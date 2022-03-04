Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Salka Valka



by

Halldór Laxness



Icelandic title: Salka Valka

Translated by Philip Roughton

Previously published in a translation (from Gunnar Gunnarsson's Danish translation ...) by F.H.Lyon (1936)

Salka Valka was made into a film in 1954, directed by Arne Mattsson, with Gunnel Broström in the title role

Our Assessment:



A- : grand village-tale, with a very well-presented protagonist

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Listener* . 26/2/1936 Edwin Muir The New Republic* . 24/6/1936 Richard Vaughan The NY Times Book Rev.* . 10/5/1936 Stanley Young Saturday Review* . 23/5/1936 Phillips D. Carleton Sunday Times* . 16/2/1936 Ralph Straus Time* . 18/5/1936 . The Times* . 7/2/1936 . Wall St. Journal . 4/3/2022 Brad Leithauser

[* review of a different translation]

From the Reviews :

" Salka Valka gives the impression of being a very fine novel, and possibly a work of genius, but its effect is always being spoiled by the translation, especially of the dialogue. (...) The main virtue of the book is an astonishing imaginative energy, which makes even the most eccentric characters in it live. (...) The author's conception of life is so overwhelmingly pessimistic that it produces a sort of exhilaration, and never allows the reader to sink into a resigned and comfortable dejection. Most of the figures have a touch of caricature, but it is the touch of a born writer." - Edwin Muir, The Listener





gives the impression of being a very fine novel, and possibly a work of genius, but its effect is always being spoiled by the translation, especially of the dialogue. (...) The main virtue of the book is an astonishing imaginative energy, which makes even the most eccentric characters in it live. (...) The author's conception of life is so overwhelmingly pessimistic that it produces a sort of exhilaration, and never allows the reader to sink into a resigned and comfortable dejection. Most of the figures have a touch of caricature, but it is the touch of a born writer." - "The e book is vigorously and clearly written: apart from its value as a novel -- which is definitely high -- it gives a first-class exposition of a system of credit and securities and, by introducing the Icelandic political and financial background, shows the tie existing between the isolated fishermen with their negligible credit at the local store and the collapse of the big banks in the capital city. A sharp, satirical note runs right through the book." - Richard Vaughan, The New Republic





"He manages, through widely differing moods of humor and pathos, to give the characteristic features of his environment with gentle forbearance and to allow his people to take a boat ride without whisking them away to thoughts of all the other little bobbing boats corking along immeasurable seas at the same time. (...) He writes with his emphasis upon the fundamental and universal aspects of human conduct. (...) He simply presents, with all the open-minded illumination which one would expect from the writing of this globe-trotting, highly civilized author a fresh character study of a vigorous woman. The result is an original work that links up with nothing I have read in the field of Scandinavian literature." - Stanley Young, The New York Times Book Review





"Halldor Laxness has portrayed a world without hope, without gentleness, without even the concept of progress. (...) The vision that Halldor Laxness holds of the world -- or at least of the Icelandic world -- is wholly dark: the forces of nature are harsh and terrifying; the people themselves are sunk in a misery from which there is no redemption; the brief flame of the spirit is quenched soon by hard economic circumstance. (...) (T)his book bears witness to a fairly unrelenting stare on the gross realities of existence." - Phillips D. Carleton, Saturday Review





"His book is certainly a virile and impressive piece of work, though gloomy and depressing. (...) The panorama is in places highly dramatic, and the very unfamiliarity of the life it depicts gives the book an interest of its own. It will not, I think, be to everybody's taste, with its harsh and unlovely scenes, but it is a work of undoubted merit, and as such, will find its admirers." - Ralph Straus, Sunday Times





"Author Laxness has a weakness for rhetoric, a hand skilled at character dissection." - Time





"This Icelandic novel is a powerful and eloquent study of contemporary conditions of life in a small fishing village (.....) The pattern of life which he describes has few bright features, but is at the same time not wanting in drama and excitement. (...) The novel has the distinctively sharp and virile quality of Icelandic" - heroic poetry. The Times





