/2/2008 Thomas Scholz The Guardian B- 10/11/2007 Carrie O'Grady The Independent B 27/11/2007 Barry Forshaw NZZ B- 8/5/2008 Thomas Hermann The Observer A 4/11/2007 Will Buckley Sunday Times . 18/11/2007 Trevor Lewis TLS B 2/11/2007 Matthew Beaumont

Agree it's well-written, but quite a few wonder what the point of it is



"Gilbert Adair zeigt hier erneut, wie unterhaltsam postmoderne Literatur sein kann. (...) Seiner Mischung aus Pastiche und postmoderner Brechung mischt Adair fast beiläufig Anspielungen auf die Filmwelt der Nachkriegszeit unter. (...) (D)ieser Roman ist gleich zweifach gelungen -- postmodern und kriminalistisch." - Thomas Scholz, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"It's fun, but a little baffling. Adair has taken a genre that was artificial in the first place (...) and piled it high with new layers of artificiality, in the form of in-jokes, clever asides about the nature of criticism and knowing winks at the reader. (...) Clever moments aside, there are long passages when A Mysterious Affair of Style is simply dull. (...) Adair can craft a satisfying puzzle, and his love of language is always a joy" - Carrie O'Grady, The Guardian





is simply dull. (...) Adair can craft a satisfying puzzle, and his love of language is always a joy" - "Adair clearly yearns for crime fiction in which the spilling of entrails was done tastefully offstage, and pleasure was simply to be found in the solving of an ingenious puzzle. (...) The characterisations here are as outrageously over-the-top as ever, and Adair's skill in reinvigorating the tropes of the Golden Age affords light-hearted fun. But there is a problem. Adair so unerringly points up the silliness and contrivance of this kind of vintage narrative that the novel finally functions only on the level of a rather cold-eyed detonation of the genre." - Barry Forshaw, The Independent





"Trotz Erfolgsrezept stellt sich das beim ersten Krimi empfundene Vergnügen nur teilweise ein. (...) Zusammengehalten wird der Roman durch ein gekonntes Spiel mit Täuschung und Illusion." - Thomas Hermann, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Adair uses Christie-style wooden characters and adds layer upon layer of his own polish. (...) This is a joyfully frivolous and playful homage." - Will Buckley, The Observer





"Adair's knowing time capsule might ultimately prove to be no more than a diverting game of metafictional Cluedo, but the author pulls it off with brio and the silkiest of touches." - Trevor Lewis, Sunday Times





"In spite of its deft appropriation of the generic conventions of Golden Age detective fiction, it is also rather laborious (.....) Even if it implicitly ironizes readers' objections throughout, the novel cannot fully escape the suspicion that it achieves its tone of levity all too heavy-handedly." - Matthew Beaumont, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



A Mysterious Affair of Style reunites successful mystery writer Evadne Mount (her latest, in an Adairian nod to Georges Perec, titled: Death: A User's Manual) and retired Scotland Yard Chief-Inspector Eustace Trubshawe a decade after they had been involved in The Act of Roger Murgatroyd -- and, well, as Trubshawe notes: "Things happen around Evadne Mount".

The setting here is just-post-war London, and while the novel is again a pastiche/homage -- as already suggested by the title, echoing Agatha Christie's first (The Mysterious Affair at Styles) -- it's not just a chip off the old Golden Age crime-story but rather also pokes fun at Alfred Hitchcock and his films. There is a full-fledged Hitchcock stand-in, too: Alastair Farjeon (popularly called: 'Farje'), director of films such as:

Hocus-Focus, which takes place entirely inside a jam-packed hotel lift which has stalled between two floors. The whole film, mind you ! And not only is a murder committed in the lift itself but the camera never stops panning and tracking in and around that cramped space. Only Farje would have attempted such a folly.

It's my theory, you see, that the tension, the real tension, the real suspense, of a whodunit -- more specifically, of the last few pages of a whodunit -- has much less to do with, let's say, the revelation of the murderer's identity, or the disentangling of his motive, or anything the novelist herself has contrived, than with the growing apprehension in the reader's own mind that, after all the time and energy he has invested in the book, the ending might turn out to be, yet again, an anticlimactic letdown. In other words, what generates the tension you describe is the reader's fear not that the detective will fail -- he knows that's never going to happen -- but that the author will fail.

If there's one thing I've learned in my thirty years as a much-acclaimed author, it's that the style of an artist, an authentic artist, can never be successfully imitated by someone else. Never, never, never. Many have tried, all have failed.

it's too clever for its own good. It's what you might call clever-clever, which sounds twice as clever as clever itself but is actually only half.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 January 2019

Faber & Faber publicity page

Heyne publicity page

Gilbert Adair at British Council Literature

Gibert Adair at Blake Friedman

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

About the Author :

British author Gilbert Adair (1944-2011) wrote several novels, as well as several works of non-fiction. He also translated Georges Perec's A Void, for which he won the Scott Moncrieff Prize.

