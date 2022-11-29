the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 December 2022

1 December: New Society of Authors translation prize | RSL International Writers | NZ Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement | Language and the Rise of the Algorithm review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 December 2022 - Thursday

New Society of Authors translation prize | RSL International Writers
NZ Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement
Language and the Rise of the Algorithm review

       New Society of Authors translation prize

       The (British) Society of Authors has a great slate of Translation Prizes, and they have now announced a new one, the Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation Translation Prize, "celebrating translations into English from Japanese" -- which: "marks the first Society of Authors prize dedicated solely to translations from an Asian country".
       Great to see -- and one can hope that more awards, covering more languages, will follow.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       RSL International Writers

       The Royal Society of Literature has announced its second group of 'RSL International Writers'.
       They include The Memory Police-author Ogawa Yōko, Norma Jeane Baker of Troy-author Anne Carson, and The Informers-author Juan Gabriel Vásquez.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       NZ Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement

       They've announced the Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement in New Zealand, with Stephanie Johnson being honored in the fiction category.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Language and the Rise of the Algorithm review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jeffrey M. Binder's Language and the Rise of the Algorithms, just out from the University of Chicago Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 November 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links