"Laxness is the most Brueghelesque of novelists. His villagers, like Brueghel’s peasants, are viewed unsparingly. A cool, northern luminosity lays bare their infirmities and deformities: their pocked faces, missing limbs, toothless mouths, blinded eyes. Theirs is often a cheerful and obliging grotesquery (.....) (W)hat an odd, hard, disillusioned, splendid creation Salka is! A fresh translation is merely one reason to contemplate her anew. She also makes a beguiling figure for an age trafficking, as ours does, in gender fluidity. (...) To the reader, who perhaps knows her best, she is a roaming and hungering spirit, desperate for some resolution or recognition she cannot identify." - Brad Leithauser, Wall Street Journal

The complete review 's Review :

Salka Valka opens with Sigurlína Jónsdóttir arriving with her young daughter Salvör Valgerður -- known as Salka Valka -- in the small Icelandic coastal fishing village of Óseyri in Axlarfjörður. Originally published in two volumes (in 1931 and 1932), the first two of its four parts (volume one) center on the time when Salka Valka is still a child, from age eleven to fourteen; the third part then jumps ahead several years, as the second half of the book (volume two) focuses on a mature Salka Valka, a very independent (if still young) adult.

The mother and daughter didn't have sufficient funds to sail on to Reykjavík, and wound up stuck in this backwater, a town in which one man, Johánn Bogesen, controls almost the entire economy as owner of the large general store. Any wages any of the locals are due is credited to their store accounts, and their purchases then subtracted from these: "Here, no one ever saw money". Still, the newcomers find a place, if not exactly a warm welcome, in Óseyri, taken in and taken care of:

The village was one of the most prosperous in this quarter of the country; no one starved here, and Salka Valka was fed quite generously at Mararbúð.

Who knows, perhaps the woman recognized the music of her fairest dreams in her daughter's sleeping breaths as she leaned over her and listened: memories of the promises of another world, made a long time ago. These promises dwell in one's soul like mirages until one's dying day. God makes us promises at times, and keeps them in entirely different ways than he promised. This sleeping face was one such promise -- a godsend quite different from what she had been promised, the fulfillment of a different dream than she had dreamed. Nevertheless, this child was the core of her life and the justification for her existence. And one day in the past, she had decided not to cast herself into the sea. She leaned over the core of her life in grateful joy. Did she have the right to demand anything more ? No -- and yet. More, more says the heart. It is so hard to be human.

In the evenings, she sat down on the rickety box in the corner of the kitchen and carded her unresisting wool, without thought or feeling, just as the Lord carded the unresisting wool of her life. And Salka Valka shot her glances, trying to think of a way to tell her that they were mother and daughter and should support each other through life, but two souls can be so distant from each other, despite having once dwelt in the same body. Then the girl looked back down at her book, because she had decided to earn the highest mark of all the children on her final exam. When it comes down to it, it is as if every person has his own particular goal, and all love is fabrication.

Yes, she was actually a trifle peculiar, as all lonely people must be. Fortunately, she wasn't dependent on anyone, so she could do whatever she pleased and be peculiar on her own account.

What do you think would happen if all the foreign trends from down south were allowed to spread in a little fishing village such as this, and people took them as some sort of divine revelation and whirled from one to the next, whatever they are called: Krishnamurti, bobbed hair, influenza, Bolshevism, just to name the ones that first spring to mind from the southern newspapers -- yes, what would happen ? What becomes of a person, what becomes of a village, if he or it loses its self-determination ?

Before you came, Arnaldur, I was asleep, like everything else in this village, in fact. Then you came and woke me. But ever since I woke to you, I have been only a part of you and nothing myself.

"No, Arnaldur, I'm not against you, you understand -- not you. I'm simply against what I don't understand. Is it my fault that I'm ignorant, maybe, and have always lived in the same village ? You've been in big cities, Arnaldur; you know the ways of the world. But I'm just --"

Here she paused, and after a few moments, added suddenly, as if it were mere padding:

" -- what I am."

I don't know any girl who looks as much like a Bolshie as you. In Russia you would probably be a commissar.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 March 2022

(* review of a different translation)

IMDb page

About the Author :

Icelandic author Halldór Laxness (actually: Halldór Guðjónsson) lived 1902 to 1998. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1955.

