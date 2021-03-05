

The Orphanage



by

Serhiy Zhadan



Ukrainian title: Інтернат

Translated by Reilly Costigan-Humes and Isaac Stackhouse Wheeler

B : a familiar kind of trek and story, but well done (and too close for comfort)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Neue Zürcher Zeitung . 17/5/2018 Andreas Breitenstein Publishers Weekly . 2/12/2020 . Süddeutsche Zeitung . 12/3/20218 Felix Stephan

From the Reviews :

"With a poet's sense of lyricism, Zhadan employs descriptions of weather and the sky as literal physical challenges but also as powerful metaphors for lack of transparency, justice, and truth, and the translators deserve credit for rendering Zhadan's prose into colloquial English." - Publishers Weekly





"Der Krieg ist in diesem Roman keine Charakterschule, sondern eine Charakterprüfung, der sich, ob sie wollen oder nicht, sämtliche Beteiligte zu unterziehen haben. (...) In der Disziplin der rhythmischen Kriegsbetrachtung befindet sich Serhij Zhadan jedenfalls eher in der Linie von Heiner Müller als in der von Carl Schmitt. Am Krieg fasziniert ihn eher die Entmenschlichung, die Kreatürlichkeit, das sinnlose Verrecken als das identitätsstiftende Moment und die schöpferische Ordnung." - Felix Stephan, Süddeutsche Zeitung

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Orphanage is set in eastern Ukraine -- presumably the Donbas region --, at the time when Russian troops and Russian-backed insurgents militarily supported the separatist efforts there; the novel takes place over three days during which pro-Russian forces advanced into an unnamed major Ukrainian city. The main figure in The Orphanage is Pasha, a teacher of Ukrainian who lives in a settlement called 'the Station', in the vicinity of the unnamed metropolis -- a distant suburb, of sorts. With the city coming under siege, Pasha's father wants to collect teenage Sasha, the son of Pasha's twin sister, from the boarding school in the city he attends. [It's unclear why the novel is called The Orphanage; the Ukrainian title -- Інтернат -- is not the Ukrainian word/expression for 'orphanage'; it means 'boarding school', which is, in fact, the kind of institution Sasha is at; he is also not an orphan.] Pasha's father is in no condition to go on such an expedition, so a reluctant Pasha agrees to do what has to be done.

Pasha has a hand injury and a heart condition, which he can hold up when asked why he isn't fighting on one side or the other, but Pasha's preference is for remaining uninvolved regardless. He tries to be not just apolitical but to completely avoid even being aware of the tensions around him. (That said, he is well aware that the subject he teaches -- the Ukrainian language -- instantly labels him for many.) Back in the day, when he finished school, Pasha left the Station to go to college, in the big city, a: "step beyond the boundaries of his cocoon" which nearly overwhelmed him; although he adjusted, he did everything he could to get back to the safe-familiar of his childhood home as soon as he could: "back to his cocoon, back to where he was at peace". It's the one place he feels comfortable, despite its limitations (and lack of comforts); as he recalls nostalgically from the war-zone: "He always loved the Station".

Of course, there's no hiding from the real world and all its ugliness -- but Pasha tried to do his best all these years. He admits to not reading the news, and when asked whether he watches TV: "'I don't,' Pasha says. 'I don't like politics.'" The woman he lived with saw how things were going, the threats that were approaching, and had begged him to leave the previous fall, but:

He said that they had nothing to be scared of, that they didn't have anything to do with this, that they weren't taking sides. Pasha was "just a teacher, just a teacher," he kept repeating, seemingly apologizing for being just a teacher. He didn't really care about anything else. Where would he go ? What use would he be anywhere else ? They don't have anything to be afraid of. Everything's fine. He's just a teacher.

"You agree with everyone, don't you ?" She keeps smiling, but Pasha isn't sure whether he should be enjoying this. "Nobody really cares if you agree with them or not, though"

Half of them have no homes. No relatives. So they're wandering along the edge of town, with no chance of escaping. They're walking in circles, walking around their city. And I'm walking with them, for some reason.

"Can someone forget all this ?" Pasha asks himself. "Of course they can," he answers his own question. "Of course. I'll forget all this," Pasha tells himself. "And the kid will, too."

"What makes you think that all of this is going to end ?" she asks.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 March 2021

About the Author :

Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan (Сергій Вікторович Жадан) was born in 1974.

