The Atom Station



by

Halldór Laxness



Icelandic title: Atómstöðin

Translated by Magnus Magnusson

Our Assessment:



B+ : over-bustling but utterly charming

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 10/2/1961 Peter Green The Guardian . 20/6/2003 Michel Faber The Guardian . 12/3/2004 Isobel Montgomery Sunday Times . 12/2/1961 Penelope Mortimer Sydney Morning Herald . 26/7/2003 Andrew Laing The Times . 28/2/2004 Chris Power TLS . 17/2/1961 Irving Wardle

From the Reviews :

"I can only describe The Atom Station as being something like Pamela rewritten by Kafka and Lewis Carroll in collaboration. After reading it twice, carefully, I'm still not quite sure what happens at certain crucial points. (...) There is much impenetrable philosophising and an "atom-poet" with a Cadillac. I wish I could work out where he fitted in." - Peter Green, Daily Telegraph





as being something like rewritten by Kafka and Lewis Carroll in collaboration. After reading it twice, carefully, I'm still not quite sure what happens at certain crucial points. (...) There is much impenetrable philosophising and an "atom-poet" with a Cadillac. I wish I could work out where he fitted in." - "It's smaller-scale, and veers oddly between rhapsodic sentiment and caustic cynicism, the verbose and the clipped, the over-obvious and the puzzling. (...) Darkly satirical though The Atom Station is, Laxness's rich sense of humour, empathy and belief in a redemptive life-force shine through." - Michel Faber, The Guardian





is, Laxness's rich sense of humour, empathy and belief in a redemptive life-force shine through." - "Ugla's modest ambition is to learn the harmonium, but the city offers exotic temptations. She steers her course through Yanks, capitalism, communists and chancers in episodes that alternate airy fantasy with blunt-speaking comedy." - Isobel Montgomery, The Guardian





" The Atom Station is, in fact, a good deal more than entertaining. (...) The Atom Station is a brilliant piece of social and political satire, written with poetry, wit and -- the most essential element of all satire -- wisdom." - Penelope Mortimer, Sunday Times





is, in fact, a good deal more than entertaining. (...) is a brilliant piece of social and political satire, written with poetry, wit and -- the most essential element of all satire -- wisdom." - "Around this political story, Laxness weaves a quirky, and at times puzzling, tale about modernity and its effects on national identity, religion, art, gender and love. (...) Laxness is worth discovering for his political relevance, but even more so for his characters and exquisite turn of phrase. His writing is uniquely constructed, playful and troubling." - Andrew Laing, Sydney Morning Herald





"(W)ith an uncommon lightness of touch Laxness uses his ingénue to explore the complexities of art and love." - Chris Power, The Times





"Only a book of uncommon vitality could simultaneously overcome the language, time, and cultural barriers. The Atom Station is such a book: its impact is sometimes muffled, and its humour occasionally of the thick-booted Nordic variety, but on the whole it survives as a work of great freshness and originality." - Irving Wardle, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Atom Station is narrated by Ugla, twenty-one years old when she goes into service in the household of Búi Árland in Reykjavík. Ugla is a northerner, having grown up in the rural backlands of Iceland ("the depths of the country") and with just a year at a domestic college -- also in the north -- under her belt. Búi Árland is a: "business magnate and Doctor of Philosophy" -- and Member of Parliament; his brother in law, who lives down the street is the Prime Minister.

If unsophisticated ("'Are you quite uneducated?' she asked. 'Yes,' I replied") Ugla is not naïve; she is also headstrong and quite determined. She gives her main reason for coming south that she wants to learn to play the church harmonium -- a talent she can then bring back up north --, which she then does put her mind to; the teacher she turns to, simply called the organist, proves to be a wise and helpful man (and quite the philosopher), and his home a meeting place for diverse characters and opinions that contrast with the household she works in. Búi Árland is also a generous and wise -- unlike his wife, who worries about the Communists and then spends much of her time abroad --; the kids are an unruly bunch -- except the youngest, a small girl under the thumb of the ultra-religious house-keeper.

Ugla remains true to herself, and doesn't try to ingratiate herself. An early exchange with the lady of the house nicely captures her character:

When I was halfway out of the door she called me back again and said, "What opinions do you hold ?"

"Opinions ? Me ? None."

"Alright, my girl, that's fine," she said. "And not one of those who wallow in books, I hope ?"

"I have lain awake many a night with a book."

"God in Heaven help you," the woman of said, and looked at me aghast. "What were you reading ?"

"Everything."

"Everything ?"

"In the country, everything is read," I said, "beginning with the Icelandic sagas; and then everything."

"But not the Communist papers, surely ?" she said.

"We read whatever papers we can get for nothing out in the country," I replied.

I was taught never to believe a single word which is written in the papers, and nothing except what is written in the Icelandic sagas

"That's just like you northerners, to start talking to people," said the cook when I returned to the kitchen.

Rebellion stirred in me and I replied, "I am people."

I never saw weeping until I went to the domestic college: one girl cried because one of her puddings got burned, another cried over poetry, and a third because she saw a mouse. I thought at first they were play-acting but they were not, and then I felt ashamed in the way one feels ashamed for someone whose trousers have fallen down. There was never an occasion on which my father and mother told us children what they were thinking or how they were feeling. Such idle chatter would have been unseemly in our house. One could talk about life in general, and of one's own life so far as it concerned others, at least on the surface.

The pastor wanted to baptize little Guðrún at the same time as the church was being consecrated; but when I told him that I had become scared of sorcery and exorcisms, and asked him if he did not feel it a grave responsibility to dedicate an innocent child to an institution which had been the arch enemy of human nature for two thousand years and self-confessed opponent of Creation, and asked if it would not be more prudent to keep the distance between gods and people as great as possible, he merely smiled and patted me on the cheek and then whispered to me in confidence: "Pay no attention to what I may recite from the manual with my lips; in our minds we shall dedicate her to the Hillside of Life."

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 July 2021

About the Author :

Icelandic author Halldór Laxness (actually: Halldór Guðjónsson) lived 1902 to 1998. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1955.

