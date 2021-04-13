

Hot Maroc



by

Yassin Adnan



Arabic title: هوت ماروك

Translated by Alexander E. Elinson

Our Assessment:



B : a broad canvas, and a droll protagonist stumbling across it

When protagonist Rahhal Laâouina is introduced, he doesn't make a good impression. Aside from the fact that the twenty-five-year-old is described as: "short, slight, with a rat-like face, and two narrow eyes", he lashes out brutally, and while readers are told that: "he only resorted to violence when he felt suffocated and consumed by feelings of insignificance" the opening scene certainly seems like an overreaction. As it turns out, Rahhal isn't quite the bruiser he's made out to be -- not outside his fantasy-world, anyway. If not entirely a shrinking violet, he's generally retiring, and not pushy, easily (and quite happily) disappearing in the background. Only in his fantasy -- and then later, behind the anonymity and alter egos that the internet allows for -- does he show some real swagger.

Those who do notice Rahhal apparently don't think that much of him -- comparing him to a monkey, mouse, rat, or even frog. Rahhal himself sees himself as ... "being closer to a squirrel than to any other animal". Certainly, there is quite a bit that's squirrely to him .....

Late in the novel, after Rahhal has experienced quite a bit (if hardly matured in any meaningful way), he's summed up pretty well:

Life is elsewhere.

Rahhal knows that well and he accepts it. From the beginning, he chose to keep life at a distance. In fact, he preferred to leave it there. Elsewhere. Far from him and his daily routine. He didn't do that out of a dissatisfaction for life, or an aversion to it. Rather, he did so in order to cling to it, out of a desire for it. Scrunching up inside the Squirrel's hole was enough for him, and sleeping next to the Hedgehog at night did him no harm. That was his life and he was satisfied with it. Used to it. Clinging to it. Scared, in fact, of suddenly losing it.

Rahhal didn't want anything from anyone. All he wanted was to finish the year with a degree (without distinction even) that would allow him an opportunity to pass the Ministry of Education examination -- elementary, intermediate, secondary -- not important. The important things was to make the miracle happen, pass some examination, and get a job with the state so he could get a public employee pension number

The world becomes as small as a village. It becomes available to people in the cybercafes that have begun to spread like fungus, all at democratic prices.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 September 2021

About the Author :

Moroccan author Yassin Adnan (ياسين عدنان) was born in 1970.

