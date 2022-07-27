Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Yoga



by

Emmanuel Carrère



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Yoga Author: Emmanuel Carrère Genre: Novel Written: 2020 (Eng. 2022) Length: 335 pages Original in: French Availability: Yoga - US Yoga - UK Yoga - Canada Yoga - Canada (French) Yoga - France Yoga - Deutschland Yoga - Italia Yoga - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

French title: Yoga

Translated by John Lambert

Our Assessment:



B : engaging -- though falls apart too much

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 31/5/2022 Luke Brown The Guardian . 26/5/2022 Sam Byers Literary Review A 6/2022 Cal Flyn The LA Times . 26/7/2022 Randy Rosenthal New Statesman . 20/7/2022 Chris Power The NY Times Book Rev. . 31/7/2022 Molly Young The Observer . 29/5/2022 Rob Doyle The Times . 21/5/2022 John Maier TLS . 18-25/12/2020 Sarah Richmond

From the Reviews :

"The reader's prurience is piqued: what happened in the middle ? Frustrated as we may be by this, there is plenty of the customary pleasures of reading Carrère: a relentless clarity of thought and confessional honesty. Yoga is fascinating on the purpose of meditation, even if it doesn't achieve its initial aim: to demonstrate its power as a defence against desire and unhappiness." - Luke Brown, Financial Times





"Carrère offers no easy answers. He doesn't need to. His singular, ever-expanding work, in which one pain need never obscure another, in which truths and half-truths are held not in opposition but in delicate, precarious balance, is an answer in itself." - Sam Byers, The Guardian





"Carrère’s style is relaxed and unpretentious -- disarmingly so. At first, the text (ably translated by John Lambert) feels loose and freewheeling, even free-associative. (...) Yet, incrementally, these apparently haphazard asides and anecdotes coalesce and come into alignment. Nothing is incidental. (...) The collapse of Carrère’s marriage, which appears to have occurred in tandem with his mental breakdown, is the great, unspoken presence in the book. It can be observed only indirectly, via the effects it has on the rest of his life. Given his excoriating candour in all other areas, the absence of any direct reference to it is so striking that, several times, I leafed back through the book looking for the section I had missed." - Cal Flyn, Literary Review





"Carrère spends about 120 delightful pages describing his unorthodox spiritual journey up to this point, including idiosyncratic definitions of meditation (.....) Whatever its causes in the real world, the elision in the book is an unforgivable flaw, a black hole at its center. Sometimes, what’s left unsaid creates a more interesting work; in this case it decidedly does not. (...) Ultimately, Yoga shows there’s no single narrative about the connection between meditation and mental health." - Randy Rosenthal, The Los Angeles Times





shows there’s no single narrative about the connection between meditation and mental health." - "Carrère’s work is obsessed with truth, yet repeatedly demonstrates the ways in which writing, particularly autobiographical writing, so often fails to uphold it. Nowhere in his body of work is this more on show than in Yoga . (...) His insistence that he is telling the truth can get irritating, but his failure to do so is not a fatal flaw. Instead it adds an interesting dimension to his project -- though I might feel very differently about that if I were his subject, or his ex-wife, and not just his reader." - Chris Power, New Statesman





"There's a lot more plot, but it's unimportant. The gist is that Carrère's life gets very bad and then slightly better. Yoga is an assembly of messy and forceful tangents -- not his best book, but a fascinating amplification of all the qualities that cause some readers to love Carrère and others to find him intolerable. (...) Then there is his self-obsession — always pronounced, and in Yoga untrammeled. And his conversational prose style, which can impart the treacherous delusion that you, reader, might also become a famous novelist if you simply typed up 100 percent of your internal monologue and hit spell-check. (...) Either you're charmed and entranced by this tone of thought or you're repelled; it's tough to imagine a reader who occupies the middle ground." - Molly Young, The New York Times Book Review





"(W)hat makes it a Carrère book -- and what makes me look forward to them so keenly -- is his way of telling it, the trademark blend of extreme exhibitionism and digressive interest. His skill in constructing a narrative from disparate materials is exceptional, with all manner of insights, anecdotes and conjectures stacked up like hoops around the long slender "I". (...) The book's ending on a rote -- and, it seemed to me, delusive -- note of hopefulness left me suspended in the ambivalence his books typically induce." - Rob Doyle, The Observer





"Each part is divided into short sections, flagged with variously amusing, intriguing or dramatic subtitles. The effect is of an intelligent restlessness.(...) The section describing Carrère’s visit to Leros is the weakest." - Sarah Richmond, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Emmanuel Carrère presents himself in Yoga as someone: "who doesn't write fiction but autobiographical texts whose first rule is not to lie, someone for whom literature is above all else the place where you don't lie". It's a claim he hammers home: "Regarding literature, or at least the sort of literature I practice, I have one conviction: it is the place where you don't lie".

Carrère's writing has long tended to the most auto- of fiction, and Yoga reads as a memoir, or at least a wallow in self, Carrère deeply navel-gazing -- not least, through the practice of yoga -- but his insistence on truthfulness seems like asking (or hoping) for a bit much. Disarmingly soul-bearing, and frequently admitting to and counting up his many faults ("I tend to think of myself as a bad man") -- long part of his familiar schtick --, Carrère would seem to be upfront with the reader -- but even from early on, one has to wonder if he isn't even deluding himself. So, for example, he claims that:

I, for one, spend a lot of time thinking about the future and not much about the past. Nostalgia is foreign to me.

That's what happens, inevitably, I think, as soon as you start changing proper names: fiction takes over and, as my school friend Emmanuel Guilhen used to say, it's the door that opens onto all the windows.

(I)t struck me that it would be both a useful and a pleasant task to write a short, unpretentious book in a conversational tone, an upbeat, subtle little book explaining the topic from my own experience -- the experience of an apprentice, needless to say, and not of a master.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 July 2022

:

About the Author :

French author Emmanuel Carrère was born in 1957. He has written numerous books, which have been widely translated.

