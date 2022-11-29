the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 December 2022
1 December:
New Society of Authors translation prize | RSL International Writers | NZ Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement | Language and the Rise of the Algorithm review
1 December 2022
- Thursday
New Society of Authors translation prize
NZ Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement
Language and the Rise of the Algorithm review
New Society of Authors translation prize
The (British) Society of Authors has a great slate of Translation Prizes, and they have now announced a new one, the Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation Translation Prize, "celebrating translations into English from Japanese" -- which: "marks the first Society of Authors prize dedicated solely to translations from an Asian country".
Great to see -- and one can hope that more awards, covering more languages, will follow.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
RSL International Writers
The Royal Society of Literature has announced its second group of 'RSL International Writers'.
They include The Memory Police-author Ogawa Yōko, Norma Jeane Baker of Troy-author Anne Carson, and The Informers-author Juan Gabriel Vásquez.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
NZ Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement
They've announced the Prime Minister's Awards for Literary Achievement in New Zealand, with Stephanie Johnson being honored in the fiction category.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Language and the Rise of the Algorithm review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jeffrey M. Binder's Language and the Rise of the Algorithms, just out from the University of Chicago Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
