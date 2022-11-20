Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



On Killing Oneself

German title: Tractatus logico-suicidalis

Translated and with an Introduction by Adrian Nathan West

Hermann Burger's Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis is basically a collection of 1046 suicide-focused aphorisms, observations, quotes, and claims, presented as a study in 'mortology' (so Burger's coinage): "the doctrine and philosophy of the total predominance of death over life". The text is introduced, however, in a prologue of sorts, recounting an episode from mid-January 1988, in a remote and desolate Swiss village where the locals grow concerned about a person who seems to have gone missing, with: "evidence of a capital crime committed by the missing person against the missing person himself"; i.e. they worry that he has committed suicide. Finding the unsigned manuscript of this Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis in the desk drawer in his hotel room certainly does nothing to reässure them.

A local doctor learns more from the missing "lowlander's psychiatric counselor" and explains to the locals that, while this Tractatus Logico-Suicidalis is an: "exhaustive manifesto of 1,046 mortologisms", based on the author's own traumatic experiences and psychological issues:

one who expounds so exhaustively on the subject of self-murder is hardly in a position and may not even desire, to carry out this unhinged act.

247. No one need die after reading our Tractatus, because the tension of expectation vanishes into nothing -- into mortology.



248. Not every suicidal opus is contagious.

539. Suicide is never a way out, it is an abyss -- it is not grounded, it is the absence of all ground.



540. Still less is suicide the solution to a problem. It blows all solutions to bits and pieces.

450. I and I alone am master of this highest of all sufferings: death, killing, and being killed. Me, not some malignant tumor.



451. I am the most malignant tumor of all.

189. Voluntary death is an affirmation of dignity and humanity, against the blind progress of nature -- freedom in its most extreme form, the last freedom we can ever know.

243. In view of the nuclear and ecological disasters, the looming omnicide, that the world faces, the suicide's solution is an artistic and revolutionary act: he anticipates -- pars pro toto and for mortology's sake -- a fate the entire world must sooner or later undergo. This resolute step puts him leagues ahead of the chronically healthy clinging hungrily to life.

154. I cannot bear to live anymore is not a theory, it's just pissing and moaning.

675. Frequently, we find the most wretched suicide notes accompanied by whole file folders full of attempts to document the path down which none may follow. Frankly, this is a dilettantish approach to suicidalism.

343. We seldom understand a suicide, because his reasons are not objectively transparent and his existential pain cannot be shared.

1044. I die. Therefore I am.



1045. Quod erat demonstrandum.



1046. Finis.

67. Death is private, a path down which none can follow, but also public, because each death is simultaneously the end of the world.

145. Every suicide leaves behind the insipid sense that he could have been saved, if only ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 November 2022

Swiss author Hermann Burger lived 1942 to 1989.

