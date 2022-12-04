Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Story Smuggler



by

Georgi Gospodinov



Translated by Kristina Kovacheva and Dan Gunn

With artwork by Theodore Ushev

The Story Smuggler is a short autobiographical text, published as part of The Cahiers Series, in which author Georgi Gospodinov traces his becoming a writer, situating it in the experiences of life in Communist Bulgaria, complete with the pervasive sense of an otherness being out there, beyond its borders.

He begins with the Bulgarian word 'тъга', and, as he will later explain:

It is not sadness, nor exactly sorrow, nor is it melancholy. The word cannot be translated into English without translation of the entire Slavic concept behind it. In тъга there is longing, something unrealised, a dream of what has been lost forever or what has never been achieved.

4 December 2022

About the Author :

Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov (Георги Господинов) was born in 1968.

