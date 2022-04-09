Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Grey Bees



by

Andrey Kurkov



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Russian title: Серые пчелы

Translated by Boris Dralyuk

Our Assessment:



B+ : very nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 23/2/2020 John Thornhill The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/4/2022 Jennifer Wilson TLS . 5/2/2021 Uilleam Blacker

From the Reviews :

"In Grey Bees , his strange and mesmerising new novel, Kurkov describes this in-between conflict zone, trapped between Ukraine and Russia, frozen between war and peace. (...) In spare prose, Ukraine's most famous novelist unsparingly examines the inhuman confusions of our modern times and the longing of the warm-hearted everyman that is Sergeyich for the rationality of the natural world." - John Thornhill, Financial Times





, his strange and mesmerising new novel, Kurkov describes this in-between conflict zone, trapped between Ukraine and Russia, frozen between war and peace. (...) In spare prose, Ukraine's most famous novelist unsparingly examines the inhuman confusions of our modern times and the longing of the warm-hearted everyman that is Sergeyich for the rationality of the natural world." - "Kurkov's translator, Boris Dralyuk, renders the warmth of Sergey's inner voice from the original Russian without letting the earnestness creep into the saccharine. (...) In a novel about neutrality and so-called gray zones, the Russian characters in Grey Bees come off to me as eerily cold, almost monstrous -- snipers, cops, Putin apologists -- as if the actions of the Russian government were in some ways reflective of a deeper national character." - Jennifer Wilson, The New York Times Book review





come off to me as eerily cold, almost monstrous -- snipers, cops, Putin apologists -- as if the actions of the Russian government were in some ways reflective of a deeper national character." - "Translated by Boris Dralyuk with sensitivity and ingenuity (.....) It is the painful question of when a damaged home becomes untenable that hangs over Kurkov's novel." - Uilleam Blacker, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Sergey Sergeyich, the protagonist of Grey Bees, lives in Little Starhorodivka, a village in the 'grey zone' of the Ukrainian Donbas, the no-man's land between the fighting forces of the Ukrainian military and the separatists fronting for Russia. The village has completely emptied out, its inhabitants all fleeing, save for Sergeyich and one other local, Pashka Khmelenko. There are snipers around, and the occasional shelling, but, exercising some caution, the two remaining inhabitants manage to continue with their lives here -- if in fairly limited fashion. There hasn't been electric power for ages, nor any mail delivery; there are of course no shops open.

Sergeyich is approaching fifty; he's been on a disability pension since he was forty-two, after working as a safety inspector in mines, but he's in reasonably good shape. He was married, and had a daughter, but his wife left him and moved far west, to Vinnytsia. As for the most recent disruption to normal life:

But the war hadn't made Sergeyich fear for his. It had only made him confused, and indifferent to everything around him. It was as if he had lost all feeling, all his sense, except for one: his sense of responsibility. And this sense, which could make him worry terribly at any hour of the day, was focused entirely on one object: his bees.

"When Putin was here, he told the whole story -- this is sacred Russian land."

"Well, I haven't looked into the history," Sergeyich shrugged. "Who knows what happened ?"

"What happened is what Putin says happened," she insisted. "Putin doesn't lie."

"Why are you acting like people ?" he asked the bees bitterly. But they had already returned to the hive, and so didn't catch his words.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 April 2022

About the Author :

Andrey Kurkov (Andrej Kurkow, Andreï Kourkov, Андрей Юрьевич Курков) was born in Leningrad in 1961 and now lives in Kiev.

