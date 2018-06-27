|
Deaths for the Ladies
Our Assessment:
C : visually interesting (for a while), but ultimately very limited collection
From the Reviews:
Deaths for the Ladies (and other disasters) is certainly a visually striking volume, inside and out.
(The cover of the mass-market paperback re-issue -- yes, there was one -- isn't nearly as good.)
Mailer's poetry, too, is visually arresting, the poems often with very few words, and often very few or even only single words to a line, and placed all over the pages -- a single five-liner in one bottom right-hand corner, for example, reading:
This isIt's an odd mix of high and low he aims for -- looking to shock (though the rare curse words are decorously muted ("f—") -- hey, it was 1962, one didn't print those ...) but often maintaining a more refined tone (and holding onto his place in those circles):
OneOccasionally, he does actually manage to shock: writing, not long after he stabbed his wife, he manages discomfiting raw honesty (and also what are perhaps the collection's best (and most terrible ?) lines):
So longThe language is fairly basic, as Mailer fortunately only occasionally lets himself get carried away with the poetic: "Mangled, morgued / birched and bruted" is one (repeated) sequence that he can't resist, but generally he prefers the more direct and plain-spoken. Still, while more often he seems to be playing around and trying to have some fun, he does strive (or strain) for the traditional-poetic effect in quite a few of the poems -- so 'Hunting':
men who go out to kill deerThere are a few recurring themes -- not least, as one poem points out: "You have / so many / poems / about / cancer" -- but the different sections of the collection ('Romance', 'Family', 'Rainy Afternoon with the Wife', 'Devils', 'In New York it's not Enough to be Polite', 'Lovers', etc.) are only in a very limited sense thematically organized.
There are several full-page sketches/doodles, too, the accompanying verse hand-penciled in because print apparently wouldn't do -- yet again something that feels like Mailer was getting bored and wanted to add some more variety.
The occasional tossed-off aside can be quite amusing, like the silly 'Cheerleader':
She(Yes, he definitely tries to milk those line/word-arrangements/breaks for way too much -- but the visual aspect does seem very important to him, perhaps because he realizes he isn't getting very far with just the words .....)
Mailer seems aware that poetry is perhaps not his strong suit, with his efforts more a challenge to expectations and conventions -- a general attitude of being fed up with the usual literary outpourings also suggested in, for example, the poem that reads, in its entirety:
It's excellent. Please doPerhaps the best summing up is in the three-liner:
It's meAnd it's fairly clear where Mailer stands.
No, Deaths for the Ladies (and other disasters) is not a very good collection, nor particularly revealing. But Mailer seems to be having fun, and he gets off a few good lines (and many terrible ones, including about getting off ...), and it's reasonably amusing. If not entirely forgettable, Deaths for the Ladies (and other disasters) is no important or memorable collection, an oddity of the early 1960s, and of Mailer's career.
A (very) middling but amusing aside -- though visually striking enough in its arrangements to be worth leafing through.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2018
American author Norman Mailer lived 1923 to 2007.
