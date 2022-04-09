|
Grey Bees
Our Assessment:
B+ : very nicely done
The complete review's Review:
Sergey Sergeyich, the protagonist of Grey Bees, lives in Little Starhorodivka, a village in the 'grey zone' of the Ukrainian Donbas, the no-man's land between the fighting forces of the Ukrainian military and the separatists fronting for Russia.
The village has completely emptied out, its inhabitants all fleeing, save for Sergeyich and one other local, Pashka Khmelenko.
There are snipers around, and the occasional shelling, but, exercising some caution, the two remaining inhabitants manage to continue with their lives here -- if in fairly limited fashion.
There hasn't been electric power for ages, nor any mail delivery; there are of course no shops open.
But the war hadn't made Sergeyich fear for his. It had only made him confused, and indifferent to everything around him. It was as if he had lost all feeling, all his sense, except for one: his sense of responsibility. And this sense, which could make him worry terribly at any hour of the day, was focused entirely on one object: his bees.Sergeyich has six hives, and the honey they produce is useful as an alternative to money, as he is able to barter for food and other goods. In better times he had also offered sessions on a 'bee-bed', atop the hives, the gentle vibrations of the bees abuzz underneath calming and providing some health benefits. One of his customers had been the governor of Donbas -- the future and then disgraced president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych --, who generously rewarded Sergeyich for the service.
Sergeyich and Pashka have an uneasy relationship, longtime enemies who, in this new situation, grudgingly look out for each other -- though mostly still keeping to themselves. They don't live in complete isolation. There are occasional visitors -- Sergeyich befriends one soldier, who helps him out by charging his phone, for example -- and they can travel to the nearby villages when they need to buy (or trade for) something. There are also always reminders of the nearby conflict: the shelling in the distance (and occasionally closer to home) or, for example, the dead soldier Sergeyich spies lying in the snow not far from his home.
Sergeyich even still has a car, and eventually he decides to head for Crimea -- the part of Ukraine illegally (re)appropriated by Russia in 2014 -- as a sort of outing for his bees and also to try to reconnect with Akhtem, who had been Sergeyich's roommate at a beekeepers' conference a quarter of a century earlier. It's something of an odyssey, with Sergeyich a curiosity for those he encounters as a man from the no-man's land in the Donbas. It's an ambiguous status -- people are never quite sure which side he stands on -- but then Sergeyich is, in many respects, of a different world -- demonstrated, not least, by his ancient Lada, which still sports a Soviet license plate. With his license and registration still from Soviet times as well, he is at one point even asked: "What, are you still living in the U.S.S.R. ?" And, in some senses, -- especially the blurring of any meaning to the local would-be borders -- he is.
Akhtem and his family were Tartars, locals who were infamously deported en masse from Crimea under Stalin. Sergeyich connects with Akhtem's family and sets up his hives there. Here as elsewhere he remains peripheral to the local community -- camping in a fairly isolated spot -- but he witnesses the type of harassment the Tartar family is subject to from the authorities (and inadvertently contributes to their problems with a gift he leaves on their doorstep).
At one point, when Sergeyich points out to a local that the Tartars have a long connection to Crimea, she protests vehemently, parroting Russian propaganda about how: "This land's been Russian Orthodox since time immemorial !" She's convinced -- after all:
"When Putin was here, he told the whole story -- this is sacred Russian land."Sergeyich deals with a variety of officials, from military checkpoints to the border to then the local authorities in Crimea. Even as he is generally treated well enough, there's always a sense of menace in the air, the arbitrary power of the authorities, with their potential to completely upend his life -- as they do with Akhtem's family -- all too obvious. Near the end of his trip, they even come and insist they have to inspect his bee hives, taking one of them with them for a closer look; the consequences of this are a nice last dark touch to the story.
The functional community of the bees repeatedly stands in contrast to the human communities Sergeyich moves in -- though on a smaller, usually individual scale he finds and gives considerable support where needed. Only near the end does he shake his head at his bees:
"Why are you acting like people ?" he asked the bees bitterly. But they had already returned to the hive, and so didn't catch his words.Grey Bees is a melancholy tale of a simple life. Despite how extreme his situation in Little Starhorodivka is, Sergeyich putters along, going through all the motions of normalcy, even as he has been cut off from even basics such as electricity (and with it television, or the ability to readily charge his phone). His experiences on the way to Crimea, and then in that Russian-occupied zone, are eye-opening in a variety of small ways, while also revealing how life goes on everywhere regardless, people making the adjustments to somehow get by, regardless of the conditions.
Sergeyich's interactions with individuals, from Pashka to Galya, a woman he meets on the way, to even then his ex-wife, make for the heart of the novel, a wary sort of cautiousness to all of them, but the basic human longing for connection still very clear. The bees are a nice touch too -- not too front and center, but the low-level care and attention they need the kind of obligation that helps keeps Sergeyich focused. And, of course, the communal activity of the bees contrasts nicely with the much more discordant interactions among humans all around him.
Sergeyich's experiences over the course of the novel are mostly of the fairly simple sort, and Kurkov wisely stays mostly away from the overtly political, Sergeyich very careful as to how he positions himself. Still there are a few nice bits strewn in with a bit of a sharper edge, notably Sergeyich's decision to switch the names of the streets he and Pashka live one, the: "only two proper streets in the village -- one named after Lenin, the other after Taras Shevchenko". (He notes that place-names are being changed throughout Ukraine, so why not here as well ?) And, of course, there's the poor deluded Crimean who maintains: "What happened is what Putin says happened", which reverberates even more disturbingly in 2022 after that pint-sized, puffed-up Russian Hitler launched his criminal large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Grey Bees is a typical Kurkov novel, grey and melancholy and wistful but not maudlin, and even charming, despite the harsh environment it is set in. With its focus on Sergeyich, it captures the conditions in this small corner of the world during this time exceptionally well -- though of course now, in 2022, when full-scale war and large-scale destruction has been imposed on it by Russia it's no longer anything even like this. Ironically, the current horrific conditions accentuate the nostalgic feel that also pervades the novel, the sense of a better time and possibilities out there, if only the local populations chose not to be so much at odds with each other -- something that is only the most a distant fantasy right now.
A nice piece of work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 April 2022
Andrey Kurkov (Andrej Kurkow, Andreï Kourkov, Андрей Юрьевич Курков) was born in Leningrad in 1961 and now lives in Kiev.
