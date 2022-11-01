the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 November 2022
21 November:
Schweizer Buchpreis | Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis review
21 November 2022
- Monday
Schweizer Buchpreis | Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis review
Schweizer Buchpreis
They've announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the winner of this year's Swiss Book Prize, and it is ... the winner of this year's German Book Prize, Blutbuch, by Kim de l'Horizon; see also the swiss.info report.
See also the DuMont foreign rights page; unsurprisingly, English rights have already sold -- apparently to Farrar, Straus & Giroux.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Hermann Burger's manifesto On Killing Oneself, Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis.
This is just (about) out from Wakefield Press -- yet another one of the remarkable titles they have brought out.
The translation is by Adrian Nathan West, whose translation of Burger's Brenner came out, from Archipelago Books, earlier this year; see their publicity page; I should be getting to that too.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
