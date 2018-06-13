

the complete review - fiction

Havoc



by

Tom Kristensen



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Havoc Author: Tom Kristensen Genre: Novel Written: 1930 (Eng. 1968) Length: 508 pages Original in: Danish Availability: Havoc - US Havoc - UK Havoc - Canada Roman einer Verwüstung - Deutschland

Danish title: Hærværk

Translated by Carl Malberg

The 2018 NYRB re-issue includes an Introduction by Morten Høi Jensen

Havoc was made into a film in 1977, directed by Ole Roos

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : drawn out but well-done account of slow personal dissolution

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Zeit D 2/4/1993 Gregor Dotzauer

From the Reviews :

"Heute ist dieser Roman einer Verwüstung ein totes Monstrum, das ein skandinavistischer Grabräuber mit Hilfe des Dansk Litteraturinformationscenter in die neunziger Jahre verschleppt hat. Nicht ein Hauch großer Trinkerprosa liegt über dem Koloß, und daß Joyce für einige erzähltechnische Tricks Pate gestanden hat, ist eine Beleidigung des Dubliner Meisters. Gnade uns vor diesem Schinken, und Gnade uns vor den Rezensenten, die ihn in langen literaturhistorischen Abhandlungen retten wollen: Das ist nichts als halbakademische Leichenfledderei." - Gregor Dotzauer, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Havoc begins on the eve of election day in Denmark in 1924, the Social Democrats poised for victory the next day. Protagonist Ole Jastrau, chief literary critic for the newspaper Dagbladet, is lounging around at home, not really able to get down to any work. He lives in a large apartment with wife Johanne and three-year-old son Oluf, and his life would seem to have all the trappings of basic bourgeois comfort -- family, a decent job -- but from the first it's clear that Jastrau is feeling unsettled. Though only in his mid-thirties, he's tipping into a full-blown -- and soon alcohol enhanced -- mid-life crisis.

A not particularly welcome intrusion comes in the form of two men who appear at his door: "Communist whippersnapper" Sanders and poet Stefan Steffensen. The two need to lay low for a night, wanted by the police but already promised amnesty if the Social Democrats emerge victorious in the election the next day. Jastrau grudgingly lets them stay; his wife is not pleased.

Laid-back (Steffensen) and helpful (Sanders) though they are, the visitors exacerbate the already high simmering domestic tension. For now, they are only a brief irritant -- Johanne takes the boy and spends the night with her parents -- but Jastrau is on thin ice as far as his marriage goes, and any additional strain doesn't help. And these two continue to be sores contributing to his woes; eventually, Sanders will be the one rendering the final blow that breaks the marriage, while Steffensen keeps cropping up and eventually settles in as Jastrau's roommate after Johanne has abandoned her husband. And then there's the odd coïncidence that Steffensen is in fact a Stefani -- the son of H.C.Stefani, whose awful book Jastrau is meant to review right at the time Steffensen first shows up; the father-son issues between the Stefanis then continue to figure as one the curious secondary threads running through the novel.

Havoc is divided into four roughly equal parts. The first gives a sense of the critic's day to day life. He's a bit unmoored and uncertain, puttering about, not sure about his job or family but still securely tied to both. There are tensions -- including with his brother-in-law, who visits -- but nothing too out of the ordinary. And there's excess -- and hints of a long-standing issue:

And so it had happened again. Why ? He could not recognize himself. Why did he drink ? No, he was not a drunkard. He had only slipped for a couple of days.

But after New Year's, the situation had again become as hopeless as ever -- articles that lay for months without getting printed, hung on the spike, as the expression was, ideas that crumbled away, arrangements that came to nothing.

What was this he was doing ? With a feeling of dismay he sensed a deep abyss opening before him.

Was he becoming alienated from everything ? What is it that happens to a person ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 June 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

IMDb page

See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Danish author Tom Kristensen lived 1893 to 1974.

- Return to top of the page -