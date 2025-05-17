A
the Complete Review
the complete review - fiction



Death and the Gardener

by
Georgi Gospodinov


Title: Death and the Gardener
Author: Georgi Gospodinov
Genre: Novel
Written: 2024 (Eng. 2025)
Length: 212 pages
Original in: Bulgarian
Availability: Death and the Gardener - US
Death and the Gardener - UK
Death and the Gardener - Canada
Le jardinier et la mort - France
Der Gärtner und der Tod - Deutschland
Il giardiniere e la morte - Italia
El jardinero y la muerte - España
from: Bookshop.org (US)
  • Bulgarian title: Градинарят и смъртта
  • Translated by Angela Rodel

Our Assessment:

B+ : effectively affecting

Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
Financial Times . 25/7/2025 John Self
The Guardian . 18/7/2025 Camilla Grudova
Literary Review . 7/2025 Sam Reynolds
NZZ . 28/7/2025 Franz Haas
NZZ am Sonntag . 28/6/2025 Manfred Papst
The Observer . 8/7/2025 Catherine Taylor
TLS . 28/7/2025 Kevin Brazil
Die Zeit . 17/5/2025 Volker Weidermann


  From the Reviews:
  • "This is a difficult book to read at times, and in all likelihood most difficult for those to whom it speaks most directly, those who have experienced the same suffering. But they may also find a welcome recognition and empathy, and the beauty from truth that the best art delivers. And it is not all sombre. (...) (T)o the select canon of worthwhile books about fathers, Gospodinov has created a vital and valuable addition." - John Self, Financial Times

  • "Ever playful, never linear, his new novel Death and the Gardener consists of vignettes of a beloved dying and dead father, told by a narrator who, like Gospodinov, is an author. Gospodinov has spoken publicly about losing his own father recently, and the novel feels autobiographical in tone. (...) As well as describing Bulgarian funerary traditions (eat boiled wheat by someone’s grave, and you will dream about them), the novel also captures how technology has changed our relationship to death. (...) As well as describing Bulgarian funerary traditions (eat boiled wheat by someone’s grave, and you will dream about them), the novel also captures how technology has changed our relationship to death." - Camilla Grudova, The Guardian

  • "Georgi Gospodinov ringt in diesem stillen Buch mit dem Schmerz, mit der Sprache, mit der Ungeheuerlichkeit des Endes. In unprätentiösen Sätzen gelingt es ihm, leise das Unaussprechliche zu umkreisen -- und der Übersetzer Alexander Sitzmann gibt auf Zehenspitzen das Beste. Wie schon in den Romanen Physik der Schwermut oder Zeitzuflucht experimentiert der Autor auch hier mit der Zeit -- doch diesmal ist es keine metaphysische Zeitreise, sondern eine zutiefst persönliche und schmerzhafte Rückblende." - Franz Haas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

  • "Was er erzählt, bewegt uns zutiefst, und wie er es erzählt, erweckt Bewunderung. In seinem bisher persönlichsten Buch zeigt sich der Booker-Prize-Träger zwar nicht so experimentierfreudig wie etwa in seinem Roman Physik der Schwermut, der aus der Perspektive einer Nacktschnecke die Absurditäten des Kommunismus in Bulgarien freilegte, aber mit einem eindimensionalen Bericht begnügt er sich auch hier nicht. (...) Doch das Elend hat nicht das letzte Wort. Der Garten, den der Vater angelegt hat, wird zur Metapher fürs Leben schlechthin. In ihm gibt es so etwas wie Auferstehung, denn Mal um Mal ereignet sich hier das Wunder von Blüte und Frucht." - Manfred Papst, Neue Zürcher Zeitung am Sonntag

  • "(A)n exquisitely tender﻿ novel about the last pain-ridden days of a proud, unworldly man and a middle-aged son’s grief: a meditation on the meaning of fatherhood, and how childhood only really ends with the deaths of one’s parents. (...) Death and the Gardener is pleasurably absurdist yet elegiac." - Catherine Taylor, The Observer

  • "The narrator's recollection is a collage of details, and it is in these that a portrait takes shape. (...) No matter what its genre, this book suggests, our stories of grief should be stories about others, and all the myriad details in which they return to us" - Kevin Brazil, Times Literary Supplement

