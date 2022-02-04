Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing

Italian title: I margini e il dettato

Translated by Ann Goldstein

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 16/3/2022 Katherine Hill The NY Times . 16/3/2022 Molly Young The Observer . 20/3/2022 J.Thomas-Corr Sunday Times . 13/3/2022 John Walsh The Times . 12/3/2022 12/3/2022 Sarah Ditum TLS . 4/2/2022 Chiara Marchelli The Washington Post C 16/3/2022 Maureen Corrigan

From the Reviews :

"Together, these four essays are the closest Ferrante has come to an articulation of her literary methodology. (...) The portrait of the artist Ferrante offers here is at once earnest and devious. She is both less aggressive and less elusive than she appears in her interviews, laying out her ideas in a straightforward manner, defining her terms and identifying her sources, both personal and literary. In her apparently uncoded words, and in the traditional form that they take, we feel a writer chasing authenticity. But we also feel, as in everything Ferrante writes, a brilliant subterfuge." - Katherine Hill, The Guardian





"As much as In the Margins is a philosophical monograph on the nature of writing, it is also a practical manual. Ferrante furnishes tips. She doesn’t present them as such -- there’s no prescription, only an outline of what she’s learned and how it’s helped her (and by implication, how it might help anyone else). (...) She cites Laurence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy and Denis Diderot’s Jacques the Fatalist and His Master as “books that discuss how difficult it is to tell a story and yet intensify the desire to do it.” This collection, brief and clear as it is next to those other volumes, does the same." - Molly Young, The New York Times





"The gap between literary theory and actual writing remains unbridged. (...) I margini e il dettato is a book filled with suggestions and musings that try to extract the elusive meaning of writing. Fierce sentences (...) recall the voice to which Elena Ferrante has accustomed her own readers and reflect the scorching intentions, if not revelations, in which these essays are steeped. For those who like it hot." - Chiara Marchelli, Times Literary Supplement





The complete review 's Review :

In the Margins includes the trio of Eco Lectures that were presented in 2021, as well as the essay 'Dante's Rib', presented at the 2021 ADI conference, Dante e altri classici: da Petrarca a Soyinka. (As Ferrante prefers to remain pseudonymous, all four lectures were performed by others: Manuela Mandracchia presented the Eco Lectures, and Tiziana de Rogatis presented 'Dante's Rib'.)

In the Eco Lectures Ferrante speaks of her own experience in becoming a writer, from childhood writing exercises in which she found it difficult to remain within the margins (which, in her elementary-school notebooks, were on both left and right side of the page, as an illustration helpfully shows):

The writing was supposed to move between those lines, and those lines -- of this I have a very clear memory -- tormented me.

I start from writing that is planted firmly in tradition, and wait for something to erupt and throw the papers into disarray, for the lowly, abject woman I am to find a means of having her say. I adapt old techniques with pleasure; I've spent my life learning how and when to use them.

I got in the habit of using traditionally rigid structures and working on them carefully, while I waited patiently to start writing with all the truth I am capable of, destabilizing, deforming, to make space for myself with my whole body. For me true writing is that: not an elegant, studied gesture but a convulsive act.

my passion for realism, stubbornly pursued since adolescence, at a certain point became a statement of incapacity. I didn't know how to get an exact reproduction of reality. I wasn't able to tell the thing as it is.

Significant passages of Troubling Love and even of the Neapolitan Novels were written in dialect, but in the end I either eliminated them or transformed them into an Italian with a Neapolitan cadence. This is because dialectal vocabulary and syntax, as soon as they're written, seem even more false than Italian.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 March 2022

Elena Ferrante site

See Index of Italian literature

See Index of Literary Essays

About the Author :

Elena Ferrante is the pen-name of a popular Italian author.

