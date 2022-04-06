Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Time Shelter



Georgi Gospodinov



Bulgarian title: Времеубежище

Translated by Angela Rodel

B+ : good, creative take on the weight of memory and history

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Allg. Zeitung . 6/4/2022 Sabine Berking The Guardian . 20/5/2022 Patrick McGuinness The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/5/2022 A.N.West The Times . 30/4/2022 Simon Ings Wall St. Journal . 6/5/2022 Sam Sacks Die Zeit . 5/6/2022 Volker Weidermann

From the Reviews :

"(F)or all its focus on the apparently bygone, it could not be more timely. (...) The clinic is not just a place where Gaustine treats patients; it is also the perfect conceit for Gospodinov’s narrator to explore the 20th century in Europe through the vanishing points of traumatised or broken individuals. It’s as if Oliver Sacks and WG Sebald had collaborated on a Europe-wide chain of treatment centres. (...) This novel could have been a clever, high-concept intellectual game with little by way of emotional investment, but Gospodinov is a writer of great warmth as well as skill." - Patrick McGuinness, The Guardian





"It’s impossible, when reading all this, not to think of the reactionary sentiments behind Brexit and MAGA and even Putin’s Greater Russia irredentism, but Gospodinov is too delicate to resort to crude political satire. He is certain the flight into the past will not undo the conflicts of the present. (...) Gospodinov strays a bit after this, with a sequence of journal entries that exposes his narrator’s own cognitive decline. There’s a tacked-on feeling to the dreams and trivia at the end of this touching and intelligent book, and to his wandering around the New York Public Library" - Adrian Nathan West, The New York Times Book Review

Time Shelter opens with eleven epigraphs, five of which are attributed to Gaustine, a shadowy figure who is a significant character in the novel itself, presented as a: "vagrant in time", someone who jumps: "from decade to decade just as we change planes at an airport". In this novel which constantly melds the real and the (re)created, the narrator -- author Gospodinov, for all intents and purposes -- presents the figure as: "Gaustine, whom I first invented, and then met in flesh and blood" (while near the conclusion he blurs the lines even further, claiming: "I don't remember anymore whether I thought up Gaustine or he thought me up"). (The character will be familiar to readers of Gospodinov's earlier collection, And Other Stories; indeed, the story Gaustine is reproduced (in Angela Rodel's new translation) in its entirety in Time Shelter, suggesting how long Gospodinov has been engaging with both this figure and this subject-matter.)

The subject-matter of the novel is the past -- our memory of (and longing for) it, more than its reality -- and its weight in and on the present As Gaustine explains:

The time is coming when more and more people will want to hide in the cave of the past, to turn back. And not for happy reasons, by the way. We need to be ready with the bomb shelter of the past. Call it the time shelter, if you will.

The point of the experiment was to create a protected past or "protected time." A time shelter. We wanted to open up a window into time and let the sick live there, along with their loved ones. To give a chance for elderly couples, who had spent their whole lives together, to stay together.

Okay, fine, but what happens now when Europe splits into different times ? Nationalism is territorial in any case, territory is sacred. What happens if we pull the rug out from under its feet ? There is no shared territory, instead it is replaced by shared time.

Suddenly unemployment in the theater sector dried up. Theaters no longer needed to stage plays and could get by just by renting out costumes and props, old weapons, golden cloaks and Damascene swords ...

Some advice from me: Never, ever visit a place you left as a child after a long absence. It has been replaced, emptied of time, abandoned, ghostly.

As Gaustine would say, whatever you grab in Europe today, it'll always lead you back to World War Two. Nothing was the same after 1939.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 June 2022

Official site

Georgi Gospodinov at Contemporary Bulgarian Writers

See Index of Eastern European literature

About the Author :

Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov (Георги Господинов) was born in 1968.

