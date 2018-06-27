Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

Deaths for the Ladies

(and other disasters)



by

Norman Mailer



Our Assessment:



C : visually interesting (for a while), but ultimately very limited collection

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Commentary . 8/1962 Dwight Macdonald Poetry . 5/1963 May Swenson

From the Reviews :

"One reason Deaths for the Ladies is not trivial is that here, as in his earlier books, he seems to be trying to find out how much weight his ideas (or better, his attitudes) will bear. (...) In Deaths for the Ladies he implies a criticism of society, but it remains an implication, drowned out by the author’s personal histrionics; he seems uninterested in, and even unaware of, the factual existence of the society he is criticizing: perhaps this is a reaction from his former over-politicalization, but the reaction has gone too far. (...) Too much of Deaths for the Ladies is Hemingwayesque muscle-flexing against the squares (but Hipsterism can be pretty square too); there is too much tough-stuff, too much I’ve-been-around stuff." - Dwight Macdonald, Commentary





Deaths for the Ladies (and other disasters) is certainly a visually striking volume, inside and out.

The original (both US and UK) editions came with a neat cover-design:



This is

genteel

poetry.

One thought

at a time

One

of the

things

I loathe

about

polite

society

is that

one

cannot

discuss

the nuances

of cannibalism.

So long

as

you

use

a knife,

there's

some

love

left.

men who go out to kill deer

hope to find in the blood

of the new dead

the poems of my flesh

said the deer in the forest



She

went to

Southern

Baptist

U

but

somehow

she nev-

er did

find out

who

John

the Bap-

tist

was.

It's excellent. Please do

stop

It's me

or

my readers.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2018

:

For Better or Verse: How Mailer Used Creative Misdirection at a Critical Time by Tim Lemire

About the Author :

American author Norman Mailer lived 1923 to 2007.

