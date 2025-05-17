|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Death and the Gardener
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : effectively affecting
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Near the conclusion of Death and the Gardener the narrator writes:
This book has no obvious genre; it needs to create one for itself. Just as death has no genre. Nor does life. And the garden ? Perhaps it's a genre unto itself, or it gather all others into itself. An elegiac novel, a novel/memoir, or a novel/garden. It makes no difference to the botany of sorrow.The American edition, however, maintains Death and the Gardener is: "A Novel" right on the cover (as do, for example, the French and German editions). If it is to be considered fiction, then only of the auto-est sort -- Knausgaardian, even. Though no names are given, the narrator clearly is author Gospodinov himself, his 2023 International Booker Prize-win and the after-effects among the subjects addressed; there's even a lengthy passage about the sublime that is quoted verbatim, taken from: "another novel of mine", (the unnamed) The Physics of Sorrow.
Early on, the narrator claims: "This is not a book about death, but rather sorrow for a life that is ending", and it then chronicles and revisits the quick decline and then also death (and its aftermath) of the narrator's father (as the reader is also warned straight off: "Let me say right away that at the end of this book, the main character dies").
The narrator writes in a notebook, "begun in October, in all innocence"; the father's decline is rapid, and as he recapitulates near the end:
The notebook I'm writing in was started in October. This means that when it began, my father was still alive. Only thirty pages ago, he was still alive. And no one had any idea what would follow.In 91 chapters (and a short Epilogue), Gospodinov chronicles and recalls events in this homage to his father and what he meant to him, recounting both bits from his father's life -- and some of the stories he used to tell (the narrator noting: "He's the real storyteller in your family, my wife needles me") -- as well as the son's grieving afterwards. As the title suggests, the father was an avid gardener; among the most amusing reminiscences is of his flailing efforts at trying his hand at business after the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Bulgaria's post-communist era, with the father a: "Don Quixote of agrarian entrepreneurship". The narrator notes that: "My father made great stories out of his little failures. And he sure did know how to fail".
There are glimpses of communist times, and Bulgarian life and attitudes more generally -- including how they affected the course of the father's life, and what he wasn't able to do, such as try his hand at a career in professional basketball, or travel abroad (he only managed to go once). The narrator recalls bits of his own childhood, too, and his relationship with his parents over that time, with his own parenthood -- he has a now-almost adult daughter -- also coming up repeatedly.
Gardening as a contrast to death is a recurring theme -- and also expressed outright: "It seems to me that gardening is fundamentally in opposition to death". But, of course, death is inevitable -- doubly so here, where the narrator has made the (specific) death of his father his subject and focal point.
The short chapters, and Gospodinov's light and very open touch -- "I'll continue on in a moment", he closes one chapter, when it can get to be too much for him (or, possibly, the reader), as also when he closes another chapter:
I'll continue on later. Right now I need a first-rate, first-aid story from my father's stockpile.It's all very well done, raw and exposing, but with a gentle and affectionate feel -- Gospodinov's deep and genuine love for his father clearly shining through throughout. What he goes through afterwards, dealing with his father's absence, is also well-presented, as Death and the Gardener is a well-wrought, touching account, in every way.
Death and the Gardener is deeply personal -- painfully deeply -- , for better and worse, so readers should understand what they're in for. It's very good -- Gospodinov is a very skilled writer, as he again demonstrates here -- but the subject-matter can make for difficult and/or uncomfortable reading. (I note, for example, that in its personal intimacy, this is not at all my kind of book, and that I basically cringed from the first page to the last; as longtime readers of this site probably know, I have issues with such personal and confessional (would-be) wallow-fiction -- especially about personal matters such as dying, illness (especially of the mental, terminal, or debilitating sort), sex, alcoholism/drug-abuse, and the like (and of course I find actual auto/biography among the most uninteresting of genres).)
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2025
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov (Георги Господинов) was born in 1968.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review