  • "So ist Gospodinovs Vaterbuch in Wahrheit auch ein Buch über die Anfänge seines eigenen Schreibens. Über das Erbe des Gärtners, das er angetreten hat. Als eine Art grüner Alchimist. Die Blumen des Vaters hat er in Romane verwandelt, die in der ganzen Welt gelesen werden." - Volker Weidermann, Die Zeit

The complete review's Review:

       Near the conclusion of Death and the Gardener the narrator writes:

     This book has no obvious genre; it needs to create one for itself. Just as death has no genre. Nor does life. And the garden ? Perhaps it's a genre unto itself, or it gather all others into itself. An elegiac novel, a novel/memoir, or a novel/garden. It makes no difference to the botany of sorrow.
       The American edition, however, maintains Death and the Gardener is: "A Novel" right on the cover (as do, for example, the French and German editions). If it is to be considered fiction, then only of the auto-est sort -- Knausgaardian, even. Though no names are given, the narrator clearly is author Gospodinov himself, his 2023 International Booker Prize-win and the after-effects among the subjects addressed; there's even a lengthy passage about the sublime that is quoted verbatim, taken from: "another novel of mine", (the unnamed) The Physics of Sorrow.
       Early on, the narrator claims: "This is not a book about death, but rather sorrow for a life that is ending", and it then chronicles and revisits the quick decline and then also death (and its aftermath) of the narrator's father (as the reader is also warned straight off: "Let me say right away that at the end of this book, the main character dies").
       The narrator writes in a notebook, "begun in October, in all innocence"; the father's decline is rapid, and as he recapitulates near the end:
     The notebook I'm writing in was started in October. This means that when it began, my father was still alive. Only thirty pages ago, he was still alive. And no one had any idea what would follow.
       In 91 chapters (and a short Epilogue), Gospodinov chronicles and recalls events in this homage to his father and what he meant to him, recounting both bits from his father's life -- and some of the stories he used to tell (the narrator noting: "He's the real storyteller in your family, my wife needles me") -- as well as the son's grieving afterwards. As the title suggests, the father was an avid gardener; among the most amusing reminiscences is of his flailing efforts at trying his hand at business after the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Bulgaria's post-communist era, with the father a: "Don Quixote of agrarian entrepreneurship". The narrator notes that: "My father made great stories out of his little failures. And he sure did know how to fail".
       There are glimpses of communist times, and Bulgarian life and attitudes more generally -- including how they affected the course of the father's life, and what he wasn't able to do, such as try his hand at a career in professional basketball, or travel abroad (he only managed to go once). The narrator recalls bits of his own childhood, too, and his relationship with his parents over that time, with his own parenthood -- he has a now-almost adult daughter -- also coming up repeatedly.
       Gardening as a contrast to death is a recurring theme -- and also expressed outright: "It seems to me that gardening is fundamentally in opposition to death". But, of course, death is inevitable -- doubly so here, where the narrator has made the (specific) death of his father his subject and focal point.
       The short chapters, and Gospodinov's light and very open touch -- "I'll continue on in a moment", he closes one chapter, when it can get to be too much for him (or, possibly, the reader), as also when he closes another chapter:
     I'll continue on later. Right now I need a first-rate, first-aid story from my father's stockpile.
       It's all very well done, raw and exposing, but with a gentle and affectionate feel -- Gospodinov's deep and genuine love for his father clearly shining through throughout. What he goes through afterwards, dealing with his father's absence, is also well-presented, as Death and the Gardener is a well-wrought, touching account, in every way.
       Death and the Gardener is deeply personal -- painfully deeply -- , for better and worse, so readers should understand what they're in for. It's very good -- Gospodinov is a very skilled writer, as he again demonstrates here -- but the subject-matter can make for difficult and/or uncomfortable reading. (I note, for example, that in its personal intimacy, this is not at all my kind of book, and that I basically cringed from the first page to the last; as longtime readers of this site probably know, I have issues with such personal and confessional (would-be) wallow-fiction -- especially about personal matters such as dying, illness (especially of the mental, terminal, or debilitating sort), sex, alcoholism/drug-abuse, and the like (and of course I find actual auto/biography among the most uninteresting of genres).)

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2025

Links:

Death and the Gardener: Reviews: Georgi Gospodinov: Other books by Georgi Gospodinov under review: Other books of interest under review:

About the Author:

       Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov (Георги Господинов) was born in 1968.

© 2025 the complete review

