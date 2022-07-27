|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Yoga
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : engaging -- though falls apart too much
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Emmanuel Carrère presents himself in Yoga as someone: "who doesn't write fiction but autobiographical texts whose first rule is not to lie, someone for whom literature is above all else the place where you don't lie".
It's a claim he hammers home: "Regarding literature, or at least the sort of literature I practice, I have one conviction: it is the place where you don't lie".
I, for one, spend a lot of time thinking about the future and not much about the past. Nostalgia is foreign to me.Yet even aside from Yoga being, as he also repeatedly notes, a retrospective account, he is here constantly looking to the past (and practically never to the future). Indeed, just a few pages after making this claim he is (nostalgically ...) looking back: "to those mornings at the Café de l'Église with a blend of fondness, incredulity, and bitter irony. I was full of myself. I was happy. I believed it would last". A few pages later, he is practically living in the past, recalling his schooldays -- "I can see it perfectly (...) I can also see perfectly the apartment where I grew up" -- while elsewhere he recalls scenes from decades earlier ("Thirty-five years ago, when I was a young journalist"; "Exactly ten years and seven days earlier"; "Some twenty years ago, while reading the newspaper Libération"; "Fifteen years ago, I made a documentary film"; "I read this book when I was a teenager, and I've never forgotten it") and several times he dredges up scenes from: "When I was young".
So, from the first, Carrère's self-assessment is suspect -- problematic, given how much self-assessment there is in Yoga.
(As several reviewers have also pointed out, both the events recounted in Yoga and the book itself sit in the shadows of the author's separation and divorce, from Hélène Devynck, with Carrère having apparently agreed not to write about her without her consent. She thus figures as a great void in Yoga, a significant figure, notable however practically only for and by her absence -- clearly also impacting Carrère's efforts to chronicle this tumultuous period in his life and making for an incomplete picture -- without him really addressing this main reason for its incompleteness).
In a neat self-reflexive contortion surely meant to buttress his documentary bona-fides and just how real this account is, Carrère writes at some length about Wyatt Mason visiting him to write a profile for an American newspaper -- and then quotes from Mason's piece; he also quotes verbatim and at some length from his medical reports.
The façade finally cracks, the pretense crumbling, only right near the end, when Carrère admits:
That's what happens, inevitably, I think, as soon as you start changing proper names: fiction takes over and, as my school friend Emmanuel Guilhen used to say, it's the door that opens onto all the windows.For all Carrère's harping on truthfulness, Yoga is elaborate fiction -- though one can grant him that presumably, much as in his practice of yoga, he seeks and hopes to find truthfulness there (rather than in truly strict, no-names-changed documentation ...).
Whatever it is, Yoga is a quite entertaining rambling ride of the kind familiar from Carrère's recent work. (After the promise of his early novels, he has become, somewhat regrettably, something of a one-trick pony as far as the presentation of his books goes -- but he still puts on a pretty decent show doing it.)
Carrère comes to admit that: "Yoga aims to achieve unity, I'm too divided for that", and Yoga itself is a somewhat discombobulated work -- reflecting also some of what Carrère chronicles here. There are five sections to it, more or less discrete periods and episodes.
He suggests his original inspiration was to write a book about yoga, of which he is a longtime practitioner:
(I)t struck me that it would be both a useful and a pleasant task to write a short, unpretentious book in a conversational tone, an upbeat, subtle little book explaining the topic from my own experience -- the experience of an apprentice, needless to say, and not of a master.The first and longest section of Yoga has Carrère describe his experiences at a yoga-retreat where he planned to stay for ten day, immersed in meditation and yoga-practice with over a hundred others. Describing his longtime engagement with yoga and tai chi, and the experiences at the retreat, the narrative here meanders appealingly along, an interesting look at both the author and the practice of yoga. His stay is, however, cut short, as he is pulled out of the programme: cut off from the news, he had not known of the Charlie Hebdo shooting, but he is then called upon (Michel Houellebecq being unavailable ...) to speak at the funeral of Bernard Maris, who died in the attack.
Carrère handles this episode well, too, not indulging in the subject-matter as one fears he might. It is a short chapter, too -- and, as a coda of sorts, Carrère mentions at the end that a few months later he went back to the retreat to complete a full ten-day session. he barely devotes a page to that, however -- a sign, already, of the major shift that then comes with the mental breakdown so serious that he is institutionalized, which he describes in a section titled 'The Story of my Madness'.
Here, too, Carrère maintains a welcome distance -- in part presumably because his memories of this time are foggy ("I'm writing these pages three years after the fact, and my memory is still a field of ruins"), due also to the electroconvulsive therapy he underwent. He was, clearly, a mess -- but emerged reasonably well ("The medication seems to be working"). A long-planned trip to Iraq is then apparently undertaken, but also covered in less than a page -- the voice here oddly prospective ("we'll sit on deep, hideous sofas (...) we'll drive around in an armored jeep (...) We won't find the Blood Quran") -- followed by his going to Leros, in Greece, where he helps out among the migrants there for a while, the subject of the fourth section. A final section then is a sort of summing-up, featuring also another loss, the death of Carrère's longtime publisher Paul Otchakovsky-Laurens, of P.O.L).
Like the course of the years of his life Carrère chronicles here, Yoga unravels some after a strong start. He does keep coming back to yoga -- i.e. doesn't completely lose the original thread -- but the story does then veer about with considerably less focus -- and ultimately doesn't cohere to much of a whole. Carrère can and does close his story on something of a high note -- he's found some peace and satisfaction -- but in light of the abrupt previous shifts it's hard to be convinced it's very stable.
Carrère has an appealing and compelling manner; if he can be -- as he probably would eagerly admit -- irritating, the narrative is consistently engaging. But Yoga is uneven, with some of the episodes that surely merit at least some more attention -- his second stay at the yoga retreat; the trip to Iraq -- barely rating much of a mention (not to mention the collapse of his marriage, a curiously missing shadow over the entire book) and the story eventually petering on rather than just out. He is strong on yoga and meditation, conveying both his practice of them and what they have meant to him well, of interest even to a reader such as myself, for whom these kinds of mind- and physical games (and, indeed, all such spiritual exercises) are completely foreign.
It all makes for an ultimately somewhat unsatisfying odd heap of a read, but it's almost never not of some interest, Carrère and his self-obsession, even at its most enervating, engagingly enough presented.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 July 2022
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Emmanuel Carrère was born in 1957. He has written numerous books, which have been widely translated.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review